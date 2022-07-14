ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Reporter-Times

Martinsville officials eyeing sites for potential city parks. Here's what you need to know.

By E-Edition
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34T5EZ_0gfHPlB300

MARTINSVILLE — A large portion of the Martinsville Redevelopment Commission meeting Wednesday morning was spent discussing several upcoming city projects that will be paid for by borrowing more money through general obligation (GO) bonds.

Some examples include extending water and sewer lines in the city, adding more sidewalks, property acquisitions and establishing additional recreational parks.

Gary Oakes, the city's director of planning and engineering, said he has been looking at several properties around the city that are being considered as potential locations that can serve as a future park.

It was decided during June's meeting that RDC Attorney Dakota VanLeeuwen would draw up a list of specific projects that the commission would like to have covered by the GO bond.

The city's financial advisor, Jeff Peters previously indicated that the RDC could borrow up to $2.5 million in 2023.

"Now that we have this list, I will send this over and we'll have some email correspondence about what we think in regards to the project list," VanLeeuwen said.

She emphasized that once the list of projects is finalized, it cannot be changed moving forward.

Others are reading: Martinsville Board of Works approves closure of Mulberry Street for around two and a half years.

The project list was approved by the commission through a motion. A resolution on the matter will be voted on during the next meeting.

VanLeeuwen said she expects the bonds to close in early November, taking into account any delays that might occur.

Attorney's report

VanLeeuwen provided several updates during the meeting.

The Martinsville-based attorney has been in the process of obtaining the necessary documents to complete the acquisition of two acres of land where the commission intends to establish an auxiliary police and fire station.

"I've been working with the auditor's office and the surveyor to complete that. There is a new way to transfer and cut the property that the auditor's office prefers," VanLeeuwen said. "So they want the actual survey signed by the parties and then filed so that they can cut out that land before they then assign it a tax parcel ID and then transfer it to us. It is just cleaner, less steps. So that's what we're doing."

VanLeeuwen said the auditor's office will only accept an ink signature, not anything digital.

Local news: Racing at Paragon Speedway highlight things to do in Morgan, Owen counties this weekend.

"Then the process is to file the survey, then the auditor's office is going to assign our new 2.67 acres tax parcel ID and we'll write that into the agreement," she said.

South Street update

Oakes also provided an update on INDOT'S South Street project. He said the project continues to move at a slow pace. The project to overhaul and widen South Street has been hampered by supply chain issues and complicated piping. An additional crew is planning to work at the site.

The construction crews have also encountered issues when digging underground.

Brooklyn news: Resident questions town council about police department.

"We've got a mess down there. Every time they dig a hole, they find pipes going in different directions. We've got one hole down here now that we have a leak for 48 hours that they couldn't stop," he said.

The next scheduled meeting of the Martinsville Redevelopment Commission is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, in council chambers at Martinsville City Hall, 59 S. Jefferson St.

Contact reporter Tyler Haughn at thaughn@reporter-times.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBC.com

10th Street to Close for Bridge Work in Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Department of Transportation will close a portion of 10th Street in downtown Indianapolis as part of the ongoing North Split reconstruction project starting Monday morning. That closure will be between Bellefontaine Street on the west and Dorman Street/Massachusetts Avenue on the east. Traffic will still be able...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

DigIndy Tunnel System reaches another milestone

The White River and Lower Pogues Run tunnels in the DigIndy project opened this week. Citizens Energy Group spokesperson Laura O’Brien said more than half of the DigIndy Tunnel System is now operating. “Now we have a total of four of the system’s six tunnels online and in operation,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Airport moving ahead on $76M parking garage expansion

Plans for a $76.6 million parking garage expansion at Indianapolis International Airport are again moving forward after the project was delayed more than two years by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indianapolis Airport Authority’s board in June authorized funding for the five-story, 1,500-space addition on the north side of its existing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Local News#Urban Construction#Martinsville#Rdc
FOX59

West Nile virus detected in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The West Nile virus was detected in a mosquito pool in Fortville, the Hancock County Health Department announced Friday. It is the first time the virus has been detected in Hancock County this year, noted HCHD. No human cases have been reported at this time.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
hoosieragtoday.com

Keeping You and Your Family Safe During the Johnson County Fair

The Johnson County 4-H and Agricultural Fair runs from July 17 – 23, 2022 – and as thousands of people pack the fairgrounds in Franklin, one of the concerns is keeping everyone safe. With recent high-profile public shootings across the U.S. – and with Johnson County included as a part of the Indianapolis metropolitan area – measures are in place to ensure the safety of everyone who is attending the fair.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Life Church welcomes AG Todd Rokita for town hall

Life Church, 2200 Sheridan Road, Noblesville, welcomed Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita for a town hall on Tuesday. Rokita answered questions from the community ranging from abortion, school choice, forced government shutdowns, to the political climate in Indiana and the country.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Mayor: Silver lining to I-69 project in Martinsville

Crews are expected to complete the finishing touches of the I-69 Finish Line project in Morgan County by the end of the month. Martinsville Mayor Kenny Costin says while the project has caused more than a few headaches for motorists and residents, there has been a silver lining to the construction effort. He says detours have led to an increase in visits to the city’s downtown.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Person shot, killed Sunday on city’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has been shot and killed on the city’s southeast side. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 3:35 p.m. Sunday to the 5200 block of Padre Lane on report of a person shot. There they found a person with apparent gunshot wounds. The area is near the intersection […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News – A Popular Restaurant Is Closed After Being Hit By A Car

A popular southside restaurant is closed for repairs after being hit by a car yesterday. Bloomington Police received a call shortly after 8:00 yesterday morning that a car had struck Cloverleaf South and continued into restaurant. The restaurant was open at the time, but no injuries were reported. The driver...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Overnight damage, Sunday storm timeline

INDIANAPOLIS — Overnight storms caused some power outages and reported damage through central Indiana. At 1:15 a.m., reports of trees/limbs down were received from the National Weather Service from the Carmel area. Radar at the time indicated peak wind speeds of 50-55 mph and the velocity scan shows the potential of a weak downburst.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

New down payment assistance program from Old National Bank

INDIANAPOLIS — A few years ago, sellers were regularly contributing to a buyer’s down payment. But the market has changed and that’s no longer happening. Tony Hobbs joined us to talk about how Old National Bank is bridging the gap with a downpayment assistance program that can provide $5,000-$9,000 to help.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 dead in crash on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after being struck by vehicle on the city’s South Side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD has the area shut down at South East Street and Sumner Avenue. According to IMPD, the incident happened just after 4 a.m. this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Dump truck wedged under Westfield bridge

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A dump truck driver found himself nearly ten feet in the air after wedging his truck underneath a bridge and causing the nose of his truck to go airborne. The Westfield Fire Department said the crash occurred on 191st Street under the southbound side of the U.S. 31 bridge. The bed of […]
WTHR

Firefighters put out massive scrapyard fire on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters put out a massive scrapyard fire on the south side of Indianapolis Thursday evening. The Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire started at around 7:30 p.m. at Saul Goode Industries, located at 2024 Bluff Road near East Raymond Street and Madison Avenue. Multiple people called 911...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Monroe Lake Cabins Offer Fun On Dry Land

BROWN COUNTY cabins get all the love, but it’s time Monroe County got on your radar. The rentals around Monroe Lake come with the advantage of being within shouting distance from the three public beaches at the state’s largest body of water. And as lovely as it is to dip in those cool waters, this hideaway just south of Bloomington has plenty more to offer.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
The Reporter-Times

The Reporter-Times

1K+
Followers
852
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Martinsville, IN from Reporter-Times.

 http://reporter-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy