ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Summa Health receives $10 million gift from Sharon and Richard Juve

By Emily Mills, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1abUA5_0gfHNmYq00

Summa Health is naming its new behavioral health facility being built on its Akron campus the Juve Family Behavioral Health Pavilion after Northeast Ohio philanthropists Sharon and Richard Juve gave $10 million to the health system, it announced Tuesday.

“We are grateful to Sharon and Rick for this truly meaningful and transformational gift that will have a profound impact on the health and well-being of the communities we serve,” Summa Health President and CEO Dr. Cliff Deveny said in a statement.

Opening in January, the Juve Family Behavioral Health Pavilion is a $60 million, 60-bed, seven-story inpatient and outpatient facility.

“We are proud to support Summa Health as one of Akron’s long-standing institutions,” Rick Juve said in a statement. “We also hope that our gift brings further attention and support for behavioral health issues.”

Rick Juve is the chairman of Americhem, a global polymer organization started by his late father, Dick Juve. Americhem employs 1,300 people around the world, with global headquarters in Cuyahoga Falls.

Summa said the new behavioral health pavilion will offer inpatient treatment, hospital-based outpatient programs for addiction and mental health, the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder, Summa Health Medical Group outpatient programs and a renovated 14-bed detox unit on the Akron campus.

“We’re aware in today’s world that many families and family members are dealing with serious mental health issues,” Sharon Juve said in a statement. “It’s comforting to know Summa is making a difference.”

Summa said that the completion of the pavilion will integrate behavioral health services into all areas of care and connect patients and providers to the full range of medical services needed for lifelong support in a single location.

“One in four people struggles with behavioral health issues at some point in their lives,” said Dr. Joseph Varley, chair of the Summa Health Department of Psychiatry and holder of the Jim and Vanita Oelschlager Endowed Chair in Psychiatry and Behavioral Health. “The support from Sharon and Rick is needed more than ever. Thanks to their generosity, Summa Health will provide life-changing care to thousands of patients right here in our community at the Juve Family Behavioral Health Pavilion.

Summa behavioral health facility:Summa building demolition makes way for behavioral health facility

Grace House Akron:'Die with dignity': New Grace House Akron works to ensure no one dies alone

What's being done with St. Thomas Hospital?

While construction of the behavioral health facility continues, Summa still hasn't decided the fate of St. Thomas Hospital, where behavioral health and other hospital services currently reside.

The new behavioral health facility is being built on the site of the former School of Nursing building on Arch Street near East Market. The building had not been used in about five years and was demolished to make way for the new facility.

Once complete, Summa will vacate the historic St. Thomas Hospital. Crystal Clinic, which also has been leasing some space inside St. Thomas for its surgeries for 12 years, left after it opened its new orthopedic hospital in Fairlawn.

Future plans for the St. Thomas building have not been set.

"We’re currently focused on transitioning services to our Akron Campus and have no new updates at this time regarding future plans for the St. Thomas facility," Mike Bernstein, Summa Health System director of corporate communications, said in a statement Monday.

St. Thomas Hospital:Fate of St. Thomas Hospital unclear as new Summa behavioral health building takes shape

St. Thomas Hospital:Local history: Unexpected gift paved way for St. Thomas Hospital

Reporter Betty Lin-Fisher contributed to this article. Contact Beacon Journal reporter Emily Mills at emills@thebeaconjournal.com and on Twitter @EmilyMills818.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Closing of UH Richmond Medical Center services will be tough on Richmond Heights’ budget, but mayor says residents will still get quality medical care

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The announcement Thursday (July 14) that University Hospitals, come Aug. 12, will no longer provide inpatient and emergency services or surgeries at its UH Richmond Medical Center will hurt the city’s tax base, but Mayor Kim Thomas and Richmond Heights Fire Chief Marc Neumann say it won’t necessarily have an impact on the level of medical care available to residents.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

First responders, residents react to University Hospitals eliminating inpatient and emergency services at Bedford and Richmond medical centers

BEDFORD, Ohio — In the aftermath of University Hospitals' announcement that it will be ending inpatient and emergency services at their Bedford and Richmond medical centers, first responders and residents are expressing concerns about the long-term effects. “It’s really a blow to the community to have more of our...
BEDFORD, OH
WKBN

New COVID cases very mild, locally

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than two years after it started, We are seeing yet another resurgence of COVID-19. Cases of a newer variant of the Omicron are being seen around the country and here at home. Doctors with Mercy Health are seeing an uptick, as they’re calling it,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Society
Akron, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
Akron, OH
Health
City
Akron, OH
City
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
City
Fairlawn, OH
City
Sharon, OH
Local
Ohio Health
richlandsource.com

Mansfield economy braces for Inkcarceration weekend

MANSFIELD — Around 75,000 rock music fans, musicians, tattoo artists, and tattoo enthusiasts will descend on the Ohio State Reformatory for the Inkcarceration Music Festival this weekend. Half of the legions of attendees are coming from outside Ohio, said event publicist Kristine Ashton-Magnuson of Ashton-Magnuson Media. The festival will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Community Hospital#Mental Health#Health System
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend

The Ohio Department of Health on July 14 reported 120,200 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 550 from a week prior. A total of 13,822 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 39 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
OHIO STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Medina County, OH, Reports Case of EHV-1

On July 13, the Ohio State Department of Agriculture confirmed a horse in Medina County, Ohio, tested positive for equine herpesvirus type 1 (EHV-1). The horse presented with respiratory signs but no neurologic signs, and the boarding facility where it resides is under voluntary quarantine. To read the alert and...
Cleveland.com

UH study finds Cleveland patients with greatest cardiac risk factors live in formerly redlined neighborhoods: The Wake Up for Friday, July 15, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The sunshine continues today, with highs in the low 80s. The weekend will bring some chances for much-needed rain. Although Saturday will be sunny and warm, with highs in the mid-80s, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the evening and overnight. There is an even better chance on Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s. Read more.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
whbc.com

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: 30-Percent Increase in Cases Across State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You’ll be hearing more mask and booster advice again in the near future. That’s because coronavirus cases are up to levels not seen in Ohio since February. The state health department reported over 24,000 new weekly cases this week. That’s...
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Top Ice Cream Spots In Stark County

07/15/22 – Jordan Miller is joined by Allison Gromofsky of Visit Canton. Sunday is National ice Cream day and Allison is the perfect person to break down where to get the sweets. Stark County has a wide variety of local spots that the community supports and loves. Take a listen, take a pick, and enjoy some ice cream!
STARK COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Here's how the new COVID variants are affecting Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — We've all heard of the new strains of COVID-19, but how are they different from prior ones and which are affecting Northeast Ohio?. "The BA .5 is accounting for most of our infections right now in the U.S.," said Dr. Donald Dumford, medical director of infection prevention of Cleveland Clinic, Akron General.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy