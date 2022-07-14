ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix, MI

Paint Out event to take over Charlevoix Circle of Arts

By Staff reports
Petoskey News Review
4 days ago
 4 days ago
CHARLEVOIX — The Charlevoix Circle of Arts welcomes over two dozen visiting and local artists to take part in the annual plein air Paint Out event on Thursday and Friday July 14 and 15, highlighting Charlevoix’s scenic beauty.

The French phrase “en plein air” means “in the open air” and is used to describe the act of painting outdoors.

The public is invited to attend this event’s wet paint sale and reception, a culmination celebration from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 15 on the front lawn of the Charlevoix Circle of Arts. Guests can enjoy light fare, mingle with artists, and view and purchase artwork created in the city’s parks during the two-day paint out.

Charlevoix Circle of Arts is a nonprofit community arts organization, open to the public, and admission is free. The Circle of Arts is located at 109 Clinton St. in downtown Charlevoix. It is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information about the exhibition or the Charlevoix Circle of Arts call (231) 547-3554 or visit www.charlevoixcircle.org.

