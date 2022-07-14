ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

These best friends opened neighboring Marshfield businesses that offer spa services, men's hair care

By Melissa Siegler, Marshfield News-Herald
Marshfield News Herald
Marshfield News Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sMNsL_0gfHPwdo00

MARSHFIELD – Two friends are making a name for themselves with their neighboring businesses that offer an array of self-care services.

Jessica Nelson, owner of Beards & Shears, and Kira Breu, owner of Central Tranquility, opened their businesses together at 837 S. Central Ave. in Marshfield. They operate out of the same salon as established businesses Hairapy by Trish and Hair by Tonja.

Breu said she met Trish Volkey and Tonja McDonald as a client of theirs years ago when she was in cosmetology school. They kept in touch, and Breu eventually met Nelson through her friends. They convinced Breu to open Central Tranquility in the same salon where the trio already operated their own businesses.

Nelson opened Beards & Shears as the pandemic was raging in August 2020. While that was a particularly difficult year for businesses, Nelson said it gave her an opportunity to slow down, construct a business plan and execute it.

Nelson specializes in men's hair, offering haircuts, waxes, perms, colors and beard trimmings, although she does not offer straight razor shaves. She now has several regular customers and has accrued rave reviews on Facebook.

"I was treated like family as a firsttime customer," one reviewer said. "I’ll definitely be back! The service, price, atmosphere, and attention to detail were all fantastic and I feel human again!"

Breu opened Central Tranquility in May and has been working to grow her client base. Her spa offers manicures, pedicures, facials and full-body waxing. She offers nail designs of all kinds, including holiday themed, floral, patterned and more.

Facebook reviewers also loved their experience at the day spa.

One reviewer said: "My daughter and I had an amazing experience with Kira! Probably the best pedicure I have ever had! Great products, awesome company and an overall fantastic time! My gel nails still are perfect 3 weeks later!"

For more information about Beards & Shears and Central Tranquility, visit their Facebook pages.

Contact USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin reporter Melissa Siegler at msiegler@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @Marie2Melissa.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

Colby Cheese Days festival hosts 1st ever car show

COLBY, Wis. (WSAW) - The 56th Annual Colby Cheese Days festival is back but this year is different. The event hosted the first-ever Colby Cheese Days Car Show. “This is the home of Colby cheese and there’s free cheese everywhere,” said Dan Hederer, the organizer for Colby Cheese Days.
COLBY, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Elite Male T Clinic

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Marshfield, WI
Marshfield, WI
Lifestyle
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Spectre

Woof! I’m Spectre. I heard you might be looking for a handsome, mellow and relaxed dog for your home. If that’s the case, then I’m your guy! My caregivers think I’m a great dog. I came to HSMC after I got into a disagreement with a porcupine. Now that the quills are out of my face and I’m healed, I am ready to find a home of my own. I have tested well with the other dogs and cats here at the shelter, and would do best in a home with older kids. If you think an old man like me could be the one for you, then come visit me soon!
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
bassmaster.com

Przekurat steals the show with St. Lawrence monster bag

CLAYTON, N.Y. — Leveraging a Bass Fishing 101 concept, rookie Jay Przekurat caught a Day 2 limit of 25 pounds, 8 ounces and took over the lead of the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River with a two-day total of 52-5. Hailing from Stevens Point, Wis., Przekurat heads into Semifinal Saturday with a margin of 1-13 over Canadian Cory Johnston.
STEVENS POINT, WI
bassmaster.com

Przekurat makes smallmouth history with remarkable win on St. Lawrence

Could an angler win a Bassmaster Elite Series event with a four-day limit of 20 smallmouth bass that weighed 100 pounds or more?. It was asked by many throughout the week, and rookie Jay Przekurat of Stevens Point, Wis., gladly answered with a four-day total of 102 pounds, 9 ounces that won the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River.
STEVENS POINT, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Cities where houses sell fastest near Wausau

Compiled a list of the cities in the Wausau metro area where houses are selling the fastest. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Waxes#Hair Gel#Spa#Local Life#Beauty Spa Info#What To Do#Beards Shears#Central Tranquility
spmetrowire.com

Sheriff’s office hires new records specialist

The Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new records specialist on June 27. Rosholt-native Tammy Henderson was sworn in to the role by Sheriff Mike Lukas before a roomful of deputies and other staff from PCSO. Henderson’s background involves longtime work with Lamers Bus Lines, Inc., where she worked...
ROSHOLT, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Rock Fest campers washed out in Cadott

CADOTT, Wis. — Thousands of rock music fans were woken up by a washout Friday morning. Every year, Rock Fest in Cadott, Wis. welcomes more than 25,000 music fans. Many of them camp right on site. Stacy Holst of Rice Lake said she goes to Rock Fest every year....
CADOTT, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Vietnam War reenactment comes to Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A taste of the Vietnam War made its way to Wisconsin Saturday. That’s because The Highground Veterans Memorial Park is hosting a Vietnam reenactment this weekend at Camp Victory near Greenwood. Reenactors put together a 1968 army firebase camp. “We want to help educate...
CLARK COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Two charged with kidnapping man in Wisconsin, bringing him to Florida

(WFRV) – Two people are facing charges after allegedly kidnapping a man in Wisconsin and bringing him to Florida to work off a debt. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 34-year-old Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo and 39-year-old Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez are charged with kidnapping a man and holding him for money. The incident allegedly happened on June 9 in Abbotsford.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
nbc15.com

1 dead, 1 critically injured after Monroe Co. motorcycle accident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead, and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash occurred Saturday morning in Monroe County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at approximately 9:52 a.m., they received a call about a crash on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 46 near Tomah.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

More Information Released Regarding Kidnapped Man in Abbotsford

Some more information has been released regarding the man kidnapped in Abbotsford by two Florida residents. Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo, 34, and Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez, 39, both of Kissimmee, Florida, are charged with kidnapping an individual in Abbotsford and holding him for money. The indictment alleges that on June 9th they transported the victim from Wisconsin to Florida. Apparently, the victim was leaving Abbyland Foods around 1:39pm. He was forced into the back seat of a vehicle by Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez. A tip from a citizen alluded to the two men taking the victim to Florida. A search warrant issued in Florida led to finding the victim. He stated he had been held at gunpoint and his phone had been thrown out the window. Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez previously were charged with this offense in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin on June 23rd.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office receiving reports of phone scam

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says they have continued to receive numerous reports from people of a phone scam. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says in a media release numerous people reported to the Sheriff’s Office they received a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office. In the case of this phone scam, the scammer on the phone tells the person they “have a warrant for their arrest and in order to clear it up they should send money or gift cards.”
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Highway 41

ABRAMS, Wis. (WBAY) - An Antigo man died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 41 in Oconto County earlier this week. The sheriff’s office says Jonathan Collins, 42, was going north on 41 Sunday afternoon when he lost control near Falk Road and crashed into the median. He was thrown from the bike.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Flash flooding closes roads, school; delays music festival Friday

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - Heavy rains and flash flooding are affecting traffic, schools and more in Chippewa County on Friday. An estimated 3-5″ of rain fell along a line running diagonally from northwest to southeast in Chippewa County Friday morning, which prompted a flash flood warning by the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.
STANLEY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Felony Mugshots for July 14, 2022

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Body found in ditch in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a ditch Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office received a report of what appeared to be a body in a ditch near the Black River Bridge on Cty Hwy O in the town of Little Black. When deputies arrived on scene, they confirmed a middle-aged white man was lying in the ditch near the water. They determined he was dead.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
Marshfield News Herald

Marshfield News Herald

264
Followers
87
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Marshfield area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at marshfieldnewsherald.com

 http://marshfieldnewsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy