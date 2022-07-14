Democracy is at risk. Our political leaders must set an example to save it. | Opinion

A year and a half ago, while in Washington, D.C., I watched in disbelief as an attempt to overthrow a legitimate election played out in the nation’s capital. A group of insurrectionists, many dressed in military garb, egged on by government officials and members of Congress, assaulted the Capitol building, overwhelming security personnel, breaching physical barriers and entering the center of government to stop a legitimate transfer of power.

Recently, in our neighboring state of Missouri, a former governor released a campaign advertisement portraying militia carrying assault rifles and battering rams, hunting for RINOs (Republicans in name only) at the behest of the candidate. These assaults on democracy have become part of our political discourse, and our Tennessee political leaders ought to be very ashamed, very concerned and very ready to do something about it.

'The Rock of Chickamauga'

As a student of military history and global conflicts, I have spent many hours studying the leadership qualities of senior leaders in our Civil War. One of my favorite generals was a Virginian who was a Union general. His name was George H. Thomas and his service to this country stands as a model for our political leaders who took an oath to defend our country and the Constitution.

Hear more Tennessee voices:Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought-provoking columns.

A West Point graduate and a career soldier, he refused to resign and join the Confederate Army. “Duty, Honor, Country” was his guiding belief, and he stayed true to the oath he took to the United States. Successful in battle, he saved the Union Army at the Battle of Chickamauga by making a stirring defense at Snodgrass Hill, earning the title “the Rock of Chickamauga.” His loyalty and impact on the battlefield contributed to preserving our United States and erasing the vile institution of slavery. Today, just as then, we need our leaders to stay true to their oaths to defend our nation against all enemies foreign and domestic.

Infighting is a domestic threat

Our domestic threats are not just attacks on the Capitol or hunts for RINOs, but also the vicious infighting underway every day in our conversations with each other, over social media, in speeches by our politicians and even from the pulpit. This rhetoric fueled the misinformation and disinformation supporting a false narrative that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen. That led directly to the attack on our seat of government on Jan. 6, 2021, and the continuing attempts to undermine our election system.

These actions have promoted division, hatred and violence in America, threatening the very roots of our Republic. Now is the time for us to decide if we are going to allow democracy to fail in America or not. And if not, are Tennessee’s political leaders ready to stand tall in its defense?

In fact, our country now faces the most severe threats to our existence since the Civil War. A militarily resurgent Russia; a new peer competitor, China; rogue states with or seeking nuclear, chemical and biological weapons; extremist groups in the Mideast and Africa; and cyberthreats are growing challenges. To defend our country against these opponents, we need a united and cohesive America focused on those external threats, not on creating false internal ones.

Our internal fighting weakens our country and encourages foreign enemies to challenge us around the world. For us to mount a strong defense of our nation, we — Republican, Democrat or none of the above; political leaders and average citizens — must stop using the language of war and return to civil discourse among ourselves, working together to solve our country’s problems, and reestablish understanding and tolerance between us. Our political leaders should set the example.

America cannot fall victim to conspiracy theories and false calms of election fraud again in 2024. We must come together to make sure that no matter which candidate triumphs, democracy wins. Tennessee’s elected officials must pledge that — instead of embracing falsehoods and conspiracy theories — they will support the legitimate outcome of the 2024 presidential election by standing by their oath to defend the Constitution.

Lt. Gen. John Castellaw served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 36 years before retiring to his Crockett County, Tennessee, farm. During his career, he flew over two dozen different aircraft, served on the U.N. staff during the Siege of Sarajevo, planned and executed humanitarian operations in Asia, Africa and Europe, commanded U.S. Forces in East Timor, and was the U.S. CENTCOM chief of staff during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan