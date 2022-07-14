ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan, MI

School board approves partial re-roofing of Cheboygan High School

By Kortny Hahn, Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ul5JM_0gfHNfNl00

CHEBOYGAN — In a special meeting of the Cheboygan Area Schools Board of Education last week, board members voted to move forward with a proposal for a partial re-roof of the high school.

The school district had received a proposal from Doyle Roofing, Inc., of Cheboygan, to do the partial replacement of the high school's roof. Their proposal came at a cost of $389,792.

Over the last several years, the high school roof replacement has been done in phases. Four of these phases have been completed and the next phase in the project was approved on Friday.

Subscribe:Get unlimited access to all our local content

"This is phase five — gym roof — of the high school re-roofing project," said Cheboygan Area Schools Transportation, Maintenance and Grounds Manager Stephen Fleming.

Fleming said the only other section of the roof that still needs to be done is the east wing addition, which will be looked at for re-roofing in the next couple of years.

Fleming said the roof work is slated to start on July 13 and will be completed by Aug. 12, before the beginning of the new school year.

Doyle Roofing, Inc. has completed roof work on several of the district's buildings, including the prior phases at the high school.

Once this project has been completed, the entire high school will have been re-roofed over the last six years and the district can concentrate on another building. The funds to complete the roof work are coming out of the district's sinking fund, as this pot of money can be used for building improvements.

Contact Reporter Kortny Hahn at khahn1@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @khahnCDT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Video shows Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Black man face-down on the ground was fatally shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer, the violent climax of a traffic stop, brief foot chase and struggle over a stun gun, according to videos of the April 4 incident.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Cheboygan, MI
Government
Cheboygan, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Government
City
Cheboygan, MI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#The New School#Roofing#Highschool#Cheboygan High School
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Cheboygan Daily Tribune

Cheboygan Daily Tribune

795
Followers
864
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cheboygan, MI from Cheboygan Daily Tribune.

 http://cheboygannews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy