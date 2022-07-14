ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky educator and author sheds light on the role the Commonwealth played in the Underground Railroad and Abolition

By WEKU
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pm1Tj_0gfHN2En00
Berea College / berea.edu

Kentucky played a larger role in the Underground Railroad and Abolition than many people realize. That’s according to Kentucky educator and author Alicestyne Turley.

Turley is Founding Director of the Carter G. Woodson Center for Interracial Education at Berea College and the Underground Railroad Research Institute at Georgetown College. She is also author of “The Gospel of Freedom: Black Evangelicals and the Underground Railroad.”

In an interview with WEKU’s Eastern Standard, Turley said there are locations in the state people may drive by every day with historical significance that just isn’t recognized.

“For example, there in Lexington, you have Masterson Station, and Masterson Station Park. But I doubt very seriously, if anyone ever talks about the role of the Matterson’s in promoting an abolitionist agenda here in Kentucky,” said Turley.

Also often unnoticed, Turley added, is the role churches, schools and colleges played in providing educated leadership for the Abolitionist Movement in Kentucky. Turley said many of them either lost property or citizenship rights in the state because of it.

The history researcher said Kentuckians with anti-slavery sentiments were ousted from the state in the 1840s and 50s. Turley said in many cases, these Kentuckians moved to northern border states.

“This is how the myth of the Underground Railroad developed. It gives the appearance that these folks were coming from the north to the south. But really, in many cases, these were expelled Kentuckians, who actually went north, and didn't give up their anti-slavery sentiments,” said Turley.

Turley explained these abolitionist Kentuckians set up shop just across the Ohio and Mississippi rivers to assist the movement from there.

Comments / 1

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky is back in the red again in COVID cases

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – COVID is making a big return to Kentucky. The number of new cases has been going up over the past few weeks. In some counties, cases have almost doubled from week to week. Kentucky released its newest COVID map on July 15. Every Kentucky county in the Eyewitness News viewing area […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Lexington, KY
Traffic
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

This is the Grave of the Dancing Ghost South of Lexington, Kentucky

In Kentucky sits the unknown grave of a woman who has been called the "dancing ghost." We all know the Disney version of Cinderella, a beautiful woman shows up at the ball and no one knows her real identity, she dances with the prince only to run off at midnight before her carriage turns back into a pumpkin. She leaves a shoe behind, and that's the prince's only clue as to her true identity. This story is kind of like that, just without the royalty and instead of leaving a shoe behind, the beautiful unknown woman just, well, died.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Protestors take to Frankfort to fight for abortion rights

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – \It has been almost one month since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, but that doesn’t mean the fight for abortion rights has stalled as people gathered at the Kentucky State Capital in Frankfort Saturday to make their voices heard. Currently, abortions...
FRANKFORT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgetown College#Berea College#Commonwealth#Eastern Standard#Masterson Station Park#The Abolitionist Movement
WEHT/WTVW

Hundreds were left in darkness across Western Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — With storms rolling through the Tri-State, many residents woke up this morning with no power. Just before 8 a.m. Sunday, Kenergy reported scattered outages impacted around 600 residents in Western Kentucky. “Crews are already out working to get power restored as quickly as possible,” tweeted the...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

New manufacturing developments coming to 2 Kentucky communities, Beshear says

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced a pair of economic investments that'll bring over $2.5 million to Kentucky. Accuride is investing $2 million in its Henderson County operation, and Advanced Handling Systems is investing over $500,000 in its recent relocation to Erlanger in northern Kentucky. What...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wymt.com

‘Not So Fast, Kentucky’ campaign running through July 31

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) officials are partnering with law enforcement across the state on the ‘Not So Fast, Kentucky’ speed awareness campaign. “As traffic increases on our roads this summer, we must do our part to help protect ourselves and each other,” said...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kami’s Law becomes official in Kentucky

OLDHAM CO, Ky (WTVQ)- More than a hundred new state laws are in now effect across the state. One of them is called “Kami’s Law,” which increases the penalties for those convicted of child abuse if the victim is under twelve. Kami’s Law was drafted by Oldham County seventh grader Kiera Dunk. Dunk is friends with the young girl the law is named after- Kami Belongie- who suffered abuse at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend at the time.
wymt.com

Historic party flip: More voters now registered as Republicans in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One milestone that some thought would never take place in Kentucky happened Friday morning: Republicans have taken the lead among registered voters in the Commonwealth. Officials with the Kentucky State Board of Elections announced the number of registered Republican voters stands at 1,612,060, compared to 1,609,569...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvih.com

Kentucky State Fair Seeking Employees

The Kentucky State Fair is looking to hire for the annual summertime festival. According to the release, more than a dozen different types of roles are available and wages are competitive for all those roles. Team members will receive a meal during peak days of the fair to guarantee hours and overtime pay.
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Man Named World’s Top Chainsaw Carver [VIDEO]

With this story, I'm diving into another opportunity to lament my lack of artistic ability. Sigh. cr. As I've mentioned, everyone in my family could draw, paint, sew, cross-stitch, or sculpt. You name it. But not me. I had to wait until the Microsoft Paint program before I could spread my wings artistically. Of course, that'll never be making a quilt, an article of clothing, or a mural. And we can forget about sculpting.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
110K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy