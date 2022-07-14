GBI continues to seek leads into bombing of Georgia Guidestones

Law enforcement continued this week to try and identify the person who bombed the Georgia Guidestones in Elberton, but tips from the public have slowed.

"The amount of leads have definitely slowed, but we're still getting a few through telephone calls," GBI Agent Jesse Maddox said.

"We haven't been able to put anything new out because there's nothing new," he said.

What's next?:After destruction of the Georgia Guidestones, there is talk of rebuilding Elbert monument

'Domestic terrorism': DA vows to pursue felony charges in Georgia Guidestones bombing

The Guidestones, known as America's Stonehenge and erected in 1980 in Elbert County, were heavily damaged during the predawn hours of July 6. Residents in the area off Georgia Highway 77 heard the loud blast.

The GBI released a video showing the explosion and a car leaving the scene, all captured on a security camera placed at the site years ago due to vandalism. Later, the GBI released a video showing a dark figure running to the monument prior to the explosion.

But that video has provided no leads on the identity of the bomber.

"There is nothing to get from it. There are no identifiable marks that we can see. There is no amount of enhancement we can do to produce anything that will identify anyone," Maddox said.

However, investigators are hoping the video showing the car speeding away might provide some information.

The investigators still cannot say for certain the model or make of the sedan. It has a sunroof, and the color of the car is silver, gray or light blue, according to Maddox.

Maddox said investigators are also still trying to determine the type explosive used, which completely shattered one of the 19-foot stones and heavily damaged the capstone.

Various explosives are commonly used in the granite business in Elbert County and nearby counties, but investigators don't know the source of the explosives.

A motive for the bombing is unknown, but the monument has been controversial among some political and religious groups due to messages carved in eight different languages.

There have been some discussions in Elbert County of rebuilding the monument, which became a popular tourist destination, but no decisions have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI office in Athens at (706) 552-2309. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 1-800-597-8477.

.