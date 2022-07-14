ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Handcrafted buttercream treats will make you smile at Bad Mood Bakery

By Carol Z. Shane
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SCzhs_0gfHN0TL00

Jill Sublett had an idea for the name of her business many years ago, before she even thought of offering professionally baked goods. “‘The Bad Mood Bakery’ just came to me,” she says. “I am never in a bad mood when I’m eating a really good piece of cake.”

Launched a year ago at The Real Good Kitchen, the business offers a dizzying array of both sweet and savory handcrafted baked goods — 13 types of scones and 10 types of cookies, plus 11 flavors of cupcakes. And, of course, cakes — both double layer and sheet style. Sublett says her dream for her business is “to create all kinds of baked goods that can turn a bad mood into a good mood.”

By day, the North Knoxville resident is an assistant tech specialist for SPARK, the South Knoxville 501(c)(3), formerly ETTAC, which provides assistive technology, medical equipment and community programs for people with disabilities. “It’s a lot of trying to make sure we reach all our goals with the state contracts. I write grants, too. I have my hands in a little bit of everything.”

By night, though, her hands are usually in the mixing bowl.

Sublett says her husband, Ed, a professional bassist who is Volunteer and Facilities Manager at Joy of Music School, is behind her all the way. The couple — originally from New England — grew up in the same town and have been together since they were teens.

In 2012, they and their three children, since grown, moved from Boston to Knoxville in search of a more affordable life. They had considered Nashville, but Ed made a foray to Knoxville to meet fellow musician and chat room friend Todd Ethridge. “I couldn’t help noticing that he sounded so much happier on the phone when he was in Knoxville,” says Sublett. “And we like the mountains.”

C:How Kern's Bakery Food Hall will differ from Marble City Market when it finally opens

She initially found work in daycare, and then spent five years at Ijams Nature Center as event coordinator. While there, she found herself — among other things — managing the small commercial kitchen that Ijams kept available for receptions and events.

An enthusiastic cook since childhood, she also brought her own homemade treats to share, and has continued to do so wherever she’s working.

“Science tells you that baking/cooking has an effect on your mood. I tried to always feed people. I’m part Italian. It makes people happy!”

Eventually a work colleague encouraged her to consider going pro. “You have a gift,” he said. “Why don’t you do something? What’s stopping you?”

“When I said, ‘money,’ he said, ‘that shouldn’t stop you.’”

It didn’t. She contacted RGK, the East Knoxville shared commercial kitchen space/food business incubator.

“I knew the first time I walked in there that this is what I’m supposed to be doing. There was no question.”

She’s always adding items — this week she’s working on bagels, and croissants are next — and admits to a favorite among her large repertoire.

“I love making birthday cakes. I love celebrating people. I always feel like we’re on this earth to help each other. Being able to do that for someone makes me happy. Even if I don’t know them.”

Visit thebadmoodbakery.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Sevierville restaurant helping others during final month open

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevierville restaurant is working to help others in its last month before closing officially. On Thursday, Hickory Cabin Restaurant & Catering announced it was closing on Thursday, July 28 due to inflation and trouble finding workers. Travis Helton and his wife, Shannon, opened the business in 2020. They have gained a number of high reviews and regular customers.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Meet Kuzco this week’s Young-Williams Pet of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kuzco is this week’s Young-Williams pet of the week. The shelter says he has quickly become one of their favorites. He is seven years old boxer, and loves his walks. The shelter says he even carries a toy with him. He also loves to say hi to everyone he sees.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Knoxville, TN
Lifestyle
Knoxville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WBIR

10Explores: Sequoyah Hills Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With dozens of parks and over 112 miles of greenways and soft surface trails, Knoxville has no shortage of ways to enjoy the outdoors. One park in West Knoxville is a place to take a walk, have a picnic, launch a boat or play fetch with your dog. Sequoyah Hills Park is located off Cherokee Boulevard in the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood near the Sequoyah Greenway.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Adopt a pet for $25 in July at Young-Williams

Young Williams Animal Center is participating in a nationwide Bissell Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters event. Through the end of July, you can go and adopt adult animals from either of the Young Williams locations for $25 dollars. All you have to do is sign an adoption survey and bring in your valid driver's license to adopt.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buttercream#Birthday Cakes#Cooking#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Ettac#Joy Of Music School
WBKR

Look at All These Fall Festivals Coming to Gatlinburg & East Tennessee

During a recent brutal heatwave, I was already saying OUT LOUD how I was longing for the arrival of fall. I don't like wishing for it so early in July; there's still so much summer left. But hey, high heat and humidity forced my hand. Of course, SINCE then, we've had really nice days that were warm but with far less humidity. And I'll take that all day long.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Family First’ | WVLT’s Ted Hall to be featured on Anything is Possible

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News Anchor and Managing Editor Ted Hall will be sharing his story on Anything is Possible this weekend. In the episode, which will air on WVLT News on Sunday, July 17 at 8:30 a.m., Hall will be profiled by Hallerin Hilton Hill. Viewers will learn more about the longtime news anchor’s background, career and most importantly, his family.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Kenjo employee describes being poisoned at work

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was a normal Friday at work for Rorey Heinzeroth at the Kenjo in Newport, when he got thirsty and poured himself a 20 oz. drink of Mountain Dew. He set his drink down inside and went outside to go clean the parking lot and trash cans. When he came back in the store, he realized something was wrong with his drink.
NEWPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WATE

Sevierville restaurants struggle under boil water notice

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A water boil notice is affecting homeowners and businesses in Sevierville. One business owner says it’s affecting their bottom line, but they say they’re doing everything to keep their doors open. Liz Beth’s family owns several restaurants in Sevierville and Sevier County.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Florida couple loses engagement ring in Gatlinburg flood

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — After hundreds of people were evacuated from the Greenbrier Campground Tuesday night, many campers lost their belongings, and even vehicles were destroyed. Mallory Bole and her husband were among the visitors that had to evacuate, but unlike some of the others, an item they lost had a price tag of sentimental […]
GATLINBURG, TN
livability.com

Find Your Perfect Home in Oak Ridge, TN

City's real estate market is quickly expanding and providing residents with plenty of great options. Given that most people spend a large portion of their time at home, it’s important for individuals to find a place that suits their personalities and meets their needs. If you are looking for a new home in Oak Ridge, TN, you will find a variety of living options that makes finding that “perfect oasis” an easy task.
OAK RIDGE, TN
brianhornback.com

Not Sure Why It Takes the Full Time Media Sooo Long

Last week, the daily paper with reporter Tyler Whetstone did a story on a Knox County Sheriffs Department incident back in April 2022, about 90 days ago. Two underage (one legally licensed) Powell students in a KCSO chase that ended in a crash and ultimately the two teens deaths. I did a story on April 14, here the day after the accident. On April 18, I had this follow-up story where KCSO was withholding the report. On April 20, I posted an op-ed here that KCSO should do better. The current policy “if there is one” on chases is ending in needless loss of life. You can not protect and serve, if you keep chasing people off the road and they die.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy