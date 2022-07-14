ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, IN

Delaware County businessman reports to federal prison in Terre Haute

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LZpMv_0gfHPiWs00

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County businessman who became a target of a federal investigation into local corruption has reported to a federal prison in Terre Haute.

Jeffery Burke, 56, in January was sentenced to six months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker after he pleaded guilty to bank fraud.

His prison term will be followed by six months on home detention. Judge Barker in January said Burke's prison term would not begin for six months to perhaps reduce the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burke told the judge in January he had battled cancer in recent years, and also recently had COVID.

His prosecution stemmed from the federal investigation — conducted over six years beginning in 2014 — of corruption in then-Mayor Dennis Tyler's administration and the Muncie Sanitary District.

Burke in 2015 bought a former flea market in Muncie for $150,000, then a few weeks later sold the property to the MSD for $395,000.

Federal prosecutors said the $150,000 bank loan he obtained to buy the property was specifically not to be used to purchase real estate.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany Preston said the flea market purchase — launched after Burke learned the sanitary district needed to buy the property for a levee project — was a "calculated, fraudulent, get-rich-quick scheme."

At his sentencing hearing, Burke told Judge Barker he had "personally lost everything."

"I have let down my friends, he said. "I have lost my health."

According to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons website, Burke has a projected release date of Jan. 4, 2023.

One of the other eight defendants charged in the Muncie corruption probe was Burke's business partner, retired Muncie police officer Jess Neal.

Neal — who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud — was sentenced in February to two years in prison. He is incarcerated at a federal prison in eastern Kentucky.

From 2016:Muncie cop Jess Neal, gun dealer Jeff Burke connected through partnerships

Neal's conviction stemmed from a scheme to solicit bribes from contractors seeking work for the MSD, and was not connected to his dealings with Burke.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Current Publishing

Man sentenced to five years in federal prison after high-speed chase, possession of firearm

A man was sentenced June 30 to 57 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. According to court documents, on May 8, 2021, Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop Brenton Preston, 25, after they observed him driving 80 mph in a 55-mph zone in Westfield. According to a press release from the U.S. Dept. of Justice, Preston fled from the deputies and led them on a high-speed chase reaching speeds of approximately 100 mph, until Preston lost control of his car and crashed into a field. Preston continued to flee on foot but was eventually apprehended. Deputies arrested Preston, who appeared to be intoxicated, and recovered a loaded handgun and a liquor bottle from the front passenger floorboard of the car. Preston’s DNA was later found on the firearm.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Muncie police investigating 3rd homicide in a week

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Police is investigating the city’s third homicide in a week, all of which are believed to be connected. Police received information Thursday about a possible dead body in the area of 475 East and South Windsor Road. Officers arrived and found the body of...
MUNCIE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

ISP respond to possible threats in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police are involved in an investigation regarding possible threats made in Washington, Indiana on Thursday. State Police confirmed reports of an individual making threats towards the Perdue processing plant in Washington. Law enforcement are in the area and actively investigating. Eyewitness News...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Delaware State
City
Terre Haute, IN
Muncie, IN
Government
Terre Haute, IN
Government
City
Muncie, IN
County
Delaware County, IN
State
Kentucky State
Delaware County, IN
Government
WTWO/WAWV

Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Police are searching for a suspect considered armed and dangerous in the Washington area of Daviess County. In a post on Facebook, The Washington Police Department said they are searching for 23-year-old Carlos Rosario Gonzalez of Washington. Gonzalez is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs about 130 lbs. The man was […]
WASHINGTON, IN
WTHI

Arrest made in Brazil bank robbery

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Clay County have made an arrest after a bank robbery. The robbery happened around 2 p.m. Thursday at Riddell National Bank on National Avenue in Brazil. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money. Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen told News 10...
BRAZIL, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Tyler
readthereporter.com

Life Church welcomes AG Todd Rokita for town hall

Life Church, 2200 Sheridan Road, Noblesville, welcomed Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita for a town hall on Tuesday. Rokita answered questions from the community ranging from abortion, school choice, forced government shutdowns, to the political climate in Indiana and the country.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

There are no new arrests in Daviess County. Stay tuned to WAMW radio for updates or check back here at wamwamfm.com. The current jail population is at 147. A Washington man was arrested in Vincennes late last night by Indiana State Police. 30-year-old Alexander Morales Rosa is charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Having a License. He was booked into the Knox County Jail on a $4,000 bond.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Sentencing#Federal Prosecutors#District Court#Msd
WTHI

Teen formally charged in Chloe Carroll case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A teen suspect in the Chloe Carroll Case appeared in a Vigo County court via Zoom Wednesday afternoon. Montez Ellington Jr. was formally charged with five charges involving the case. This includes murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness. This also includes two charges of firearm enhancement.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

TRUCKER GETS 55 YEARS FOR WAYNE COUNTY MURDER

(Richmond, IN)--What amounts to a life sentence behind bars has been handed down to the Florida trucker who stabbed and killed his driving partner on I-70 in Wayne County three years ago. 50-year-old Pavel Nery-Gonzalez received the standard 55-year sentence in Wayne Superior Court II. Nery-Gonzalez’s attorney had claimed that the stabbing was done in self-defense, but the prosecution maintained that he could have stopped before victim died. Good-time credit would have Nery-Gonzalez released at age 91.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
wamwamfm.com

Alleged Shooter Barricaded in Washington Home

Several units are currently responding to a situation in Washington. At around 5:50 pm, officers responded to the area of NW 14th Street and Jackson Street after receiving a report that a male subject had shot at someone. Officers from the Washington Police Department and Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded...
WASHINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD: Man dealt drugs to undercover officers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused of dealing fentanyl to undercover narcotics detectives is now facing 11 felony drug charges and a hefty bond to get out of jail. City police arrested 32-year-old Melvin Green after vice and narcotics officers pulled over his vehicle at...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times Gazette

WPD: Gun brandished inside Walmart

An Indiana woman was arrested Monday after allegedly brandishing a firearm inside the Washington C.H. Walmart and pointing it at an unsuspecting victim. At around 3 p.m. Monday, Amanda E. Pervier, 42, reportedly followed a 54-year-old man through Walmart yelling at him and calling him “a child trafficker.” According to reports from the Washington Police Department, the victim did not know Pervier and tried to walk away from her.
WASHINGTON, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy