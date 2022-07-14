ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

Barnstable Alters Election Precinct Boundaries

capecoddaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARNSTABLE – In order to keep up with redistricting laws, Barnstable officials...

capecoddaily.com

capecoddaily.com

Nantucket Officials Address Public Concerns About Stormwater

NANTUCKET – The need for more comprehensive surface water and ground water regulations was the subject of a public hearing at a recent Nantucket Select Board meeting. Town Manager Libby Gibson said that the town had received a number of complaints from around the island about stormwater. “We are working on developing a plan to… .
NANTUCKET, MA
nocompressor.com

A victory for FRRACS and our allies!

Late on Friday afternoon, Adjudicator Jane Rothchild of the MA Department of Environmental Protection remanded the Ch. 91 Waterways permit back to the DEP for further review. Essentially agreeing with our complaint that the compressor station was NOT water dependent, Adjudicator Rothchild has thrown this important permit back to the DEP for reconsideration.
QUINCY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

MVC, Harbor View, settle out of court

At Thursday evening’s Martha’s Vineyard Commission meeting, chair Joan Malkin announced that the MVC and the Harbor View Hotel have settled out of court after a lawsuit filed by the hotel appealed the conditions of an approval for a proposed spa expansion. The initial expansion proposal, seeking to...
capecod.com

Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Fair

The annual Barnstable County Fair kicks off on Monday, and General Manager Wendy Brown joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about the shows and attractions lined up. From Hall & Oates Tribute Band – Private Eyes to petting zoos, she says that there will be something for every member of the family.
vineyardgazette.com

Camp Meeting Association Sues Oak Bluffs Planning Board

The Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association has sued the Oak Bluffs planning board, seeking to reverse a set of conditions the board attached to the recent approval of a building addition and roof replacement at the Tabernacle in the heart of the Camp Ground. Filed in the Massachusetts Land...
nbcboston.com

First Lady Jill Biden's Tour of Mass. Continues

Friday marked First Lady Jill Biden’s second day here in Massachusetts, and she had a busy schedule, highlighting teachers and community colleges at a pair of events in Boston before taking off for Nantucket. She started at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in the Seaport District, where she...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Issues New COVID Warning, Urges Return to Indoor Mask Wearing

COVID cases are once again creeping back up in Boston. New data released Friday from the Boston Public Health Commission shows cases are rising. Over past seven days, new COVID cases have increased by 38.9%. These new infections are driving up the city's positivity rate, which stands at just over 10%. There's also been about 151 people in the hospital with COVID each day over the past seven days.
WUPE

Ghosts Roam In A Former Massachusetts Institution

If you are ready for a spine-tingling story, continue reading as we are bringing you "Just The Facts" on a creepy medical facility that was not too kind towards Bay state youngsters who were admitted beneath these walls (some of them were held against their will due to severe medical setbacks). Back in the 19th century (1884 to be exact) a Boston facility known as The Experimental School For Teaching And Training Children was founded by Samuel Gridley Howe as he was successful in excluding people who were categorized as "inferior in nature".
Boston

Milton schools superintendent placed on paid administrative leave

"While we understand the preliminary information which has been shared is troubling, we also ask for our community’s patience as this process continues." The Milton School Committee voted Thursday to place Public Schools Superintendent James F. Jette on paid administrative leave after learning of his arrest in May on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.
MILTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Significant jump in levels of COVID in Mass. wastewater as highly infectious BA.5 variant spreads

BOSTON — The levels of COVID-19 in wastewater jumped significantly in the last week, in part due to the emergence of the new highly infectious BA.5 variant. In Boston, COVID-19 levels in wastewater shot up by 21 percent as new cases in the city increased by 38.9 percent over the last seven days, the Boston Public Health Commission said. Hospital admissions are also up 24.6 percent and the community positivity is currently at 10.1 percent.
BOSTON, MA
thebentmusket.com

Boston Globe: Robert Kraft in talks with Everett Mayor over possible stadium site

The Boston Globe dropped an article on Friday night that will surely intrigue New England Revolution fans. Matt Stout and Andrea Estes wrote that the Massachusetts House passed legislation on Thursday that could clear the way for Robert Kraft to build a soccer stadium for the Revolution on a waterfront property steps from the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett.
WCVB

Local, federal agencies investigate illegal fireworks at Weymouth home

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Investigators were seen carrying items out of a Massachusetts home amid a search described as an investigation of "potentially hazardous materials." The search at a residence on Mansfield Street, in Weymouth, involved local police, local firefighters, the Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, Hazardous Materials teams and members of the ATF, according to Department of Fire Services spokesperson Jake Wark. The investigation was in response to a "larger than normal quantity of fireworks" at the home.
WEYMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

New Hampshire search for Maura Murray over, investigation continues

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The search for Maura Murray, a 21-year-old UMass Amherst student that went missing in 2004, has ended in a New Hampshire area after just one day, though the investigation into her case continues, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. The AG’s office had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
nbcboston.com

‘It Is a Bummer': Stalled Work on Charlestown Bridge Frustrates Bostonians

With traffic frustrations mounting, The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says it is still looking for a solution to the problems that have indefinitely delayed most work on the North Washington Street Bridge between Boston's North End and Charlestown. "I have been trying to figure out what is taking so long,"...
BOSTON, MA
capecoddaily.com

Big Nick’s Ride for the fallen thunders across the Cape

YARMOUTH – The annual Big Nick’s Ride for the fallen was held Sunday. The ride is named after Nicholas Xiarhos, son of Steven Xiarhos retired Deputy Chief of Yarmouth Police now State Representative. Marine Cpl. Nicholas Xiarhos was killed by a roadside bomb while serving in Afghanistan on July 23rd, 2009. This year’s Big Nick’s […] The post Big Nick’s Ride for the fallen thunders across the Cape appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
Daily Voice

Wrong Way Massachusetts Driver Nearly Collides Head-On With NH State Trooper

A man from Massachusetts was arrested after he drove the wrong way down I-89 in New Hampshire and almost struck a State Police crusier head-on, authorities said. Matthew Hart, age 38, of Wareham, was caught driving south on the northbound side of the highway when he almost hit a police cruiser that was working a construction detail, New Hampshire State Police said. This happened around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12.
WCVB

'Guardian angel': Solar panel installer finds missing girl with autism in Plymouth, Massachusetts, marsh

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A solar panel installer is being called a hero after finding a little girl who had been reported missing, Plymouth, Massachusetts, police said. Police said Jake Manna was working in the Buttermilk Bay neighborhood on Wednesday when he learned people in the neighborhood were searching for a 5-year-old girl with autism. He stopped work and joined the search.
PLYMOUTH, MA

