Akron Beacon Journal

'It's amazing how many people have been shot in this family.' Family mourns loss of 5, including Jayland Walker

By Eric Marotta, Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
Melinda Gaiter and her husband were among the 125 people gathered Friday night at a memorial to remember the birthday of nephew Imani Tolbert, who was shot and killed in March 2021.

"We were just singing happy birthday and we released the balloons," she said, describing the scene along Boulevard Street outside Imani Tolbert's bedroom window. She and her husband were also planning to celebrate their 11th anniversary that night.

Instead, she's mourning her husband, Johnny L. Gaiter, 40, and 4-year-old niece Journei Tolbert, who became the fourth and fifth members of their extended family to die tragically in 16 months.

Journei's aunt, Jaymeisha Beasley, 27, died in a May 28 hit-and-run crash. Beasley was engaged to Jayland Walker, who was killed by Akron police June 27 setting off two weeks of protests across the city.

"I stood next to him and I said, 'Can we go now?" Melinda said of her husband. " 'I'm ready to go so we can start our evening,' and he said: 'We'll go in a minute, honey. We'll go in a minute.'

Another tragedy: 4-year-old Akron girl killed by gunfire was niece of Jayland Walker's fiancee

"We were laughing and there were about five of us standing in our little group and all of a sudden it sounded like firecrackers, you know them big rolls of firecrackers that you light and they just go off.

"At first we thought it was just firecrackers and said, 'Who's setting off firecrackers?'

"My husband looked at me and said: 'Run! Just run!'"

She described running away while bullets struck the area around her.

"I guess a car or something just started unloading shots ... I ran off to the side and I saw little baby Journei get struck, but I didn't realize it was her. As she was being struck, I was being pulled down by a family member and I was being told to get down to the ground."

Someone then told her that her husband had been shot.

"I ran over there and got to my knees and held his head in my arms," she said. "He actually got shot in the head from protecting, from trying to shield the kids from the gunfire.

"He definitely was a hero."

Now, the memorial display downstairs at Melinda Gaiter’s house on Archwood Avenue is growing.

It goes over the archway in her dining room. She's adding photos of her husband to those of Imani Tolbert.

"It's amazing how many people have been shot in this family," she said. "It's just amazing how my husband got shot on Imani's birthday, in the exact same spot where Imani died."

First shooting case still pending

The family held a vigil at the same location to mark the anniversary of Imani Tolbert's death in March.

First vigil: Family, friends pay tribute to Imani Tolbert on anniversary of Akron man's shooting death

His former girlfriend is charged with murder and felonious assault. She is being held in the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility while the court determines if she is competent to stand trial as an adult, according to court officials.

Court officials said a juvenile court judge recently rejected a motion the girl be considered a victim of sex trafficking.

Police responded to Imani Tolbert's Boulevard Street home around 10:30 p.m. March 11, 2021, after receiving a 911 call about a shooting. Officers found Tolbert with a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Imani Tolbert, who had became a father in the year before his death, attended I Promise School and was a member of SWAG (Students With A Goal), a youth empowerment group.

He was taken through the neighborhood by horse-drawn carriage to his funeral, where teachers and administrators at Cascade Career Prep High School presented the cap and gown he was supposed to wear at his graduation that June.

No arrests in double homicide

Police are still trying to find out who fired into the crowd last week during the memorial.

Akron police said the shooting likely involved multiple weapons.

Lt. Michael Miller told Beacon Journal partner News 5 Cleveland that the investigation has revealed that bullets fired around 9:15 p.m. came from at least three different guns.

"I don't have an exact count, but I'm told dozens of shots fired, multiple shell casings possibly from different calibers," Miller said.

Police believe several witnesses saw the shooter run away. Investigators and family members are urging those witnesses to come forward.

Summit County Crimestoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that solves the deadly shooting.

Tipsters can remain anonymous when calling 330-434-COPS.

Eric Marotta can be reached at 330-541-9433, or emarotta@gannett.com. Follow Him on Twitter @MarottaEric.

Comments / 29

90 shots more
4d ago

this title is nothing but embarrassing for the family 5 people. So if your family members keep dying from bullets maybe your family is the problem 🤔 ohh wait no it's everyone else

Reply(4)
32
ByteDrs Babe
3d ago

and the community needs to stop thinking that telling the cops what you know is 'snitching'. you are helping to STOP crime by turning these criminals in!

Reply
12
Trina Call
3d ago

I've lived in the neighborhood this happen my entire life. 30+yrs. I just moved from there 2yrs ago. it's a dark place that keeps you sucked in. this kind of violence will continue until parents/adults step up and do their duties. praying for the city, the family and anyone affected by these tragedies.

Reply
14
