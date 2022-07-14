ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Introductory electrical course begins Aug. 30 at MCCC

By Special to The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MqxDk_0gfHPCTk00

The Southeast Michigan Construction Academy will offer a Level 1 Electrical Course beginning Aug. 30 at Monroe County Community College.

The first semester will end on Dec.15, and the second semester will begin in early January 2023.

Upon successful completion of this non-credit course, students can enroll in Level 2 of SEMCA’s four-level training program.

Classes will meet from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in Founders Hall on MCCC's main campus, 1555 S. Raisinville Rd. The cost of the first semester is $2,300, and the second semester cost is $1,700. Books are included. The complete program is four years in length.

Students must be 18 or older with a high school diploma or GED. Students must provide proof of a valid driver’s license as well as copies of their Social Security card and high school diploma/GED.

To register for this training program or for additional information, call (734) 384-4229.

Students who enroll in the SEMCA program will have the opportunity to interview for positions with non-union electrical contractors in Southeast Michigan as they become available, Barry Kinsey, director of workforce development at MCCC, said.

“Training providers will work with students who would like to obtain employment in the electrical field; however, employment is not guaranteed. In addition, students do not have to be currently employed to participate in this training course,” MCCC said.

SEMCA’s four-level training program follows industry recognized curriculum of the National Center for Construction Education and Research, Kinsey said.

The course begins with basic construction safety in residential, commercial and industrial construction. All students will receive instruction in operating hand and power tools. They will be introduced to electrical theory and the rules and regulations that govern the trade through the National Electrical Code.

In addition, students will learn the basics of electrical circuits, conduit bending and residential electrical service. The course trainers will address career paths in the electrical industry, including apprenticeship requirements. Throughout the Level 1 course, students will spend time in both the classroom as well as a mocked shop space to perform hands-on tasks. Successful completion of this course will result in an NCCER credential and an OSHA 10 certification.

The Southeast Michigan Construction Academy meets all the required standards of the NCCER nationally standardized program (www.nccer.org). Upon completing the program, students and the earned credential will be listed on the NCCER national registry. The stackable credential can be transferred among accredited sponsors throughout the industry, allowing students to continue training with other NCCER participants, Kinsey said.

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Precision and form draw crowds, and awe, at Thunder Over Michigan

A half-dozen air show acts, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, took to the skies Sunday, showing off high-flying acrobatics for Thunder Over Michigan. The event this weekend at Ypsilanti's Willow Run Airport drew aviation fans, particularly for the U.S. Navy Blue Angels featured during the afternoon shows. "That obviously...
YPSILANTI, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
County
Monroe County, MI
Monroe County, MI
Education
candgnews.com

Southfield pool closed for rest of 2022

SOUTHFIELD — Residents looking to cool off this summer at the Southfield Sports Arena pool will have to search elsewhere. Southfield announced that the pool will be closed for the rest of the 2022 season due to failing mechanics and filtration systems, as well as “inadequate structural integrity,” making it “no longer safe to operate.”
SOUTHFIELD, MI
94.9 WMMQ

The Best, Popular Animal Experiences In Michigan

I like going to the zoo. I think the animals are cool and I like observing them and learning about them. When I was a kid, my first zoo experiences were at the Brookfield Zoo and Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago. Both of these zoos are good size and there are lots of exhibits to explore.
LANSING, MI
blac.media

Detroit’s Adult-Use Marijuana Application To Start in August

The Detroit City Council unanimously voted to approve the opening of the first phase of adult-use marijuana licensing for the retail (dispensary), microbusiness and consumption lounge categories. The City of Detroit’s Office of Marijuana Ventures and Entrepreneurship will begin accepting applications for limited licenses within the city from August 1–31, 2022: including growers, processors, safety compliance labs, event organizers, and transportation licenses. The approval of today’s resolution is the city’s latest push to fully enter the state’s ever-expanding adult-use marijuana market. But what does this really mean for Detroit residents looking to enter the recreational cannabis business?
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mccc#Social Security#Semca
The Oakland Press

Broadcaster, former county spokesman remembered

These days it may seem hard to find a guy who knows when to talk about politics and when to change the subject. Robert Dustman was one of those guys, even though he spent years on the radio and had a career working as Oakland County’s spokesman. “He knew...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WTOL 11

One man killed Thursday in I-75 crash in Monroe County, Mich.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — One man was killed in a crash Thursday on I-75 northbound in Monroe County, Michigan, just south of the village of South Rockwood. Boyd Burton, 71, was driving on the interstate north of Ready Road when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries suffered in the crash.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

String of Robberies Ends Thanks to a Quick-Thinking Michigan Pharmacist

A Michigan pharmacist has put an end to a string of Detroit-area robberies by placing a location tracker in a thief's fake prescription bottle. Kristopher Kukola is accused of the five robberies, hitting CVS stores in Ann Arbor, Saline Milan, and a store in Van Buren Township twice, according to Detroit TV station WDIV-TV. He's currently being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations for the alleged incidents occurring between May 27 and July 7 of this year.
DETROIT, MI
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy