Monroe County, MI

Monroe County Animal Shelter waiving adoption fees Saturday

By Drew Saunders, The Monroe News
 4 days ago

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article did not include the entire list of vendors. They are listed now.

Also: while the sponsors are covering the cost of the adoption by sponsoring the animal, it is possible that the adoption may include a $25 good faith deposit if the animal is not fixed, which will involve a contract promising to get the animal fixed in a 30 day time frame. This time frame can be extended for scheduling reasons. Once fixed, the $25 will be returned to the adopting family.

The shelter will require a meeting between the adopting dogs and other pets that the family may already have, to ensure that the match will be a good fit. A previous version of this article also stated that the shelter will have to inspect the home of the adopting family, which is not true.

Who wants a new dog? The Monroe County Animal Shelter has reached canine capacity and is waiving its adoption fees Saturday for anyone who wants a new four-legged friend.

“Just come down and meet the dogs. We try and put the dogs in a proper-fitting home. We want you to come and meet them and make sure that your lifestyle matches the dog’s lifestyle. If you have kids or other dogs we do meet and greets with both,” volunteer Tawnia Arnold said.

The 30 or so dogs available at 911 South Rainsville Road range in age from a few months to seven years. After filling out the necessary paperwork, potential pet owners can bring home a new best friend that day.

An initial meeting period is mandatory if those interested already have another pet. The no-kill shelter’s adoption fair will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 16.

The family friendly event will also include a number of sponsored vendors. Some of the dogs are also sponsored by individual community members. The vendors are:

1. STB Creations

2. Jeep Pawz

3. Luna Paws

4. Iron Moon Aurora Grace

5. BS Comfort Food Spot

6. Holly and Kenney’s Wickless Journey

7. Oh My Goodness Gemz

8. We Handle Candles

9. Spirit Way Dog Training

10. Simple Creations

11. G”s Sweets and Treats

12. Give Us This Day, Our Daily Bread

13. Books Galore And More

14. Cravings Lemonade Shake Ups

15. Meredith’s Gifts and Such

16. SugarR Donuts

17. London And Lafayette Boutique

18. Monroe County Sheriff Information Booth

Gift baskets will also be available via a public raffle. Children will also get to choose whether they want to be a dog or a cat at the face painting station.

"We are in desperate need of volunteer walkers for when the shelter is open,” volunteer Karen Drzewiecki added.

Volunteers to walk the dogs that are waiting for homes are needed. Visit animalcontrol@monroemi.org or call (734) 240-3125.

