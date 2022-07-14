Introductory electrical course begins Aug. 30 at MCCC

The Southeast Michigan Construction Academy will offer a Level 1 Electrical Course beginning Aug. 30 at Monroe County Community College.

The first semester will end on Dec.15, and the second semester will begin in early January 2023.

Upon successful completion of this non-credit course, students can enroll in Level 2 of SEMCA’s four-level training program.

Classes will meet from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in Founders Hall on MCCC's main campus, 1555 S. Raisinville Rd. The cost of the first semester is $2,300, and the second semester cost is $1,700. Books are included. The complete program is four years in length.

Students must be 18 or older with a high school diploma or GED. Students must provide proof of a valid driver’s license as well as copies of their Social Security card and high school diploma/GED.

To register for this training program or for additional information, call (734) 384-4229.

Students who enroll in the SEMCA program will have the opportunity to interview for positions with non-union electrical contractors in Southeast Michigan as they become available, Barry Kinsey, director of workforce development at MCCC, said.

“Training providers will work with students who would like to obtain employment in the electrical field; however, employment is not guaranteed. In addition, students do not have to be currently employed to participate in this training course,” MCCC said.

SEMCA’s four-level training program follows industry recognized curriculum of the National Center for Construction Education and Research, Kinsey said.

The course begins with basic construction safety in residential, commercial and industrial construction. All students will receive instruction in operating hand and power tools. They will be introduced to electrical theory and the rules and regulations that govern the trade through the National Electrical Code.

In addition, students will learn the basics of electrical circuits, conduit bending and residential electrical service. The course trainers will address career paths in the electrical industry, including apprenticeship requirements. Throughout the Level 1 course, students will spend time in both the classroom as well as a mocked shop space to perform hands-on tasks. Successful completion of this course will result in an NCCER credential and an OSHA 10 certification.

The Southeast Michigan Construction Academy meets all the required standards of the NCCER nationally standardized program (www.nccer.org). Upon completing the program, students and the earned credential will be listed on the NCCER national registry. The stackable credential can be transferred among accredited sponsors throughout the industry, allowing students to continue training with other NCCER participants, Kinsey said.