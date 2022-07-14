Lexington official optimistic about use of drug settlement funds

Lexington’s Substance Use Disorder Intervention Program coordinator says the allocation of opioid drug manufacturer settlement dollars is coming at an opportune time. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is charged with administering the pharmaceutical settlement. It met for the first time this week. Amy Baker said it appears Kentucky is coming out of a time during which there were a high number of overdose deaths

“The states and the counties getting this money is happening at a good time to address these gaps and to look at ways to prevent future addiction and what we can do. So, it’s an exciting time,” said Baker.

Baker said Lexington area agencies serving those with substance use disorders already have some plans about how to spend the joint action settlement money.

Drug addiction prevention remains an allusive and difficult item to achieve at high levels. However, Baker remains optimistic that gains can be made. She noted an ongoing emphasis needs to focus on users about what they say about the disorder.

“It’s working with the community, listening to what the needs are, listening to the needs of those who are using substances and meeting them where they are. That’s really what we are seeing now more than ever,” said Baker.

While negative stigmas about substance use have improved, Baker added they still persist and are of concern.

Amy Baker participated Wednesday night in a panel discussion regarding mental health and addiction.