Furtney named principal of Niedermeier Elementary School

NEWPORT -- A longtime Airport Community Schools administrator, social worker and former U.S. Marine sergeant has been named principal of Niedermeier Elementary School.

Mr. Matthew Furtney, who has spent more than 10 years as a Jet, most recently as Assistant Principal of Airport High School, was approved as principal July 12 by the district’s Board of Education. Former Principal Angel Mensing resigned July 1.

“In my 11 years of wonderful employment at Airport Community Schools, I have spent the last eight years in administrative positions and look forward to an opportunity to share my vision and administrative beliefs at Niedermeier Elementary School,” Furtney said. “As an administrator, I aspire to create a culture and environment conducive to learning, development and love.”

“I will be committed to improving my administrative and leadership skills while putting my experience and passion to the best use for the students, staff and parents,” he added.

Furtney, who has a Master’s Degree in Social Work, began employment with Airport Community Schools in 2011 as an At-Risk Coordinator for Airport High School. In that position, he supported students both socially and academically, worked to implement multiple programs to address socioeconomic and educational student needs and served as district Homeless Liaison.

He was named Principal of the former Niedermeier Center for Education, an alternative education program, in 2014. As principal, Furtney implemented a schoolwide behavior program that resulted in a 50% reduction of discipline issues. He also served as interim principal of Sterling Elementary School.

In 2016, Furtney became Assistant Principal of Airport High School, a position he maintained until being named Niedermeier principal. Throughout his six years in the position, Furtney helped to implement Restorative Practices and Alternatives to Suspension that slashed suspension days by 70%, and he started the GEM (Going the Extra Mile) program for students and FAM (Faculty/Admin Meetings) with staff.

"Mr. Furtney has demonstrated versatility and dedication as an administrator at Airport Schools,” said Supt. John Krimmel. “Students, families, and staff members at Niedermeier Elementary will thrive under his hardworking and caring leadership."

Looking ahead, Furtney said one of his administrative goals includes supporting students, teachers and the school community to foster a culture of collaboration and success.

“I have a great passion and love for helping students to reach their full potential,” Furtney said. “As an administrator and social worker, I have extensive experience supporting students inside and outside of school. I believe that my students' needs come first and every administrative decision that I make reflects that.”

Airport is reviewing candidates for Furtney’s successor as AHS Assistant Principal. The district will release this information when it becomes available.

Caitlin Boron is Educational Technology/Communications Coordinator with Airport Community Schools.