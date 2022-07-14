Letters: Voters must reject false claims, save democracy; choose adoption, not abortion

Will we act to save democracy?

The phrase “elections have consequences” has never been more accurate than when applied to our former president.

Our democracy is based upon the principle of fair and free elections in which the majority of voters decide their representatives. It’s been that way since 1789. The former president didn’t see it that way as his false claims of a rigged election were dismissed over 50 times by various courts, as well as by his own former attorney general. His attempt to subvert the transfer of power was witnessed by millions of people, both in real time and in countless replays. He and some of his co-conspirators have been identified by the bipartisan House Jan. 6 committee. Their legal fate has yet to be determined. Incredibly, some people still dismiss what they saw and heard.

The question is, will voters allow this to continue, or will they choose to save our democracy? The answer lies with us. I recall a story a supervisor of mine told at a meeting where he was speaking. A friend and his family were on Lake Erie when a fast- approaching squall overturned their sailboat as they headed for shore. Despite the screams of his wife and young son floating in their life jackets, the man swam to the mast and lowered the sail, allowing the boat to return upright. After helping get his wife and son back onboard, she yelled, “You care more about this boat than us, or you would have helped us first!” He calmly responded, “If I hadn’t first saved the boat, we all would have been in more peril.” You might say our democracy is in the same “boat.” It is up to us to save it.

Joe Kapzath, Akron

Parents celebrate court's abortion decision

Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24. If also happened to be our son's 42nd birthday.

Thankfully, his birth mother chose adoption, not abortion. My wife and I became parents when we picked up our son at the adoption agency.

Had his birth mother chose abortion, our son would not have been born and we would have been denied the joy of being his parents.

Thank God she chose adoption and thank God Roe v. Wade has finally been overturned.

Fred Cafarelli, Akron

