ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

'We want to be prepared': Domestic relations court, Victim Assistance outfitting kids' room

By Stephanie Warsmith, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UklmI_0gfHOFam00

You’ve heard of a shower for a baby or a bride and groom.

But how about a shower for a room?

Victim Assistance is holding a shower to outfit a new children’s room in Summit County Domestic Relations Court. The room will provide kids with a place to go while their parent or guardian is in court to seek a civil protection order because of fear for their safety.

The agency has a wish list on Amazon with a long list of items. It includes a few bigger-ticket items like a bookshelf, mini fridge and play yard, as well as numerous less-expensive supplies like dry erase markers, baby wipes, board games and snacks.

“The room is bare,” Leanne Graham, the president and CEO of Victim Assistance, said while standing in the new and mostly empty room on a recent afternoon. “We don’t have funding for the items needed for the children.”

The wish list can be found on Amazon under VAP CWWV Community Baby Shower, which is short for Victim Assistance Program Children Who Witness Violence Community Baby Shower.

Graham said people who come to court to seek a protection order may be in a volatile situation and not have supplies like diapers with them.

“We want to be prepared as much as possible,” she said.

The new kid’s room is part of a joint effort by Victim Assistance and the domestic relations court to improve services for those who need help because of domestic abuse. The other changes include hiring a part-time magistrate to help handle requests for protection orders and adding three full-time advocates and a part-time attorney. The attorney, a Victim Assistance Employee, will provide legal advice to people seeking protection orders.

“This is us all working together collaboratively,” said Katarina Cook, the administrative judge in domestic court. “Everybody does their part.”

New efforts helped by city, federal grants

The joint effort was aided by grants from the city of Akron’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and the federal Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

The changes come at a good time, with summer being the time of year when requests for civil protection orders are at their highest. In June and July of last year, domestic court received near-record of requests for more than 100 civil protection orders both months. The court also received this number of requests last month.

Civil protection orders involve disputes between people who are domestically tied, such as being related, married or having children together. People who are dating can also request protection orders, though these aren’t sought as often as civil protection orders.

The process of getting an order involves two steps in which a temporary order is given and then — after both parties have the chance to be heard — a final order may be put in place.

About half of the Summit County residents who seek civil protection orders have children. When they come to court, they might not have anyone to take care of the kids.

In 2021, for example, 1,040 people sought civil protection orders and 523 of them had children, according to court statistics.

How idea for kids' room evolved

Seven children recently clustered around the fish tank in the third-floor waiting area of Summit County Domestic Relations Court while their mother was in a court proceeding.

“Oh no,” Cook thought when she saw them. “This can’t happen.”

More: Technology upgrades to courts here to stay, officials say

Cook and other court officials looked for a better place for children to wait while their parents are in court. They considered blocking off an area of the waiting area, but because the space is open to the fourth floor, they figured this option could get noisy.

Cook and her staff, who have been working on cleaning out the court, zeroed in on a room that was nearly empty. The judge figured the space, about the same size as a conference room, would be large enough for several children and victim advocates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBKSo_0gfHOFam00

This will be a kids' room and an empty office next to it will house a new intake office.

Volunteers recently painted both rooms during the United Way’s Day of Action.

The kids’ room, painted a light blue, is currently empty, besides a full-time desk where an advocate and intern will sit and a small child’s desk with two chairs.

Graham is hoping the area soon will be filled with items people purchase from the Amazon wish list or drop off at the Victim Assistance Office in downtown Akron. She’d like to have the intake office and kid’s room up and running by Sept. 1 or earlier.

Until that time, those seeking a protection order will need to continue to visit the court administrator’s office on the second floor. A clerk will then see if a victim advocate is available.

How new process will work

When the new rooms are completed, people will go the intake office located in Room 327 on the third floor, just off the elevators.

If they have children, the youngsters will be able to go next door to the kids' room while their parents are in court.

The process of getting a protection order can take one to three hours, depending on several factors, including how busy the court is.

The kids' room will be available for up to six children at once between the ages of six months and 18 years. It will be open to any children whose parents or guardians are in domestic court who need a place to wait, including those with custody or divorce cases.

Graham said advocates will look after the children and provide them with fun activities but won’t change diapers, do bathroom trips or administer medicine.

More: New court program aims to help parents with substance abuse, mental health issues

Cook said advocates can interrupt hearings if children need help, like being taken to the bathroom.

Before their children go to the kids' room, Graham said advocates will check to see what they've told their children about why they’re in court, how to help their children when they are stressed and if the advocates have permission to talk to the kids about what they’re experiencing.

Stella-Ruby Karcher, who will supervise the kids' room, said the new space will be a helpful addition.

She said the dedicated space will give advocates the chance to focus on helping the kids.

“They’re feeling the same trauma as the parent or guardian,” she said.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com, 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.

How to get help

Victim Assistance: Call 330-376-0040 (24-hour hotline) or visit https://victimassistanceprogram.org/ .

Summit County Domestic Relations Court: Call Court Administrator Tom McLaughlin at 330-643-2082 or visit https://drcourt.org/wp /.

Battered Women’s Shelter: Call 330-374-1111 or visit https://hopeandhealingresources.org/battered-womens-shelter/ .

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 'We want to be prepared': Domestic relations court, Victim Assistance outfitting kids' room

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brown on Cleveland

Two-Year-Old Alaya Brown Shot Six Years Ago, Family Seeking Answers and Asking Community Members to Stop the Violence

Alaya and Mr. BrownCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Alaya Brown shot in the head six years ago, and the family is seeking answers. At the time, Alaya was two-years-old. According to Alaya's uncle, her mother held her while talking to a young man in a car; another driver approached the area. The drivers exchanged words. Immediately afterward, gunfire erupted. A bullet grazed Alaya's mother, and Alaya was wounded. "Daily, my niece is fighting for her life," said the uncle, who wished not to give his name.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
WDTN

Ohio man summoned after saving dog locked in neighbor’s home

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — A Liberty man thought he was helping a dog in need only later to find out he had been summoned to appear in court and could face charges for animal cruelty. In the end, it was a mistake and misunderstanding but for a while it had the man concerned that he’d be charged with something he didn’t do.
WKBN

Hubbard Police address missing person cold case rumors

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Hubbard Detective Michael Banic addressed rumors on Saturday regarding a missing persons cold case. Police said they are continuing to investigate the disappearance of Hubbard resident Billie Lynn Groff, who was last seen on July 4, 1977. Hubbard Police is lead agency in an operation...
HUBBARD, OH
Antelope Valley Press

Medical examiner: 26 bullets removed from Walker

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old Black man who died, last month, at the hands of police in Akron, Ohio, was shot dozens of times, with 26 bullets recovered from his body, according to a preliminary autopsy report released Friday. Dr. Lisa Kohler, the Summit County medical...
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Man wanted for raping 3 children arrested in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A man wanted out of Pennsylvania for the rape of 3 children has been arrested in Canton. According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, 34-year-old David Hanshe is facing 5 counts of rape. The alleged crimes took place over the course of three years from 2013 to 2016. The victims ranged from 18-months-old to 8-years-old.
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Relations#Domestic Violence#Volunteers#The Room
WKBN

School supply giveaway set for Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is holding a school supply giveaway next month. Backpacks and school supplies will be given away on Aug. 5 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 155 Tod Ave. NW. If your child is not with you at the time of...
WARREN, OH
geauganews.com

Home Energy Assistance Program – Summer Crisis Program 2022

The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is a federally funded program designed to help eligible Ohioans stay cool during the summer months. The Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohio residents assistance paying an electric bill or assistance for central air conditioning repairs. Eligible applicants may qualify for a window air conditioner unit or box fans. The program will run July 1,2022 to September 30,2022.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Cleveland job fair offers formerly incarcerated persons a 'second chance'

CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a 2019 story about Edwin's Bakery, a business dedicated to employing and training formerly incarcerated individuals. The Cuyahoga County Office of Reentry and Northeast Ohio VA Healthcare System partnered Friday to host the fourth annual Breaking Down Barriers Hiring Event, a job fair aimed at helping formerly incarcerated persons seek jobs and remove legal barriers in the hiring process.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Amazon
cleveland19.com

15-year-old girl missing from Geauga County since July 12

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who is missing. Myah M. Patton went missing July 12, according to the sheriff’s office, and was last known to be in the Painesville area. She...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Diocese: Minor’s allegations against priest credible

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Diocese of Youngstown has released their findings on a priest who was placed on administrative leave for inappropriate contact of a minor. The Diocese named the priest as Father Marian Babjak of Christ Our Savior Parish in Struthers. After an allegation of inappropriate physical...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Toddler hospitalized for bruises, broken bones, Austintown mom charged

An Austintown woman was indicted on two counts of Endangering Children on Thursday. Twenty-one-year-old Sierra Yakuvik was indicted in reference to an incident from May of 2022, in which she allegedly endangered her two-year-old daughter resulting in multiple injuries. According to the indictment, Yakuvic allegedly abused her daughter and allegedly...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WKBN

Salvation Army feeding families with drive-thru pantry

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army of Mahoning County held a drive-thru pantry event Friday to help families in need. Boxes of frozen meats, produce, butter and bread provide families with enough food for three to four days. Many of the donations came from the Second Harvest Food Bank. They expect to serve 90 to 100 families.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy