Bath cancer survivor sees wish come true with Gratitude Gala

Two-time brain cancer survivor Molly Oldham of Bath Township, who will turn 21 Tuesday, received a $12,000 wish from Wishes Can Happen of North Canton and decided to use it to throw a Gratitude Gala to thank the community that's helped her through her three-year battle.

At the fundraiser, from 6 to 11 p.m. July 23 at Stewart's Caring Place, 3501 Park Ridge Drive, Fairlawn, Oldham will honor four people/organizations that support cancer patients and their families through research and resources.

They are Colin Gerner of StacheStrong in New York, which supports brain cancer research; Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers/NHL Hockey Fights Cancer; Greg Flores of Cancer for College in California, which provides scholarships for college-bound cancer patients; and Jeannine Marks, former executive director of Stewart's Caring Place in Fairlawn, which provides numerous services to cancer patients and their families.

Cost for the event is $150, which includes an Epic Selfie Museum, food, open bar, dancing and after-hour food truck, door prizes and a raffle. See https://bit.ly/3RwyDwE for reservations, requested by Thursday. Limited tickets will be available at the door.

Oldham's goal is to raise a total of at least $40,000 for the four honoree organizations.

Eighteen cancer-fighting organizations will participate by helping to create 18 Instagram-worthy rooms, blinged out by POMP parties of Cleveland with themes ranging from live butterflies to a black light glow room. Eleven of the organizations are from the Akron area.

To nominate a family touched by cancer to attend the gala as Oldham's guest, email bunnyoldhamcureforcancer@gmail.com by Wednesday.