School board approves partial re-roofing of Cheboygan High School

CHEBOYGAN — In a special meeting of the Cheboygan Area Schools Board of Education last week, board members voted to move forward with a proposal for a partial re-roof of the high school.

The school district had received a proposal from Doyle Roofing, Inc., of Cheboygan, to do the partial replacement of the high school's roof. Their proposal came at a cost of $389,792.

Over the last several years, the high school roof replacement has been done in phases. Four of these phases have been completed and the next phase in the project was approved on Friday.

"This is phase five — gym roof — of the high school re-roofing project," said Cheboygan Area Schools Transportation, Maintenance and Grounds Manager Stephen Fleming.

Fleming said the only other section of the roof that still needs to be done is the east wing addition, which will be looked at for re-roofing in the next couple of years.

Fleming said the roof work is slated to start on July 13 and will be completed by Aug. 12, before the beginning of the new school year.

Doyle Roofing, Inc. has completed roof work on several of the district's buildings, including the prior phases at the high school.

Once this project has been completed, the entire high school will have been re-roofed over the last six years and the district can concentrate on another building. The funds to complete the roof work are coming out of the district's sinking fund, as this pot of money can be used for building improvements.

