GREENWICH — The town has a long tradition of farming and agriculture, and Steve and Ingrid McMenamin are doing their best to keep that tradition going in Greenwich. At Versailles Farms up in the northwest corner of town, Steve McMenamin is constantly looking for new products to make the most from their 15-acre farm. He and his wife have become the largest producer of shitake mushrooms in the state, and in recent times, he has been turning his attention to producing high-end charcoal, all of its locally sourced.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO