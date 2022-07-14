2022 football schedules for Alamance County and area high school teams
High school football teams from Alamance County and the surrounding area will open the season in about a month, with first games scheduled for Aug. 19. Here are the schedules for area teams in the Central Carolina 1A-2A, Mid-Carolina 1A-2A, Piedmont Athletic 1A-2A, Central 3A, Mid-State 3A and DAC-VII 4A conferences:
* denotes conference games.
Bartlett Yancey
Aug. 19 - Carrboro
Aug. 26 - at McMichael
Sept. 2 - Cedar Ridge
Sept. 9 - at East Chapel Hill
Sept. 16 - at Graham*
Sept. 23 - North Moore*
Sept. 30 - at Cummings*
Oct. 7 - OPEN
Oct. 14 - Chatham Central*
Oct. 21 - Siler City Jordan-Matthews*
Oct. 28 - OPEN
Cummings
Aug. 19 - at Williams
Aug. 26 - Western Alamance
Sept. 2 - at Orange
Sept. 9 - OPEN
Sept. 16 - at Chatham Central*
Sept. 23 - Southern Alamance
Sept. 30 - Bartlett Yancey*
Oct. 7 - Siler City Jordan-Matthews*
Oct. 14 - @ North Moore*
Oct. 21 - @ Pittsboro Seaforth*
Oct. 28 - Graham*
Eastern Alamance
Aug. 19 - Eastern Randolph
Aug. 26 - Southern Alamance
Sept. 2 - at Northern Guilford
Sept. 9 - at Reidsville
Sept. 16 - OPEN
Sept. 23 - at Western Alamance*
Sept. 30 - Williams*
Oct. 7 - at Cedar Ridge*
Oct. 14 - Roxboro Person*
Oct. 21 - at Pittsboro Northwood*
Oct. 28 - Orange*
Eastern Guilford
Aug. 19 - at Northern Guilford
Aug. 26 - at Williams
Sept. 2 - at Western Alamance
Sept. 9 - OPEN
Sept. 16 - Northeast Guilford*
Sept. 23 - at High Point Central*
Sept. 30 - Rockingham County*
Oct. 7 - at Winston-Salem Atkins*
Oct. 14 - Southern Guilford*
Oct. 21 - at Greensboro Smith*
Oct. 28 - at Greensboro Dudley*
Eastern Randolph
Aug. 19 - at Eastern Alamance
Aug. 26 - Asheboro
Sept. 2 - at Walkertown
Sept. 9 - Williams
Sept. 16 - OPEN
Sept. 23 - at West Stanly
Sept. 30 - at Southwestern Randolph*
Oct. 7 - Trinity*
Oct. 14 - at Providence Grove*
Oct. 21 - at Wheatmore*
Oct. 28 - Randleman*
Graham
Aug. 19 - Southern Alamance
Aug. 26 - at Carrboro
Sept. 2 - at Bishop McGuinness
Sept. 9 - Wake Christian Academy
Sept. 16 - Bartlett Yancey*
Sept. 23 - at Pittsboro Seaforth*
Sept. 30 - OPEN
Oct. 7 - at Chatham Central*
Oct. 14 - at Siler City Jordan-Matthews*
Oct. 21 - North Moore*
Oct. 28 - at Cummings*
Southern Alamance
Aug. 19 - at Graham
Aug. 26 - at Eastern Alamance
Sept. 2 - Williams
Sept. 9 - Western Alamance
Sept. 16 - OPEN
Sept. 23 - at Cummings
Sept. 30 - Chapel Hill*
Oct. 7 - at Northern Durham*
Oct. 14 - Durham Riverside*
Oct. 21 - at Durham Jordan*
Oct. 28 - Durham Hillside*
Western Alamance
Aug. 19 - Reidsville
Aug. 26 - at Cummings
Sept. 2 - Eastern Guilford
Sept. 9 - at Southern Alamance
Sept. 16 - at Orange*.
Sept. 23 - Eastern Alamance*
Sept. 30 - OPEN
Oct. 7 - at Williams*.
Oct. 14 - Cedar Ridge*
Oct. 21 - at Roxboro Person*
Oct. 28 - Pittsboro Northwood*
Williams
Aug. 19 - Cummings
Aug. 26 - Eastern Guilford
Sept. 2 - at Southern Alamance
Sept. 9 - at Eastern Randolph
Sept. 16 - at Pittsboro Northwood*
Sept. 23 - at Orange*
Sept. 30 - at Eastern Alamance*
Oct. 7 - Western Alamance*
Oct. 14 - OPEN
Oct. 21 - at Cedar Ridge*
Oct. 28 - Roxboro Person*
David Kehrli is a sports reporter at the Burlington Times-News and USA Today Network.
