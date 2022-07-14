ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doraville, GA

Metro Atlanta Amazon workers walk out on ‘Prime Day’ to protest for better pay, security

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38obOl_0gfHKebf00

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — More than a dozen metro Amazon workers say they walked out on the job to demand higher wages and more of a focus on safety.

“Pay us or chaos,” Amazon workers said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The workers walked out during one of Amazon’s most important weeks.

“Prime week, hit them where it hurt,” Atlas Younger said.

Younger was one of the workers at the Doraville distribution center who says they walked out Wednesday morning at around 7 a.m.

They say the “Prime Week” sales at Amazon led to managers pushing them to meet new quotas at the expense of safety.

“We want a safer and better working environment where we’re treated like human beings and not machines,” Younger said.

The group demanded a $3 raise.

“Bare minimum $18 an hour — that’s barely livable wage. But you know, that’s what we want,” Younger said

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson told Channel 2:

“While we respect their right to [gather], it’s important to note that we provide full-time employees at our Doraville site a minimum starting wage of $15.80 an hour - twice the local minimum wage.”

Channel 2 Action News went inside a Stone Mountain distribution center in 2021, where we interviewed employees who praised the company.

The spokesperson goes on to say:

“So, while we’re always listening and always looking at ways to improve, we remain proud of the pay, benefits and working conditions we already provide our teams in Doraville.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Younger doesn’t know how much longer they will stay with Amazon but says quitting isn’t as easy for everyone as it may sound.

“Some people don’t have that option. Like me, I didn’t have the option at the time,” she said.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Business
Doraville, GA
Business
City
Doraville, GA
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Radio

Georgia fake electors may face charges in election probe

ATLANTA — (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor who's investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally interfered in the 2020 general election in the state has informed 16 Republicans who served as fake electors that they could face criminal charges. They all signed a certificate declaring falsely...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Hiker dead after falling from north Georgia waterfall

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A hiker was killed when he fell from a waterfall in north Georgia Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The hiker, who has not been identified, fell from Bearden Falls in Dawson...
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Working Environment#Metro Atlanta Amazon#Channel 2 Action News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
WSB Radio

Woman dies after being falsely imprisoned, shot in Clayton County; suspect still on the run

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Clayton County police say a woman who was being held against her will was found tied up and shot to death at a home in College Park. Police said they were called to reports of a person shot on the 5500 block of Riverdale Road in College Park early in the morning on July 5. Police found a woman with her hands and feet tied together in a bedroom suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Former Bears DT Eddie Goldman retires 13 days after signing with Falcons

Veteran defensive tackle Eddie Goldman is retiring from the NFL. The Atlanta Falcons, the team he signed with just 13 days ago, announced his decision on Twitter. Goldman, who is just 28, spent six years in the NFL, all of them with the Chicago Bears. He came to the Bears via the 2015 draft, picked 39th overall after three seasons at Florida State. Over his career, Goldman played in 81 total games with 73 starts, amassing 13 sacks, 175 tackles and two fumble recoveries. He sat out the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, and was released by the Bears in March.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
40K+
Followers
81K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy