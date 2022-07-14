Kentucky educator and author sheds light on the role the Commonwealth played in the Underground Railroad and Abolition

Berea College / berea.edu

Kentucky played a larger role in the Underground Railroad and Abolition than many people realize. That’s according to Kentucky educator and author Alicestyne Turley.

Turley is Founding Director of the Carter G. Woodson Center for Interracial Education at Berea College and the Underground Railroad Research Institute at Georgetown College. She is also author of “The Gospel of Freedom: Black Evangelicals and the Underground Railroad.”

In an interview with WEKU’s Eastern Standard, Turley said there are locations in the state people may drive by every day with historical significance that just isn’t recognized.

“For example, there in Lexington, you have Masterson Station, and Masterson Station Park. But I doubt very seriously, if anyone ever talks about the role of the Matterson’s in promoting an abolitionist agenda here in Kentucky,” said Turley.

Also often unnoticed, Turley added, is the role churches, schools and colleges played in providing educated leadership for the Abolitionist Movement in Kentucky. Turley said many of them either lost property or citizenship rights in the state because of it.

The history researcher said Kentuckians with anti-slavery sentiments were ousted from the state in the 1840s and 50s. Turley said in many cases, these Kentuckians moved to northern border states.

“This is how the myth of the Underground Railroad developed. It gives the appearance that these folks were coming from the north to the south. But really, in many cases, these were expelled Kentuckians, who actually went north, and didn't give up their anti-slavery sentiments,” said Turley.

Turley explained these abolitionist Kentuckians set up shop just across the Ohio and Mississippi rivers to assist the movement from there.