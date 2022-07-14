ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

New Hampstead QB Pauly Seeley on why committing to Southern Conference school made sense for him

By Dennis Knight, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26wXPa_0gfHPrEB00

Athleticism runs in the Seeley family, and Pauly Seeley is the latest in line to take advantage of his gifts to reach the next level.

The New Hampstead senior quarterback announced Tuesday night that he will continue his football career at Wofford College, an FCS program that competes in the Southern Conference.

"Wofford just had a little bit of everything for me," Seeley said of the college in Spartanburg, South Carolina. "I took a couple of visits up there and fell in love with the campus, the coaching staff and the entire program. I think it's a perfect fit for me. I want to be part of something great."

Seeley's father Paul was a standout quarterback and track and field athlete at Bowling Green University, where his mother, Tracy (Gaerke) Seeley, was elected to the school's Sports Hall of Fame in 2016 after a stellar career as an 800- and 1,500-meter runner in track and field. Paul Seeley is an assistant coach for the New Hampstead football team under head coach Kyle Hockman, who played tight end in their college days together for the Falcons.

"It would obviously have been cool to go to Bowling Green where my parents went, but they never put any pressure on me about my decision and ultimately we're all happy that I'll be going to Wofford," Pauly Seeley said.

You may also like:The top softball players to watch for in the Greater Savannah area for the 2022 season

And: All-Greater Savannah Football Coach of the Year and Offensive Football Team announced

Also: Former Savannah-area high school basketball coach opens up on his struggles with addiction

Paul Seeley looks to build off last season as quarterback

Last season, Seeley was an All-Greater Savannah first-team selection as he threw for 1,925 yards with 22 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions, while running for a pair of scores for a Phoenix squad that went 6-4 and was edged 33-31 on the road in the first round of the GHSA Class 4A playoffs to Cairo.

"I think I've gotten better physically in the offseason," said Seeley, who carries a 4.0 GPA and also plays basketball for New Hampstead. "But I've really improved with becoming a leader for our team. I've worked hard in the classroom and on the field — and I'm going to be there for everyone this year.

"I wanted to commit before the season got started so I can focus on our team. We've got some talent and are looking forward to a successful year."

New Hampstead QB Paul Seeley preps for college football career

The 6-foot, 195-pound signal caller had offers from Bowling Green, Middle Tennessee, Western Kentucky and Elon in addition to Wofford.

Paul Seeley is looking forward to one more season on the sideline with his son.

"Bowling Green was in the mix because his mother and I had great experiences there," Paul Seeley said. "But we're excited about Pauly blazing his own trail and going to Wofford. It's a great school for him."

Pauly said playing for his dad and coach Hockman has been a great experience.

"My dad put a football in my hand when I was about 3 years old," said Seeley, who would like to get into coaching some day. "He's taught me everything I know about playing quarterback, and I wouldn't be where I am today without him. And playing for coach Hockman has helped me improve so much with the mental aspect of the game."

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Nolan Smith focused on helping the community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nolan Smith, a linebacker for the University of Georgia (UGA), made a trip back to his hometown of Savannah, Ga., Saturday morning for his Pups Day Out, youth football camp. The camp took place at Daffin Park near Victory Drive in Savannah. Hundreds of children...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

First base coach with top-level moves

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for our dancing first base coach! His name is Maceo!”. Now that you’ve met the now-viral Savannah Bananas Dancing first base coach, we can get to know the dancer responsible for the Bananas boogie. “When I’m not here,...
SAVANNAH, GA
wgac.com

Hidden Cavern Under Georgia Forest

If you’re claustrophobic, you might not want to watch this video! Twins Eddy and James Robinson are professional cavers who discover a hidden cavern under a Georgia forest. And they take us along for the discovery!. Thanks to a friend of the twins, they found out about the cave...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Football
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Savannah, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
Savannah, GA
College Sports
State
South Carolina State
wtoc.com

Savannah man catches alligator in Bowles Ford Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Caught on video, a man battles an alligator with his bare hands on Savannah’s westside. “He said ‘sssss,” said Marquell T. White, re-enacting the sounds of the gator. That was the moment Marquell T. White dragged a 7-foot-long gator by the tail in...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling Green University#College Football#Track And Field#American Football#Qb#Wofford College#Fcs#The Southern Conference#Offen
WJCL

Savannah Police looking for missing teenage girl

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are looking for a teenage girl. They say 16-year-old Tyanna Glover was last seen around 3:15 Saturday afternoon on Audubon Drive. Glover was reportedly wearing black leggings, a black t-shirt and black crocs. Police are asking community members to call 911 if they spot...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

All lanes reopened on Skidaway after crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Crews have reopened all lanes on Skidaway following a motorcycle involved crash, according to Savannah Police. This includes Scott Drive to Montgomery Crossroads.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Grice Connect

Statesboro Starbucks to close July 21 for renovations

The Statesboro Starbucks on Northside Drive will close at noon on July 21 for a projected four weeks of interior renovations. Because the Statesboro location is such a high producer, the interior will be completely redesigned to achieve not only a modernized look but also a more efficient flow for filling orders. While the exterior of the building will remain as-is, the renovation will achieve more interior space overall.
STATESBORO, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah’s Olde Pink House to host Tequila Dinner

The Olde Pink House, an iconic restaurant and architectural treasure located at 23 Abercorn St. in the heart of Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District, is delighted to host a special Casa Herradura Tequila Dinner on Thursday, August 11 at 6:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy a selection of tequila cocktails followed by a tequila and food pairing with reposado, blanco and ultra tequilas that have been expertly crafted by Casa Herradura in Guadalajara, Mexico.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah Police: One man injured in domestic-related shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Sunday headlines. Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Savannah on Sunday morning. Officers said the domestic-related shooting took place on Talina Lane. One man was injured, but his injuries are not life-threatening. Police say a person of interest has been...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Man injured in early morning shooting in 500 block of Kline St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Kline Street. It happened early Friday morning. Police say a man received non-life threatening injuries. Police say they have no further information at this time. Stick with WTOC as we update this developing...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy