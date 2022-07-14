ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't miss the great deals at...

WacoTrib.com

3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $312,999

New Construction completed in approximately 3-4 Weeks. Wide open spaces is what this new home has to offer. Mercado's Construction did it again. This beautifully thought out three bedroom, two bath and one car garage. In the up and growing town of McGregor, Tx.. From the moment you walk through the handsome front door, you see the decorative ceiling known to be a staple of Mercado's Construction. t Home has a open floorplan with lots of extras. Stone bar looking into Kitchen. Kitchen has a large pantry. Kitchen overlooks backyard. Living Master bedroom offer large walk in tiled shower, separate vanities, and isolated form the two other bedrooms. Second bedroom has a cute cutout by window for a fun nook or design feature. Side yard is big enough to add your shop or another carport to meet all your storage needs. Back porch has been extended to host a great summer BBQ's. and has foam insulation. Garage is completely foam insulated and finished out. So that means garage can be used as an extra bonus area or a garage. Be the first to call this beautiful home your very own.
MCGREGOR, TX
KCEN

Camp Fimfo makes a splash with soft opening in Waco

WACO, Texas — Today, Camp Fimfo's newest site in Waco soft opened to the public. There's tons of family fun to be had and the camp's goal is to encourage families to spend time together in the great outdoors. "Our main goal is to get people to come out...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Outdoors: Carp-e diem and other new ideas

Smart people use the benefits of time and experience to rethink the things they believe. Sometimes, those beliefs hold in place, and sometimes they change. When I was a dumb little kid, I heard and believed that certain fish species were “trash” fish. Things like gar, carp, and others were undesirable to catch, much less to consider eating.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Rick Bostwick: Historic Cameron home ours to save

Recently McLennan Community College kicked off an ambitious campaign to bring new life to the historic Cameron summer home, a 100-year-old structure located on the college’s campus. Originally part of Valley View, a farm property owned by the William Cameron family, the home was constructed by William W. Cameron as a wedding gift to his bride, Helen Miller, in June 1922. The summer home, reminiscent of Mediterranean villas Cameron had seen in the south of France, became a center of social life in our community for decades to follow.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $485,000

WELCOME HOME to this beautifully designed home in the prestigious Chapel Ridge addition. This 4 BR 2.5 BTH home features a German smear brick and stone exterior that grabs your attention the second you drive up. The lovely foyer will invite you in and you'll quickly feel at home as you enter into the family room with 12-foot ceilings, an electric fireplace and a wall of windows with roll-down shades. The kitchen features stainless Whirlpool appliances, mosaic tile backsplash, quartz countertops, oversized island with seating, beautiful fixtures, custom cabinets and walk-in pantry. The breakfast area sits just off of the kitchen and there is also a desk area that's great for organizing or even working from home. This is a split and open floorplan with the kitchen overlooking into the family room and a secluded master suite. You'll enjoy the superior, designer vinyl plank flooring throughout the living areas and master bedroom and gorgeous mosaic tile in the laundry and half bath. The isolated master suite showcases a tray ceiling, crown molding, wooden vinyl plank floors, and a luxurious bath that includes ceramic tile floors, dual vanities, large soaker tub, tiled shower and a huge walk-in closet. To top off some of the interior beauty, you will find lovely fixtures, hardware and 2" wooden faux blinds throughout . Outside offers beautiful landscaping, a sprinkler system, covered back patio, completely fenced in backyard with a back gate to another private parking space and a side entry garage. This home is located in Midway ISD, Hewitt Elementary and just minutes to shopping, dining and entertainment. Don't miss this one, it is a true beauty that is immaculate and in move-in ready condition. Enjoy viewing the virtual tour that is attached as well.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Record-setting heat forces business owner to make sudden changes

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Many may have been happy about a day without record-breaking heat. But, for one Central Texas woman it meant going back to work comfortably. The owner of a food truck in Killeen says the triple digit weather lately has forced her to temporarily shut down and change some hours.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mike Copeland: Keeping cool at L3Harris; Onward Real Estate; Waco Under 40; Restaurant roundup

The L3Harris aircraft modification plant in Waco has a lot of space and a lot of people to keep cool: a half-million square feet and 1,200, respectively. So the game plan includes ice chests filled with ice water, neck cooling wraps, electrolyte popsicles, extra fans for use inside aircraft, one-ton coolers that will run on 120 volts, and available tents and umbrellas.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.14.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Lemonade Stand Challenge benefits Isaiah 1:17 House

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (Fox 44)– There were 35 lemonade stands in McLennan County this weekend for the Isaiah 1:17 House’s Lemonade Stand Challenge. The lemonade stand challenge is organization wide, meaning expansions and houses in six different states participated. The Isaiah 1:17 house is a home that offers...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Pet of the Week for July 15: Brownie

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University KIA “Pet of the Week” for Friday, July 15, is Brownie!. To learn more about how you can adopt Brownie, reach out to the Humane Society of Central Texas at (254) 754-1454. The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.
WACO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Landscape Experts Share Tips on Keeping Grass Green with Water Restrictions

Waco, Texas (FOX44) — Many Central Texas cities have declared restrictions on water usage due to severe drought conditions. In Waco, level-two restrictions went into effect yesterday meaning there are certain days people are allowed to water their lawns. It’s a big challenge for gardeners and yard owners trying to keep everything green, but landscapers […]
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Isaiah 117 House hosting lemonade fundraiser Sunday

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has teamed up with Prosper Waco to for a community outreach clinic event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at G.W. Carver Indian Spring Middle School, 500 N. University Parks Drive. The event honors Henrietta Napier, the first African American public health care nurse in McLennan County. It will include COVID-19 and back-to-school vaccines, health screenings, health education classes, reproductive health services, lactation and doula services, substance use services and more.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco drivers fuel up for less than a dollar

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Drivers and their families from all over the Waco area lined the block waiting, as early as 7 a.m., to save a buck. On Saturday the Glory Bell Church held the fourth annual Serve Day from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Those in attendance could receive windshield cleanings, refreshments and, most importantly, 99 cent gas.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Active and retired military work together to put out large fire

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Fire Department was busy this last Thursday as they worked to put out six different wildfires across the city. A group of active and retired military found one of those fires in their own backyard. When they saw the flames, they ran towards the...
KILLEEN, TX
Atlas Obscura

Czech Stop & Little Czech Bakery

One of the sweetest diversions in the 200 miles between Dallas and Austin sits behind the gleaming yellow fan of a Shell Gas Station. In West, Texas, just past the gas pumps in a large, wood-paneled building, you’ll find Czech Stop & Little Czech Bakery, purveyor of fresh Czech pastries—along with the coffee, travel pillows, and tamales that make it a Texas rest stop.
WEST, TX
WacoTrib.com

Subdivision bordering Cameron Park back in front of city council

Zoning for a new subdivision bordering Cameron Park that spurred the local neighborhood association into action earlier this summer will be up for Waco City Council’s consideration again Tuesday. The development would bring 151 new homes with varying styles and lot sizes to a 36-acre site between the Waco...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Honoring a local legend in the Waco community

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Henrietta Napier Memorial Health Expo took place today to honor the importance of establishing primary care. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health district teamed up with Prosper Waco to provide COVID-19 and back-to-school vaccines. They also provided health screenings, health education classes, reproductive health,...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Party on the Brazos drag boat racing

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Party on the Brazos was in full swing today, with boat racing, a silent auction, and so much more. “Hey we’re having a great time,” Racer Marty Logan said. This is a part of the full summer schedule, held by the...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco TIF board recommends $2.3M for project salvaging former Containery site

A San Diego company specializing in shipping container buildings hopes to salvage the multicolored mass of shipping containers at the corner of Fourth Street and Jackson Avenue to open a boutique hotel, shops, restaurants and a plaza by next summer. The estimated $11.6 million project got a nod Thursday for...
WACO, TX

