ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

How Tennessee baseball committed NCAA violation with transfer Maui Ahuna’s Hawaii flight

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vxNxq_0gfHMx3o00

baseball committed an NCAA violation by approving coveted transfer Maui Ahuna’s flight for a recruiting visit to campus before receiving his transcript from Kansas.

It ultimately paid off.

Ahuna, a shortstop and 2023 MLB Draft prospect, committed to UT at the end of the visit heading into the super regional against Notre Dame. And the Vols were hit with a light penalty in accordance with the minor violation.

Meanwhile, UT swimming committed another violation by accidentally sending an email to a recruit before it was permissible.

Being ahead of schedule in both instances were UT’s only NCAA infractions in any sport during the first six months of 2022, according to a university document obtained by Knox News via a public records request.

VOLS BASEBALL TRANSFER TRACKER:Who is leaving, joining Vols via portal?

MLB DRAFT:What to expect from Tennessee baseball in the draft

They were Level III violations, a general term that the NCAA rulebook calls a basic breach of conduct.

Level III violations are common and routinely reported by athletics departments at every school. They often result in minor penalties, as was the case in these instances for UT.

Here are the circumstances of the Vols’ minor violations.

How booking flight from Hawaii broke NCAA rules

Ahuna was not named in the university document, but Knox News has learned he was the recruit referenced.

Ahuna, a native of Hilo, Hawaii, spent the last two seasons at Kansas. He was a 2022 All-Big 12 performer and one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal.

UT was the SEC champion and ranked No. 1 for most of the season. It became a prime contender to land Ahuna during its postseason run, and his official visit was critical.

On June 1, director of baseball operations Chad Zurcher made a request to the UT compliance office for Ahuna’s official visit, scheduled to begin June 8. The request was not approved because it didn’t include a copy of Ahuna's academic transcript.

On June 6, the transcript was still not available. Zurcher asked the compliance office for permission to book Ahuna’s flight from Hawaii in hopes of receiving the transcript before his trip to avoid a violation.

Per NCAA bylaw, a transcript must be received before an institution is permitted to provide expense-paid travel for a recruit’s official visit.

The compliance office granted permission — citing Zurcher’s strong track record in compliance and the limited availability of flights from Hawaii — but explained that it would be a violation if the transcript was not received in time.

UT ultimately received the transcript, but not before Ahuna’s flight. He committed to the Vols at the end of his visit on June 10, hours before UT played Notre Dame in the super regional.

UT staff members self-reported the violation. As a penalty, they underwent a review of rules education. Also, exceptions will no longer be made to any sport to book flights without satisfying all conditions of NCAA rules in approving official visits.

Assistant swim coach accidentally hit send on email

A premature act in recruiting was also a violation for the UT swim team.

Swimming recruits cannot be contacted by college coaches until June 15 after the conclusion of their high school sophomore year.

On June 14, a UT assistant coach created an email intended to be sent after midnight. But while trying to schedule the email, they accidentally sent it.

The coach self-reported the violation, correctly emailed other recruits at the permissible time and underwent rules education as a penalty. Also, swim coaches were not permitted to contact the recruit for 30 days.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

ESPN Bracketology has Kentucky as No. 1 seed in Louisville

When Kentucky won the national championship in 2012, it did so as a No. 1 seed playing a pair of games in Louisville. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. In his latest Bracketology, ESPN's Joe Lunardi has the Wildcats slotted as...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Conference realignment: Utah president says Pac-12 'holding together' but 'everything is on the table'

Conference realignment is in full swing once again, this time with the Pac-12's future in question after USC and UCLA defected to the Big Ten effective 2024. Amid that, Utah president Taylor Randall said the remaining 10 Pac-12 schools are "holding together" for the time being, but added that the Utes athletic department is keeping all of its options on the table with a priority of best positioning itself for the future.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
State
Hawaii State
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
On3.com

4-star TJ Power zeroed in on 5 schools before blue blood offers

TJ Power, a 6-foot-8 versatile forward out of Shrewsbury (Mass.) Worcester Academy has evolved from a high-major recruit, to an elite blue-blood prospect, in just a matter of a few days. After his jaw dropping performance last weekend in Kansas City for the EYBL live period, Power scored offers from...
BASKETBALL
On3.com

ESPN insider: Mike Gundy has issue with Texas, Oklahoma, SEC leaks

Mike Gundy has an issue with Texas and Oklahoma perhaps leaking some sensitive Big 12 information and giving it to the SEC. According to Heather Dinich of ESPN, the Oklahoma State coach has mentioned the idea that the two programs could be untrustworthy due to their future affiliations. Evidently, he believes new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark may want to think about disallowing them to participate in the conference’s meetings.
STILLWATER, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Notre Dame#Vols#Ut#Knox News
247Sports

UNC basketball star Armando Bacot sends cryptic tweet after GG Jackson decommits from Tar Heels

North Carolina basketball lost its commitment from top-ranked 2023 prospect GG Jackson Thursday in a move that marked the first time since 2003 that a recruit decommitted from the Tar Heels' program. Jackson is now trending to the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 247Sports Crystal Ball after his decision to no longer take his talents to Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Georgia Football Lands Commitment From Son Of NFL Head Coach

On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs added another notable recruit to their 2023 class. Troy Bowles, the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach coach Todd Bowles, officially announced his commitment to Georgia this weekend. "1000% committed," Bowles tweeted. "Go Dawgs! All glory to God." Bowles is the No. 44 overall...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
MLB
247Sports

Commitment: Oregon State lands Texas Safety Jalen O’Neal

Oregon State football coaches may be in the heart of their summer vacation, but they are keeping the foot on the gas in recruiting. The latest to commit to the Beavers is safety Jalen O'Neal from Manvel (Tex) Manvel. The 6-foot-2, 170 pound athlete visited Oregon State during the first...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Top 10 recruits in South Carolina basketball rankings history

South Carolina men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris, within his first three months on the job, is in great position to land the most highly-ranked player in program history - with history being the era of recruiting rankings, which began in 2003. When five-star forward GG Jackson, ranked as the No. 2 player in the country in the 247Sports Composite, backed off of his commitment from North Carolina, it left the Gamecocks in the best shape to get him on a college campus.
NFL
247Sports

Hawaii 'not a great expansion option for Pac-12, writes league insider

With USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, the future of the conference out west is in question. If more schools like Oregon and Washington continue to leave, the Pac-12 will likely look for replacement members. In a recent Q&A, Pac-12 reporter John Canzano explained why Hawaii is unlikely to join the conference.
HAWAII STATE
247Sports

Vols WR target sets commitment date

One of Tennessee's top remaining wide-receiver targets is ready to make his college decision. Class of 2023 wide receiver Nathan Leacock of Millbrook High School in Raleigh, N.C., revealed Sunday afternoon in a post on his Twitter account that he's set to announce his commitment Friday at 3 p.m. Eastern time during a ceremony at his school.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

USC football adds UNLV matchup for 2027 schedule

Las Vegas is coming to Southern California. USC football announced on Friday the addition of a non-conference home matchup with UNLV for the 2027 schedule. The game will be played on Sept. 4, 2027, USC's season opener. It will be the third meeting all-time between the two programs (2-0 USC), the first matchup since 2018, a 43-21 victory by the Trojans in the Coliseum.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Hawaii

With USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, the future of the conference out west is in question. If more schools like Oregon and Washington continue to leave, the Pac-12 will likely look for replacement members. In a recent column, Pac-12 insider John Canzano explained why Hawaii is unlikely to join the conference.
HAWAII STATE
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy