Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. It should come as no surprise to anyone that the East End has been a haven for artists known round the world, but what some may not know is that even further west, Long Island has long cultivated an influential art scene. Through a grant from the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation (RDLGF), the Heckscher Museum of Art and RDLGF recently launched a website devoted to shining a spotlight on these hotspots of artistic inspiration: Historic Artists’ Sites of Long Island at lihistoricartistssites.org.

VISUAL ART ・ 2 DAYS AGO