Barnstable Alters Election Precinct Boundaries

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Investigators were seen carrying items out of a Massachusetts home amid a search described as an investigation of "potentially hazardous materials." The search at a residence on Mansfield Street, in Weymouth, involved local police, local firefighters, the Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, Hazardous Materials teams and members of the ATF, according to Department of Fire Services spokesperson Jake Wark. The investigation was in response to a "larger than normal quantity of fireworks" at the home.
