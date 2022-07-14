A dream job: Jeff Bell talks his new job as Martinsville High School principal

MARTINSVILLE — Students at Martinsville High School will soon return to their classrooms and embark on another year of education. This school year, a new face will be at the helm of the building.

Jeff Bell, a 1985 graduate of MHS, is taking the reins from Eric Bowlen, who the MSD of Martinsville recently tapped to be the next superintendent.

Bell, who describes himself as a proud Martinsville graduate and lifelong educator, said he is eager to get started. Although, he admits it is a bit strange to be heading up the high school whose halls he was roamed.

"It's been a little striking," Bell said. "At the same time, it's been refreshing to be back in [my] home town."

Bell's Background

Bell previously served as a math instructor and assistant coach at Indiana State University. Eventually, he moved to Clay City Junior/Senior High School, where he served for 29 years.

Bell first was a math teacher and the head basketball coach. He eventually took the role of principal, a position he has held for the last 17 years.

Bell cites the teachers and coaches from his time in Martinsville schools as a child as the inspiration for his profession.

"They had a major impact and influence on my life," Bell said.

Bell's Goals

Bell's goal is to try to pay that forward, making an impact on the students of today by helping them find their niche and the wonder in their own community.

"I was very lucky to grow up when I grew up, and where I grew up, and who I grew up

with," Bell said. "I want to give back to the community and the school so that the kids

going through can say that years from now."

Bell says he will try to be a visible, consistent support system and cheerleader for the students at the high school. He notes that, in light of the curveballs thrown our way thanks to the pandemic, the students need that now more than ever.

"The last two years have been an emotional rollercoaster for everyone — especially the kids," Bell said. "We want to be a stabilizing feature in their lives. We're gonna be there for them, day in and day out consistently, no matter what this world throws at us."

"This Will Be My Last Stop"

Bell describes his new position as a career goal for him.

"Being the principal of Martinsville High School was always something I was interested in," Bell said, noting he always kept an eye out for it to open up.

The position has opened up several times in the last few years. Nick Sears resigned from the position in February 2020 shortly after being investigated for an unknown reasons. Misty Ndiritu was brought on as a replacement, but left the school district after a year.

Bowlen, a long-time employee of Martinsville Schools, took the position after her departure. He served a year in the position before being promoted to superintendent.

Bell says his tenure will not be so short.

"This'll be long-term," Bell said. "This will be my last stop. I'm not going anywhere."