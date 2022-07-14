Alamance Community College receives a $93,908 grant toward dental assisting program expansion

Alamance Community College (ACC), was awarded a $93,908 grant to expand its dental assisting program through a satellite campus.

ACC received the grant to purchase a new satellite training facility located at the Adams School of Dentistry on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus through the NC Community College System’s Expanding Community College Economic Impact Grant program for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

ACC announced last month its plans to expand the Dental Assisting program to the UNC campus for students living in Durham and Orange starting in January 2023, making it the only dental assisting program in those counties.

One reason ACC established the UNC cohort is that ACC'S current Dental Assisting II program is at full capacity and the UNC facilities were available.

The program is expected the increase the current number of Dental Assisting II graduates available to Alamance, Durham, and Orange Counties by almost 60%, according to a press release from Alamance Community College, increasing Dental Assisting II graduates by 24 each year through the collaborative program.

Dential Assisting programs have proven to have high economic impacts by providing Dental Assisting II certified graduates with competitive salaries.

