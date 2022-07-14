2022 football schedules for Alamance County and area high school teams

High school football teams from Alamance County and the surrounding area will open the season in about a month, with first games scheduled for Aug. 19. Here are the schedules for area teams in the Central Carolina 1A-2A, Mid-Carolina 1A-2A, Piedmont Athletic 1A-2A, Central 3A, Mid-State 3A and DAC-VII 4A conferences:

* denotes conference games.

Bartlett Yancey

Aug. 19 - Carrboro

Aug. 26 - at McMichael

Sept. 2 - Cedar Ridge

Sept. 9 - at East Chapel Hill

Sept. 16 - at Graham*

Sept. 23 - North Moore*

Sept. 30 - at Cummings*

Oct. 7 - OPEN

Oct. 14 - Chatham Central*

Oct. 21 - Siler City Jordan-Matthews*

Oct. 28 - OPEN

Cummings

Aug. 19 - at Williams

Aug. 26 - Western Alamance

Sept. 2 - at Orange

Sept. 9 - OPEN

Sept. 16 - at Chatham Central*

Sept. 23 - Southern Alamance

Sept. 30 - Bartlett Yancey*

Oct. 7 - Siler City Jordan-Matthews*

Oct. 14 - @ North Moore*

Oct. 21 - @ Pittsboro Seaforth*

Oct. 28 - Graham*

Eastern Alamance

Aug. 19 - Eastern Randolph

Aug. 26 - Southern Alamance

Sept. 2 - at Northern Guilford

Sept. 9 - at Reidsville

Sept. 16 - OPEN

Sept. 23 - at Western Alamance*

Sept. 30 - Williams*

Oct. 7 - at Cedar Ridge*

Oct. 14 - Roxboro Person*

Oct. 21 - at Pittsboro Northwood*

Oct. 28 - Orange*

Eastern Guilford

Aug. 19 - at Northern Guilford

Aug. 26 - at Williams

Sept. 2 - at Western Alamance

Sept. 9 - OPEN

Sept. 16 - Northeast Guilford*

Sept. 23 - at High Point Central*

Sept. 30 - Rockingham County*

Oct. 7 - at Winston-Salem Atkins*

Oct. 14 - Southern Guilford*

Oct. 21 - at Greensboro Smith*

Oct. 28 - at Greensboro Dudley*

Eastern Randolph

Aug. 19 - at Eastern Alamance

Aug. 26 - Asheboro

Sept. 2 - at Walkertown

Sept. 9 - Williams

Sept. 16 - OPEN

Sept. 23 - at West Stanly

Sept. 30 - at Southwestern Randolph*

Oct. 7 - Trinity*

Oct. 14 - at Providence Grove*

Oct. 21 - at Wheatmore*

Oct. 28 - Randleman*

Graham

Aug. 19 - Southern Alamance

Aug. 26 - at Carrboro

Sept. 2 - at Bishop McGuinness

Sept. 9 - Wake Christian Academy

Sept. 16 - Bartlett Yancey*

Sept. 23 - at Pittsboro Seaforth*

Sept. 30 - OPEN

Oct. 7 - at Chatham Central*

Oct. 14 - at Siler City Jordan-Matthews*

Oct. 21 - North Moore*

Oct. 28 - at Cummings*

Southern Alamance

Aug. 19 - at Graham

Aug. 26 - at Eastern Alamance

Sept. 2 - Williams

Sept. 9 - Western Alamance

Sept. 16 - OPEN

Sept. 23 - at Cummings

Sept. 30 - Chapel Hill*

Oct. 7 - at Northern Durham*

Oct. 14 - Durham Riverside*

Oct. 21 - at Durham Jordan*

Oct. 28 - Durham Hillside*

Western Alamance

Aug. 19 - Reidsville

Aug. 26 - at Cummings

Sept. 2 - Eastern Guilford

Sept. 9 - at Southern Alamance

Sept. 16 - at Orange*.

Sept. 23 - Eastern Alamance*

Sept. 30 - OPEN

Oct. 7 - at Williams*.

Oct. 14 - Cedar Ridge*

Oct. 21 - at Roxboro Person*

Oct. 28 - Pittsboro Northwood*

Williams

Aug. 19 - Cummings

Aug. 26 - Eastern Guilford

Sept. 2 - at Southern Alamance

Sept. 9 - at Eastern Randolph

Sept. 16 - at Pittsboro Northwood*

Sept. 23 - at Orange*

Sept. 30 - at Eastern Alamance*

Oct. 7 - Western Alamance*

Oct. 14 - OPEN

Oct. 21 - at Cedar Ridge*

Oct. 28 - Roxboro Person*

