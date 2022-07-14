ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Going the distance: New owners of Fleet Feet Rockford on mission to get residents running

By Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08CAtA_0gfHPglQ00

ROCKFORD — Dave Zimmer, the new owner of Fleet Feet Rockford, is on a mission, inspired by decades of running.

"A day with running is always better than a day without running," Zimmer said. "We know that the activity really helps people find their own finish line or their own starting line. So, by having the store in Rockford, we want to create a place where people can visit and have their questions answered."

Zimmer, along with his wife, Lisa, proprietors of the specialty running store franchise DLZIMCO. Inc., announced their purchased the Rockford store, 1653 N. Alpine Road, on July 1.

The couple now owns eight Fleet Feet locations in northern Illinois, including the sole Rockford location in the Edgebrook Shopping Center.

The Zimmers are working to expand the company's brand and mission across the region while retaining the Rockford store's 12 employees and hiring additional workers.

“It’s the running community of Rockford that intrigues me,” Zimmer said. “We have a motto at Fleet Feet that says ‘Running changes everything.’ Running is the most giving sport in the world, both to the individual and to the community. More money is raised through running than almost any other sport in the world.”

Michelle Adam, of Rockford, has been a Fleet Feet customer since the store opened in 2017.

"I'm just really excited that there's a new owner and it's somebody who understands runners and what runners need to be successful," Adam said.

Adam said she started running in her mid 40s and Fleet Feet has played a major role in her life.

"I've made some great friends at Fleet Feet," she said. "For me, running is not just an individual thing, it's a social thing so going to Fleet Feet and participating in their running groups gives me that. I also enjoy shopping and they have quality products."

Fleet Feet offers a variety of name brand athletic shoes, including Asics, Brooks, New Balance, Nike, Hoka and Saucony, as well as running and walking accessories and insoles.

“Shoes are very two dimensional,” Zimmer said. “They have a very flat bottom and a rounded top to fit around the foot. By using an insole, we add the third dimension that allows us to be able to add protection and comfort for the foot.”

Zimmer speaks from experiences. He has competed in eight marathons, including races in Chicago, Boston and New York.

He's also been in the Fleet Feet business for the past 25 years, running stores in Chicago's Old Town, Deerfield, Elmhurst and Oak Park.

“We are excited to transition ownership of Fleet Feet Rockford into the Fleet Feet Chicago family,” former owner Melissa Pratt said in a news release. “We have seen the success and community Dave and Lisa built in the Chicago stores and are excited to have the opportunity to bring their industry knowledge and passion and build upon what we’ve already established here in Rockford.”

The store’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Ken DeCoster covers business news and features. Contact him at 815-987-1391, kdecoster@rrstar.com or @DeCosterKen

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Surrounded A Large Group Of Off Road Vehicles At A Local Business, Tip411 & How To Report Tips To The Police

ATV/OFF-ROAD VEHICLE INFO: We are aware of the ongoing issues with ATV’s and other off-road vehicles on the streets of Rockford. Illinois law states that any motorized, unlicensed vehicle on the street is illegal and we need the public’s assistance in locating the violators and where they reside. You can file a complaint here: https://rockfordil.gov/city-departments/police/office-of-professional-standards/ or email matthew.williams@rockfordil.gov with any details/photos you may have.
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident in Machesney Park

Sources are reporting an auto accident. It happened this afternoon near Minns and Alpine. Reports of the southbound lanes that are blocked. Reports of 2 vehicles that are involved. WCSO is investigating. Be sure to bookmark our website. We post everything on our website first!. You can follow us on...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Park, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Deerfield, IL
Rockford, IL
Business
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Elmhurst, IL
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Business
WIFR

Rockford Black Chamber of Commerce hosts Taste of Rockford grill-off

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fans of grilling were up to the ultimate test Saturday as the City of Rockford grill-off competition cooked up some good eats with a grill-master being crowned the winner. Presented by the Black Chamber of Commerce, the Taste of Rockford grill-off brought tasty foods, live entertainment...
WIFR

Houseplant swap promotes wellness, inclusivity & supports the environment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Calling all houseplant enthusiasts. The Nicholas Conservatory invited the public to enjoy a casual afternoon of socializing and trading with other houseplant fanatics. People were encouraged to bring a few cuttings or potted plants from their home to swap. Organizers say swapping house plants promotes inclusivity,...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

100th Lincoln Highway Tournament begins in Byron

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Local golfers teed it up today at Prairieview Golf Club in Byron. The Lincoln Highway Tournament brought in 12 teams of players from golf course all over the stateline. They are playing a “best against bogey” format. Teams earn a point if they birdie a hole, they lose a point if […]
BYRON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Balance#Dlzimco
Q985

Pepsi Vending Machine That Has Booze, For Sale in Rockford Illinois

A Vintage Pepsi Machine is for sale on Facebook Marketplace. It looks vintage, it looks used, and it looks...extra delicious! FACEBOOK. At first glance I thought, you know this would be cool to share with you guys...I always dreamed as a kid, to have my own pop machine someday. How cool would that be?
milb.com

What's up, Doc? Beloit pitcher blazes unique path

BELOIT, Wisconsin -- His legal name is Michael David Johnson, but these days he’s often referred to as Doc. It’s a fitting nickname for the ace of the Beloit Sky Carp, even if he’s a long way from a PhD. “In the baseball world I’ve always been...
BELOIT, WI
97ZOK

One Weird Thing You May Have Never Noticed At Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center

I think most people would agree that the Coronado Performing Arts Center is one of Rockford, Illinois' true treasures. This exquisite theater is well known for its beautiful architecture, the vast array of entertainment that you can see there, and even some pretty spooky paranormal stories. The one thing I have never heard anyone talk about before though is the Coronado's pretty funky bathroom situation.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Sources Are Reporting A Major Scene on The West Side

Sources are reporting a major scene on the West side. It happened in the area of the 1300 block of N Johnston Ave. Reports of several emergency personnel were on scene. Sources said 1 person is reported to be covered in blood. Reports of 1 person this is injured and...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison car show raises money for paralyzed veterans

MADISON, Wis. — For the second year in a row, vehicle enthusiasts gathered at East Madison Toyota for a car show benefitting paralyzed veterans. Despite the rain Friday, John Wineke, the dealership’s general manager, expected several hundred vehicles to show up. Participants were able to compete for prizes in categories ranging from the muscle era to classic sub-’70s.
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim on The West Side

It happened around 3:20 am in the 600 block of Mulberry. Reports of 1 person that has been stabbed. Officials have not released any information, or suspect info. If they do, we will update this. Be sure to bookmark our website. We post everything on our website first!. You can...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Is There An Alligator In The Rock River?

In the past there have been alligators that have been caught in the Rock River. The last known case that was valid, was back in 2011. A child found the alligator near a nearby boat landing in South Beloit, in 2011. https://abc7chicago.com/archive/8467275/. There is also a manmade structure, that resembles...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Rolling Green neighborhood alarmed by rising violence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford neighborhood held a meeting Tuesday night to talk about the rise in violence in their neighborhood. The Rolling Green Association organized the event at Broadway Covenant Church. Some of the topics included criminal reform and preventing domestic violence. Many people raised concerns about increasing violence in the neighborhood. “I […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Why is West State Street closed?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’ve been trying to navigate W. State Street this summer, you may be wondering why a large stretch of the road is shut down. The Illinois Department of Transportation closed W. State from Independence to Day Avenue and detoured traffic while it works to install new storm sewers, traffic signals, and sidewalks.
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy