The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend

WELCOME HOME to this beautifully designed home in the prestigious Chapel Ridge addition. This 4 BR 2.5 BTH home features a German smear brick and stone exterior that grabs your attention the second you drive up. The lovely foyer will invite you in and you'll quickly feel at home as you enter into the family room with 12-foot ceilings, an electric fireplace and a wall of windows with roll-down shades. The kitchen features stainless Whirlpool appliances, mosaic tile backsplash, quartz countertops, oversized island with seating, beautiful fixtures, custom cabinets and walk-in pantry. The breakfast area sits just off of the kitchen and there is also a desk area that's great for organizing or even working from home. This is a split and open floorplan with the kitchen overlooking into the family room and a secluded master suite. You'll enjoy the superior, designer vinyl plank flooring throughout the living areas and master bedroom and gorgeous mosaic tile in the laundry and half bath. The isolated master suite showcases a tray ceiling, crown molding, wooden vinyl plank floors, and a luxurious bath that includes ceramic tile floors, dual vanities, large soaker tub, tiled shower and a huge walk-in closet. To top off some of the interior beauty, you will find lovely fixtures, hardware and 2" wooden faux blinds throughout . Outside offers beautiful landscaping, a sprinkler system, covered back patio, completely fenced in backyard with a back gate to another private parking space and a side entry garage. This home is located in Midway ISD, Hewitt Elementary and just minutes to shopping, dining and entertainment. Don't miss this one, it is a true beauty that is immaculate and in move-in ready condition. Enjoy viewing the virtual tour that is attached as well.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO