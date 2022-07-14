ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington official optimistic about use of drug settlement funds

By WEKU
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QYXhP_0gfHPvl500

Lexington’s Substance Use Disorder Intervention Program coordinator says the allocation of opioid drug manufacturer settlement dollars is coming at an opportune time. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is charged with administering the pharmaceutical settlement. It met for the first time this week. Amy Baker said it appears Kentucky is coming out of a time during which there were a high number of overdose deaths

“The states and the counties getting this money is happening at a good time to address these gaps and to look at ways to prevent future addiction and what we can do. So, it’s an exciting time,” said Baker.

Baker said Lexington area agencies serving those with substance use disorders already have some plans about how to spend the joint action settlement money.

Drug addiction prevention remains an allusive and difficult item to achieve at high levels. However, Baker remains optimistic that gains can be made. She noted an ongoing emphasis needs to focus on users about what they say about the disorder.

“It’s working with the community, listening to what the needs are, listening to the needs of those who are using substances and meeting them where they are. That’s really what we are seeing now more than ever,” said Baker.

While negative stigmas about substance use have improved, Baker added they still persist and are of concern.

Amy Baker participated Wednesday night in a panel discussion regarding mental health and addiction.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Healthcare workforce shortage addressed in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education announced its Healthcare Workforce Collaborative, a new partnership with colleges and universities, state agencies, the healthcare industry and the K-12 education system to address Kentucky’s critical healthcare workforce shortage. The healthcare workforce crisis was only made worse by the ongoing COVID pandemic. Late last year, Gov. Andy […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
spectrumnews1.com

Lexington families in need of safe and affordable housing

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Hundred of households in Lexington have faced eviction over the last few months. Since January, Fayette County has seen an 18 percent increase in rent. Davita Gatewood, a Fayette County resident is a mother of six, and her priority is to keep her children safe. “I’m...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Drug Addiction
wmot.org

COVID-19 hospitalizations up 5-fold in Tennessee over 15 weeks

(Mike Osborne) — The number of Tennesseans hospitalized due to COVID-19 infections continued to rise this week. As of Monday, there were more than 700 state residents under virus related hospital care. Ninety-nine of those patients are being treated in ICUs, while 36 are on respirators. That represents a...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvih.com

Kentucky State Fair Seeking Employees

The Kentucky State Fair is looking to hire for the annual summertime festival. According to the release, more than a dozen different types of roles are available and wages are competitive for all those roles. Team members will receive a meal during peak days of the fair to guarantee hours and overtime pay.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
foxlexington.com

Protestors take to Frankfort to fight for abortion rights

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – \It has been almost one month since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, but that doesn’t mean the fight for abortion rights has stalled as people gathered at the Kentucky State Capital in Frankfort Saturday to make their voices heard. Currently, abortions...
FRANKFORT, KY
spectrumnews1.com

New manufacturing developments coming to 2 Kentucky communities, Beshear says

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced a pair of economic investments that'll bring over $2.5 million to Kentucky. Accuride is investing $2 million in its Henderson County operation, and Advanced Handling Systems is investing over $500,000 in its recent relocation to Erlanger in northern Kentucky. What...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

‘Not So Fast, Kentucky’ campaign running through July 31

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) officials are partnering with law enforcement across the state on the ‘Not So Fast, Kentucky’ speed awareness campaign. “As traffic increases on our roads this summer, we must do our part to help protect ourselves and each other,” said...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvih.com

Speed Awareness Campaign Across Kentucky

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state on the ‘Not So Fast, Kentucky’ speed awareness campaign through July 31 to keep Kentuckians safe. According to the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, crash reports and citation...
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 56

Medical marijuana town hall planned in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A medical marijuana advisory team formed by Gov. Andy Beshear will hold a town hall on the issue in northern Kentucky. The Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee is traveling around the state to gather views on the issue and provide feedback to the governor’s office.
FRANKFORT, KY
foxlexington.com

Breyerfest is back at the Kentucky Horse Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Breyerfest at the Kentucky Horse Park is in full swing. It’s the 33rd year for the event that celebrates horses in the Bluegrass. There are hundreds of model horses ranging from first editions to portrait models. The event draws in collectors from all over, including a mother and a daughter from North Carolina celebrating a birthday.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
110K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy