How Tennessee baseball committed NCAA violation with transfer Maui Ahuna’s Hawaii flight

baseball committed an NCAA violation by approving coveted transfer Maui Ahuna’s flight for a recruiting visit to campus before receiving his transcript from Kansas.

It ultimately paid off.

Ahuna, a shortstop and 2023 MLB Draft prospect, committed to UT at the end of the visit heading into the super regional against Notre Dame. And the Vols were hit with a light penalty in accordance with the minor violation.

Meanwhile, UT swimming committed another violation by accidentally sending an email to a recruit before it was permissible.

Being ahead of schedule in both instances were UT’s only NCAA infractions in any sport during the first six months of 2022, according to a university document obtained by Knox News via a public records request.

They were Level III violations, a general term that the NCAA rulebook calls a basic breach of conduct.

Level III violations are common and routinely reported by athletics departments at every school. They often result in minor penalties, as was the case in these instances for UT.

Here are the circumstances of the Vols’ minor violations.

How booking flight from Hawaii broke NCAA rules

Ahuna was not named in the university document, but Knox News has learned he was the recruit referenced.

Ahuna, a native of Hilo, Hawaii, spent the last two seasons at Kansas. He was a 2022 All-Big 12 performer and one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal.

UT was the SEC champion and ranked No. 1 for most of the season. It became a prime contender to land Ahuna during its postseason run, and his official visit was critical.

On June 1, director of baseball operations Chad Zurcher made a request to the UT compliance office for Ahuna’s official visit, scheduled to begin June 8. The request was not approved because it didn’t include a copy of Ahuna's academic transcript.

On June 6, the transcript was still not available. Zurcher asked the compliance office for permission to book Ahuna’s flight from Hawaii in hopes of receiving the transcript before his trip to avoid a violation.

Per NCAA bylaw, a transcript must be received before an institution is permitted to provide expense-paid travel for a recruit’s official visit.

The compliance office granted permission — citing Zurcher’s strong track record in compliance and the limited availability of flights from Hawaii — but explained that it would be a violation if the transcript was not received in time.

UT ultimately received the transcript, but not before Ahuna’s flight. He committed to the Vols at the end of his visit on June 10, hours before UT played Notre Dame in the super regional.

UT staff members self-reported the violation. As a penalty, they underwent a review of rules education. Also, exceptions will no longer be made to any sport to book flights without satisfying all conditions of NCAA rules in approving official visits.

Assistant swim coach accidentally hit send on email

A premature act in recruiting was also a violation for the UT swim team.

Swimming recruits cannot be contacted by college coaches until June 15 after the conclusion of their high school sophomore year.

On June 14, a UT assistant coach created an email intended to be sent after midnight. But while trying to schedule the email, they accidentally sent it.

The coach self-reported the violation, correctly emailed other recruits at the permissible time and underwent rules education as a penalty. Also, swim coaches were not permitted to contact the recruit for 30 days.

