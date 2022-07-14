Henderson history: Fiscal court took nearly three decades to adopt an administrative code

It took 27 years – and a handful of false starts – for Henderson Fiscal Court to fully comply with a state law requiring county governments to have a roadmap for how they operate.

It’s really kind of a no-brainer. How many multi-million-dollar companies would dare operate without some form of written management guidelines and general operating procedures?

So, what is an administrative code and why should you care about it? You may not. Most citizens are only vaguely aware of how their government works, and don’t care to look too closely at the nuts and bolts. At the risk of you not reading any further, here is how the Legislative Research Commission described it in a 1987 bulletin:

“It must include procedures and designate responsibility for the general administration of county government, administration of fiscal affairs, personnel administration, purchasing and awarding contracts, and delivery of county services.”

I don’t know about you, but that sounds like things you might want to have rules for.

There is plenty of blame to spread around for not adopting a code because four different heads of county government let it slide on their watch.

A.G. Pritchett was the first, because he was county judge-executive when the law was passed in 1978. Jim Buley was appointed when Pritchett went to the state House of Representatives at the beginning of 1985, but he was beaten by Paul Herron Jr. in the 1985 primary. Herron lost the position to Sandy Lee Watkins in 1993.

They could hardly be faulted, in one sense, because the law had no teeth. There was nothing the state could do if counties didn’t adopt an administrative code except to give them a black mark in the audit.

That’s what happened in the county audit of 1983 and it continued for years, according to a Gleaner story I wrote for the edition of Aug. 27, 1987. (Full disclosure: I wrote all the Gleaner stories reporting about the county’s administrative code.)

“I’m still working on it,” Herron said in that 1987 article, adding, “probably 90 percent of counties don’t have one.” He estimated the work was 60 to 70 percent complete. “We need to take our time and make sure it’s exactly what we want. I’m not going to turn one in until it’s done right.”

Fiscal court meetings often got a little cantankerous in the late 1980s because of friction between Herron and some of the magistrates, most notably Forrest Teer. He expressed reservations.

“If the administrative code is going to take more of the powers away from the magistrates, then I’d have to be against it – it’s just that simple,” said the District 2 squire.

Through the years – in 1979, 1992, 1993 and 2004 – proposed codes were drafted but they never passed muster with the magistrates.

Except for one instance 25 years ago. The Gleaner of July 23, 1997, reported Watkins had drafted a nine-page personnel policy – the first chapter of a code – and the magistrates expected to vote on it at the next fiscal court meeting on Aug. 5.

Watkins had painted himself into a corner on the administrate code issue. When he was running for judge-executive in 1993, several times he pledged he would submit one to fiscal court within six months of taking office. That came back to haunt him once elected; he expressed regret about making that promise too quickly.

“You have to be very, very cautious about what you put into an administrative code,” he said. “You can make it so restrictive that you can’t get anything done.”

But he said he was acting on it because, “I’m sick of it being on the audit. It’s the only blemish we have on the audit.”

Fiscal court didn’t vote on the new personnel policies on Aug. 5. In fact, 1997 was almost over by the time the first chapter of the administrative code was adopted.

Watkins distributed copies of it to the magistrates in mid-November 1997 and put it on the agenda for a vote on Nov. 25. Watkins said he hoped to have the remainder of the code adopted in the first quarter of 1998.

The Gleaner of Nov. 26 reported a vote had been delayed because Magistrate Jimmy Hicks wanted more time to study the proposal.

The proposed code was mostly good news for county employees, adding 2.5 more holidays a year and upping the maximum vacation time from three weeks to four weeks. It also allowed for bereavement leave. “That’s something we haven’t had in the past,” noted Magistrate Hugh McCormick.

The Gleaner of Dec. 3 reported the magistrates had adopted the personnel policies unanimously. But that’s not to say there hadn’t been some debate. County Clerk Wilma Martin had voiced concerns, and several changes were made to address them.

She said she had no qualms about how the code would impact the county’s officials at that time. “I’m worried about the future,” she said. In particular, she expressed doubts about the legality of fiscal court wielding hiring and firing power over her employees.

“I don’t know that you can go into my office, or the sheriff’s office, and lay off employees.” Those offices were supported by excess fees they collected, she noted, and “that’s my call on that.”

She expressed her appreciation for the extra holidays, which conformed with state government. “When they (state offices) are closed we have to ask people to come back, and they’re not very happy about that,” she said.

Watkins submitted a draft administrative code in 2004, but it was not adopted until June 7, 2005 – and that came only after I began asking questions about it.

Watkins and the magistrates said the code, for the most part, did little more than repeat requirements already laid out in state law.

“To me, all it does really is complicate things in a way,” said McCormick. “You put it down in black and white and that’s the way you’ve got to do things.”

Well, yeah. That’s what it’s supposed to do – make sure officials don’t run government by whim.

I’m not sure how much good that first administrative code did. Watkins as much as admitted he was going to put it away and never look at it.

“It’s a shelf document,” he said. “That’s what this thing has become. You can put whatever you want in there, but 99 percent of (the provisions) are already existing statutes of the commonwealth. I think it’s one of those feel-good things that everybody says you’ve got to have one.”

If any of this has made you lose confidence in county government, you might be heartened to know Henderson Fiscal Court voted June 28 to adopt a new administrative code. It went into effect July 1.

100 YEARS AGO

The state board of health wrote a letter to Sheriff Otis A. Benton, which was reprinted in The Gleaner of July 21, 1922. It ordered him to kill all stray dogs his deputies found over the next 60 days in order to curb a widespread outbreak of rabies.

“From counties in almost every section of the state, men, women and children have been bitten by mad dogs and large (amounts of) livestock has been similarly infected and destroyed.”

The letter urged sheriff’s deputies, however, to kill dogs “as painlessly as possible.”

75 YEARS AGO

The two men who had been working on drafting Henderson’s first zoning map were coming to town to fine-tune it, according to The Gleaner of July 22, 1947.

Ed Marye and Virgil Thompson of Lexington “are now coming to the city to make an on-the-ground adjustment to their plan.”

Once that was accomplished, the new Planning and Zoning Commission expected to hold two public hearings so citizens could request changes.

The Henderson City Commission enacted the city's first zoning ordinance Dec. 3, 1947, although it has since been modified and updated several times. It went into effect on Christmas Day that year. Anyone interested in seeing the city’s first zoning map can find it in Deed Book 150, page 145, in the Henderson County Clerk’s Office.

50 YEARS AGO

Western Kentucky Gas Co. of Owensboro made a bid to buy the city of Henderson’s gas system for $3 million, according to The Gleaner of July 20, 1972.

The money would be paid to the city over a 20-year period. The offer was rejected, however.

Commissioner Ron Jenkins called the idea “the biggest mistake that this city could ever make. After 20 years the city will find itself with no gas system and no revenue.”

The Owensboro gas company said it would be a good deal because it guaranteed the city greater income over 20 years, provided the city with a new tax-paying company, and relieved the city of federal regulations as well as insurance and liability costs.

Jenkins, however, argued that the city’s gas revenue would be nearly equal to the amount the company would pay each year. The city’s rates had been a major enticement to lure new industry, he said, and would continue to do so.

“Why would Western Kentucky invest in the gas system unless they’re going to make a profit the city could be making?”

