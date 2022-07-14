Delaware County businessman reports to federal prison in Terre Haute

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County businessman who became a target of a federal investigation into local corruption has reported to a federal prison in Terre Haute.

Jeffery Burke, 56, in January was sentenced to six months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker after he pleaded guilty to bank fraud.

His prison term will be followed by six months on home detention. Judge Barker in January said Burke's prison term would not begin for six months to perhaps reduce the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burke told the judge in January he had battled cancer in recent years, and also recently had COVID.

His prosecution stemmed from the federal investigation — conducted over six years beginning in 2014 — of corruption in then-Mayor Dennis Tyler's administration and the Muncie Sanitary District.

Burke in 2015 bought a former flea market in Muncie for $150,000, then a few weeks later sold the property to the MSD for $395,000.

Federal prosecutors said the $150,000 bank loan he obtained to buy the property was specifically not to be used to purchase real estate.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany Preston said the flea market purchase — launched after Burke learned the sanitary district needed to buy the property for a levee project — was a "calculated, fraudulent, get-rich-quick scheme."

At his sentencing hearing, Burke told Judge Barker he had "personally lost everything."

"I have let down my friends, he said. "I have lost my health."

According to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons website, Burke has a projected release date of Jan. 4, 2023.

One of the other eight defendants charged in the Muncie corruption probe was Burke's business partner, retired Muncie police officer Jess Neal.

Neal — who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud — was sentenced in February to two years in prison. He is incarcerated at a federal prison in eastern Kentucky.

Neal's conviction stemmed from a scheme to solicit bribes from contractors seeking work for the MSD, and was not connected to his dealings with Burke.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.