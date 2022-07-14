ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Henderson history: Fiscal court took nearly three decades to adopt an administrative code

By Frank Boyett
The Gleaner
The Gleaner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29lYPU_0gfHPusM00

It took 27 years – and a handful of false starts – for Henderson Fiscal Court to fully comply with a state law requiring county governments to have a roadmap for how they operate.

It’s really kind of a no-brainer. How many multi-million-dollar companies would dare operate without some form of written management guidelines and general operating procedures?

So, what is an administrative code and why should you care about it? You may not. Most citizens are only vaguely aware of how their government works, and don’t care to look too closely at the nuts and bolts. At the risk of you not reading any further, here is how the Legislative Research Commission described it in a 1987 bulletin:

“It must include procedures and designate responsibility for the general administration of county government, administration of fiscal affairs, personnel administration, purchasing and awarding contracts, and delivery of county services.”

I don’t know about you, but that sounds like things you might want to have rules for.

Henderson history:Swimming at Audubon State Park ended in 1997

There is plenty of blame to spread around for not adopting a code because four different heads of county government let it slide on their watch.

A.G. Pritchett was the first, because he was county judge-executive when the law was passed in 1978. Jim Buley was appointed when Pritchett went to the state House of Representatives at the beginning of 1985, but he was beaten by Paul Herron Jr. in the 1985 primary. Herron lost the position to Sandy Lee Watkins in 1993.

They could hardly be faulted, in one sense, because the law had no teeth. There was nothing the state could do if counties didn’t adopt an administrative code except to give them a black mark in the audit.

That’s what happened in the county audit of 1983 and it continued for years, according to a Gleaner story I wrote for the edition of Aug. 27, 1987. (Full disclosure: I wrote all the Gleaner stories reporting about the county’s administrative code.)

“I’m still working on it,” Herron said in that 1987 article, adding, “probably 90 percent of counties don’t have one.” He estimated the work was 60 to 70 percent complete. “We need to take our time and make sure it’s exactly what we want. I’m not going to turn one in until it’s done right.”

Fiscal court meetings often got a little cantankerous in the late 1980s because of friction between Herron and some of the magistrates, most notably Forrest Teer. He expressed reservations.

“If the administrative code is going to take more of the powers away from the magistrates, then I’d have to be against it – it’s just that simple,” said the District 2 squire.

Through the years – in 1979, 1992, 1993 and 2004 – proposed codes were drafted but they never passed muster with the magistrates.

Except for one instance 25 years ago. The Gleaner of July 23, 1997, reported Watkins had drafted a nine-page personnel policy – the first chapter of a code – and the magistrates expected to vote on it at the next fiscal court meeting on Aug. 5.

Watkins had painted himself into a corner on the administrate code issue. When he was running for judge-executive in 1993, several times he pledged he would submit one to fiscal court within six months of taking office. That came back to haunt him once elected; he expressed regret about making that promise too quickly.

“You have to be very, very cautious about what you put into an administrative code,” he said. “You can make it so restrictive that you can’t get anything done.”

But he said he was acting on it because, “I’m sick of it being on the audit. It’s the only blemish we have on the audit.”

Fiscal court didn’t vote on the new personnel policies on Aug. 5. In fact, 1997 was almost over by the time the first chapter of the administrative code was adopted.

Watkins distributed copies of it to the magistrates in mid-November 1997 and put it on the agenda for a vote on Nov. 25. Watkins said he hoped to have the remainder of the code adopted in the first quarter of 1998.

The Gleaner of Nov. 26 reported a vote had been delayed because Magistrate Jimmy Hicks wanted more time to study the proposal.

The proposed code was mostly good news for county employees, adding 2.5 more holidays a year and upping the maximum vacation time from three weeks to four weeks. It also allowed for bereavement leave. “That’s something we haven’t had in the past,” noted Magistrate Hugh McCormick.

The Gleaner of Dec. 3 reported the magistrates had adopted the personnel policies unanimously. But that’s not to say there hadn’t been some debate. County Clerk Wilma Martin had voiced concerns, and several changes were made to address them.

She said she had no qualms about how the code would impact the county’s officials at that time. “I’m worried about the future,” she said. In particular, she expressed doubts about the legality of fiscal court wielding hiring and firing power over her employees.

“I don’t know that you can go into my office, or the sheriff’s office, and lay off employees.” Those offices were supported by excess fees they collected, she noted, and “that’s my call on that.”

She expressed her appreciation for the extra holidays, which conformed with state government. “When they (state offices) are closed we have to ask people to come back, and they’re not very happy about that,” she said.

Watkins submitted a draft administrative code in 2004, but it was not adopted until June 7, 2005 – and that came only after I began asking questions about it.

Watkins and the magistrates said the code, for the most part, did little more than repeat requirements already laid out in state law.

“To me, all it does really is complicate things in a way,” said McCormick. “You put it down in black and white and that’s the way you’ve got to do things.”

Well, yeah. That’s what it’s supposed to do – make sure officials don’t run government by whim.

I’m not sure how much good that first administrative code did. Watkins as much as admitted he was going to put it away and never look at it.

“It’s a shelf document,” he said. “That’s what this thing has become. You can put whatever you want in there, but 99 percent of (the provisions) are already existing statutes of the commonwealth. I think it’s one of those feel-good things that everybody says you’ve got to have one.”

If any of this has made you lose confidence in county government, you might be heartened to know Henderson Fiscal Court voted June 28 to adopt a new administrative code. It went into effect July 1.

100 YEARS AGO

The state board of health wrote a letter to Sheriff Otis A. Benton, which was reprinted in The Gleaner of July 21, 1922. It ordered him to kill all stray dogs his deputies found over the next 60 days in order to curb a widespread outbreak of rabies.

“From counties in almost every section of the state, men, women and children have been bitten by mad dogs and large (amounts of) livestock has been similarly infected and destroyed.”

The letter urged sheriff’s deputies, however, to kill dogs “as painlessly as possible.”

75 YEARS AGO

The two men who had been working on drafting Henderson’s first zoning map were coming to town to fine-tune it, according to The Gleaner of July 22, 1947.

Ed Marye and Virgil Thompson of Lexington “are now coming to the city to make an on-the-ground adjustment to their plan.”

Once that was accomplished, the new Planning and Zoning Commission expected to hold two public hearings so citizens could request changes.

The Henderson City Commission enacted the city's first zoning ordinance Dec. 3, 1947, although it has since been modified and updated several times. It went into effect on Christmas Day that year. Anyone interested in seeing the city’s first zoning map can find it in Deed Book 150, page 145, in the Henderson County Clerk’s Office.

50 YEARS AGO

Western Kentucky Gas Co. of Owensboro made a bid to buy the city of Henderson’s gas system for $3 million, according to The Gleaner of July 20, 1972.

The money would be paid to the city over a 20-year period. The offer was rejected, however.

Commissioner Ron Jenkins called the idea “the biggest mistake that this city could ever make. After 20 years the city will find itself with no gas system and no revenue.”

The Owensboro gas company said it would be a good deal because it guaranteed the city greater income over 20 years, provided the city with a new tax-paying company, and relieved the city of federal regulations as well as insurance and liability costs.

Jenkins, however, argued that the city’s gas revenue would be nearly equal to the amount the company would pay each year. The city’s rates had been a major enticement to lure new industry, he said, and would continue to do so.

“Why would Western Kentucky invest in the gas system unless they’re going to make a profit the city could be making?”

Readers of The Gleaner can reach Frank Boyett at YesNews42@yahoo.com or on Twitter @BoyettFrank.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wevv.com

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the Tri-State once again

The CDC released an updated COVID-19 data tracker which shows the community COVID-19 levels in different counties across the Tri-State. In Vanderburgh County, the community levels of COVID-19 are high, according to the CDC. The same goes for almost all counties in the surrounding area, except for Pike County, which...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky is back in the red again in COVID cases

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – COVID is making a big return to Kentucky. The number of new cases has been going up over the past few weeks. In some counties, cases have almost doubled from week to week. Kentucky released its newest COVID map on July 15. Every Kentucky county in the Eyewitness News viewing area […]
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

New manufacturing developments coming to 2 Kentucky communities, Beshear says

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced a pair of economic investments that'll bring over $2.5 million to Kentucky. Accuride is investing $2 million in its Henderson County operation, and Advanced Handling Systems is investing over $500,000 in its recent relocation to Erlanger in northern Kentucky. What...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Henderson County, KY
Government
City
Henderson, KY
Henderson, KY
Government
County
Henderson County, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wevv.com

Two areas in Evansville are under a boil advisory

Portions of a pair of Evansville neighborhoods are under a precautionary boil advisory. The first advisory was issued July 13 and affects customers on the west side. The impacted homes are between Hartmentz road to the north, Drier Boulevard to the east, Claremont to the south and S. Barker to the west.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Owensboro non-profit hosts fundraiser for homeless teens

In Owensboro, a non-profit hosted a fundraising event Friday to help build their new, long-term housing facility. On the west side of Owensboro, the Empowerment Academy was out in front of their new, long-term housing facility selling Boston butts and ribs to help raise funds for their new building. The...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

The Hope Gallery plans soft open in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Hope Gallery announced their soft opening in the Tri-State for the end of the month! The first location opened up in Bargersville, Indiana in 2018. This will make for the second location in the state. According to their Facebook page, the gallery is described...
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Thousands arrive for Sturgis Bike Rally

STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) – A Union County favorite is once again bringing thousands of people into western Kentucky. In fact, the population of Sturgis, Kentucky is estimated to nearly triple during the Sturgis Bike Rally, bringing in an estimated 6,500-7,000 bikers from all over the country. “A lot of the same people come back every […]
STURGIS, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Henderson Fiscal Court#House Of Representatives
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: July 22-24

It’s that time of year again, folks! The Daviess County Lions Club Fair will be bringing you all the rides, food and good times you could ask for July 20-23. You can click here to check out the four-day schedule, which will include events such as an open dairy show, petting zoos, inflatables, laser tag, live music and a monster truck show. Trust us – no matter which day you attend, you’re guaranteed to have a blast. Be sure to bring some cash and pack some sunscreen because it’s expected to be warm and sunny this year!
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Crews in Evansville and Henderson called to water rescue

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Rescue crews were called a water rescue Sunday. Henderson County Dispatchers say the call came in around 1:45 p.m. They say a car went too far into some water behind the Sinclair gas station near the Twin Bridges. Crews worked for nearly an hour to get...
HENDERSON, KY
103GBF

City’s West Side Is Now Home to the Evansville Estate Emporium

There is something new on the city's west side. Evansville Estate Emporium has just opened its doors. There is something really exciting about finding a well-loved antique to welcome into your home. It is almost magical when something old becomes something new (to you!) Finding Treasures. Honestly, shopping for vintage...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
14news.com

MasterBrand Cabinets stopping night shift at Jasper location

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with MasterBrand Cabinets say they plan to move away from having a night shift at their Jasper location. They say about 70 employees are on the shift, and there are spots for all of them to move to day shift or the Ferdinand location if they choose.
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Road extension work underway for ‘The Promenade’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Road construction has started for the new Promenade project in Evansville. The construction is taking place on Vogel Road and Florida Street. The privately funded road extension is meant to ease the flow of traffic around The Promenade, which is expected to open at the end of the year.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Crews called out to water rescue amid rainy weather

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Central Dispatch says a man was rescued with the help of other local agencies Sunday afternoon near the Twin Bridges. According to dispatch, the water rescue call came in around 1:44 p.m. Officials believe the man had gotten his car too far into a water behind the Sinclair gas station and had trouble getting out. The Henderson City Rescue Squad says the man was found in the water about 25 feet from the shore, in one of the sloughs, not in the Ohio River.
HENDERSON, KY
whopam.com

Microburst damages Kuttawa Harbor

The National Weather Service in Paducah says a microburst caused two-to-three million dollars worth of damage at Kuttawa Harbor in Lyon County during a thunderstorm Sunday morning. Numerous boats and docks were damaged at Hu-B’s at Kuttawa Harbor and the weather service also reports numerous trees down in Kuttawa—some two...
KUTTAWA, KY
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Jasper women’s recovery home expected to open this fall

Work is progressing on the new women’s recovery home being built in Jasper. Dove Recovery House anticipates opening the county’s first home dedicated to helping women recover from substance abuse sometime this fall. The home is one facet of a recent push to address mental health and substance...
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fort Branch man accused of rape held on $50,000 cash bond

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Gibson County Prosecutor Micheal Cochren says Domenic Migliarese was charged after an investigation into his alleged crimes. Court records show a warrant for his arrest was issued on July 7. Several days later on July 11, he had a court appearance through video. He was held on a $50,000 cash […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Deceased named on Old Corydon-Henderson Road

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police Department (HPD) says the driver of the motorcycle, Charles B. Harris III, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident. HPD says on July 15 at 7:58 a.m. it responded to the intersection of Hwy 425 and Old Corydon Road in reference to a Collison between a […]
WEHT/WTVW

Sturgis police crash into Family Dollar

STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) – Two Sturgis Kentucky Police vehicles have been involved in an apparent crash with each other resulting in one hitting the Family Dollar store. Sturgis Mayor Doug Rodgers said no one was injured and the officers involved were sent for the required drug screens. The Family Dollar had enough damage forcing it […]
STURGIS, KY
The Gleaner

The Gleaner

686
Followers
460
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Henderson, Ky., and the tri-state area from the The Gleaner.

 http://thegleaner.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy