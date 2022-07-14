ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland’s iconic Big Red lighthouse inspiration for 2022 Hallmark ornament series

By Mitchell Boatman, The Holland Sentinel
HOLLAND — A major landmark in Holland can now be a fixture in your holiday decorations.

Big Red, the iconic lighthouse located at the Holland Harbor, was the inspiration for the Holiday Lighthouse 2022 Ornament from Hallmark.

The company confirmed to The Sentinel that Big Red was an inspiration in the artist's design for the ornament. It was crafted by Tracy Larsen.

“Yes, ‘Big Red’ in Holland, Michigan served as the inspiration for this year’s lighthouse,” Larsen stated. “The color treatment is slightly different than the actual lighthouse, in that I used a couple of different hues of red, instead of just one. The structural details are based on the Holland lighthouse.”

Features of the ornament include a snowy lighthouse, a polar bear pulling Santa Claus and a Christmas tree on a sled and a wreath adorning the tower of the lighthouse.

The ornament does produce light with a flashing beacon in the tower and a “soft glow” from the windows when connected to a Keepsake power cord, which is sold separately.

This year’s design is the 11th in the Holiday Lighthouse Keepsake Ornament series. It is available for purchase online for $27.99 and in Hallmark stores.

The present Big Red building structure was built in 1907. Its iconic red paint job was added in the 1950s. It is operated by the Holland Harbor Lighthouse Historical Commission, formed in the 1970s to save the lighthouse after the coast guard deemed it as surplus.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelMitch.

