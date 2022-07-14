ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Laughs in space: Former Athens residents' new comedy "Farzar" set to debut on Netflix

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
 4 days ago
North Georgian Roger Black and south Georgian Waco O'Guin have mind-blended to create edgy, animated comedies about park rangers and police, but now they are looking for laughs in outer space.

Their newest animated adult comedy sitcom "Farzar" is based on a planet somewhere in the cosmos. The series debuts at 3 a.m. Saturday on Netflix.

Farzar is populated with a wide array of characters from humans to those who are truly alien critters. There is the cool protagonist, Prince Fichael, and the angry antagonist, Bazarack, the latter a villain who looks the part with his sharp horns and fangs.

Black, originally from Toccoa, and O'Guin, from Lakeland, both live in California, but became friends while living in Athens and attending the University of Georgia. In fact, their first animated sitcom "Brickleberry" took its name from a street where O'Guin lived in Athens.

"Brickleberry," drawing laughs from the shenanigans of rangers at Brickleberry National Park, ended after three seasons on the Comedy Network. But "Paradise PD," about the misadventures of a police force, has been renewed for a fourth season on Netflix beginning in December.

"It has been great working with Netflix," O'Guin said.

The new faraway planet sitcom gives the creators, who are executive producers, an opportunity that O'Guin said is "commentary in a way that is not so hot-button" but it is similar.

"We're not doing a lot of pop culture stuff," he said, "which is nice as we do so much of that on 'Paradise,' but it helps separate the shows."

The pair has concentrated on "Paradise PD" and "Farzar" the past two years of the COVID pandemic.

"We completely produced 'Farzar' on zoom — the whole show," O'Quin said about the 10 episodes.

"We were lucky with animation because a lot of live-action shows had to be shut down, but with animation you can write, record the voices and animate all on the computer. Animation was about the only game in town during COVID," Black said.

The pair will know soon what kind of audience will be drawn to their sci-fi comedy.

"They tell us in about 10 days they will share some numbers," O'Guin said. "They launch worldwide on day one. Netflix has a huge reach. It's mind-blowing."

Farzar is populated by a wide range of personalities, but the two transplanted Georgians both like their villain.

"I always root for the bad guys. Even with 'Star Wars,' I always liked Darth Vader," Black admits.

