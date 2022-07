It’s been the worst week of Joe Mullins’s nearly-four year tenure on the Flagler County Commission, less than six weeks from the Aug. 23 primary. On Wednesday, a straw poll organized by the Republican Executive Committee in Flagler resulted in a 77 percent win for Leann Pennington, Mullins’s opponent in the Republican primary on Aug. 23. She took 41 votes to his 12 among Republicans, a trouncing that suggests trouble for his reelection chances.

