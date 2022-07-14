ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, NY

Bath cancer survivor sees wish come true with Gratitude Gala

By Kerry Clawson, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXoQ9_0gfHO8Uw00

Two-time brain cancer survivor Molly Oldham of Bath Township, who will turn 21 Tuesday, received a $12,000 wish from Wishes Can Happen of North Canton and decided to use it to throw a Gratitude Gala to thank the community that's helped her through her three-year battle.

At the fundraiser, from 6 to 11 p.m. July 23 at Stewart's Caring Place, 3501 Park Ridge Drive, Fairlawn, Oldham will honor four people/organizations that support cancer patients and their families through research and resources.

They are Colin Gerner of StacheStrong in New York, which supports brain cancer research; Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers/NHL Hockey Fights Cancer; Greg Flores of Cancer for College in California, which provides scholarships for college-bound cancer patients; and Jeannine Marks, former executive director of Stewart's Caring Place in Fairlawn, which provides numerous services to cancer patients and their families.

Cost for the event is $150, which includes an Epic Selfie Museum, food, open bar, dancing and after-hour food truck, door prizes and a raffle. See https://bit.ly/3RwyDwE for reservations, requested by Thursday. Limited tickets will be available at the door.

Oldham's goal is to raise a total of at least $40,000 for the four honoree organizations.

Eighteen cancer-fighting organizations will participate by helping to create 18 Instagram-worthy rooms, blinged out by POMP parties of Cleveland with themes ranging from live butterflies to a black light glow room. Eleven of the organizations are from the Akron area.

To nominate a family touched by cancer to attend the gala as Oldham's guest, email bunnyoldhamcureforcancer@gmail.com by Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

VIDEO: Ohio couple celebrates their 100th birthday together

HAMILTON, Ohio — An Ohio couple who just celebrated 79 years of marriage is celebrating another milestone. Hubert and June Malicote celebrated their 100th birthday together with a joint party on Friday. Guests included loved ones and friends. The Malicotes aren't just husband and wife, they are also best...
HAMILTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Would I have survived my unborn twins’ death in utero under Ohio’s current law?

On Sept. 10, 2001, I was scheduled for a medically necessary procedure known as a D&C (for dilation & curretage). I had been pregnant for approximately eight weeks with twins when the first embryo miscarried. By 10 weeks, the second embryo had died but remained inside my uterus. After consulting with my doctor, I made a critical health care decision -- I decided to have the D&C, a procedure to remove the remaining tissue and prevent serious complications or life-threatening infection.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bath, NY
City
Akron, NY
State
California State
State
Florida State
City
Florida, NY
Bath, NY
Health
City
Cleveland, NY
Cleveland.com

What is Ohio hiding about its puppy mill enforcement?

Every year, the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) releases the Horrible Hundred report (humanesociety.org/100puppymills), which highlights 100 terrible puppy mills and their appalling conditions. Many dogs in puppy mills spend their lives in cages outside, in harsh weather, with insufficient food, water, and shelter. Some of them suffer from injuries and ailments for which they receive little or no medical attention. Last year, Ohio had 16 dealers on the Horrible Hundred list, but this year we are down to only two. I assumed that meant our state was really cracking down on puppy mills!
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Survivor#Cancer Research#Brain Tumor#Open Bar#Charity#Caring Place#Stachestrong#Cancer For College#Epic Selfie Museum
WKBN

Dog found with rocks in stomach doesn’t make it

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A dog found on the East Side of Youngstown with several health issues, including rocks in his stomach, was not able to be saved. Animal Charity got the call about the male Cane Corso from a worker with the sanitation department. The worker found the dog near Richmond Avenue and Park Road on Youngstown’s East Side.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
geauganews.com

Home Energy Assistance Program – Summer Crisis Program 2022

The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is a federally funded program designed to help eligible Ohioans stay cool during the summer months. The Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohio residents assistance paying an electric bill or assistance for central air conditioning repairs. Eligible applicants may qualify for a window air conditioner unit or box fans. The program will run July 1,2022 to September 30,2022.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Charities
92.3 WCOL

This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Ohio

There are few things more satisfying than a basket of crispy, golden fries that are seasoned properly and cooked to perfection. Fries are versatile to people with varying dietary restrictions. Wether you eat meat, are a vegetarian, or you follow a keto diet, fries are able to be consumed. The only people that are unable to consume processed potatoes are those who follow a paleo diet. Fries are not only a staple side, but they provide customers with options. Some fries are known for their seasoning, while others are known for their shape. Regardless of your preference, this restaurant serves the best french fries in the state.
OHIO STATE
92.3 WCOL

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Ohio

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Columbus is the most supernatural city in Ohio. It clocked in at 264 total sightings,...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

UH study finds Cleveland patients with greatest cardiac risk factors live in formerly redlined neighborhoods: The Wake Up for Friday, July 15, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The sunshine continues today, with highs in the low 80s. The weekend will bring some chances for much-needed rain. Although Saturday will be sunny and warm, with highs in the mid-80s, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the evening and overnight. There is an even better chance on Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s. Read more.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy