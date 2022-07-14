ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Hitting up a pool around Kansas City this summer? Where to find cheap swimming lessons

By Joseph Hernandez
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

The pools are open around Kansas City and some children are diving feet first into the deep end for the first time in their lives. With that in mind, it’s important to make sure kids are safe at all times, as local pools can turn dangerous and deadly .

While free swimming lessons at Parkwood Pool in Kansas City, Kansas are underway and going until July 21, those spots are filled. Plenty of other swimming pools in the area are getting kids’ feet wet by teaching them how to swim.

Here are a few places where you can take your children or yourself to learn how to swim.

Swim instuctor Mackenzie worked with a group of students during a swim lesson on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Parkwood Pool in Kansas City, Kansas. With a sponsorship from GEHA, the pool has teamed up with the YMCA of Greater Kansas City, to provide swim lessons to 200 local children at the recently re-opened pool. During an employee donation drive GEHA employees donated googles, sunscreen and swim suits. The health benefits company also provided towels and swim caps for the children in the lessons. Tammy Ljungblad/tljungblad@kcstar.com

YMCA OF GREATER KANSAS CITY

YMCA locations around Kansas City offer swimming lessons for all ages and skill levels. Whether you’re an adult treading water for the first time or a teenager who wants to work on your backstroke, swimming instructors at the Y have you covered.

Prices will range from $40 to $110 depending on the lesson and if you’re a YMCA member.

For youth, you’ll want to go here , which will show you the eight different types of lessons, including:

Water discovery and exploration lessons are aimed toward children ages 6-months-old to 3-years-old, while kids ages 3-5 can take water acclimation, movement, stamina and stroke introduction lessons. Youth from ages 6-12 can take any lesson above.

Check in with your closest YMCA to see if they offer any of these lessons for kids. It’ll vary by location.

Adults will need to click here to sign up for group lessons. These lessons are only available at the Cleaver, Linwood, North Kansas City and Providence YMCA locations, but private lessons are available at every location. Contact your local YMCA for more information.

JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER

The center offers custom swim lessons for students of all ages. Based on your kid’s skill level, they’ll adjust to improve your child’s ability to swim.

You can purchase vouchers for swim lessons, and the price will vary depending on the type of lesson:

  • A private lesson, meaning it’s one swimmer and one instructor, will cost $33 for members and $52 for guests for one voucher.

  • A semi-private lesson, which includes two swimmers and one teacher, costs $23 for members and $36 for guests for one voucher.

  • A shared lesson, featuring up to six swimmers and one instructor, costs $16 for members and $27 for guests for one voucher.

EMLER SWIM SCHOOL OF KANSAS CITY

The swimming school with two locations in Leawood and Westwood was founded on the principle that every child has the ability to swim.

If you’re looking to sign up your child, you’ll need to fill out a New Swimmer Registration form and select the location closest to you. Pricing will vary depending on the classes you choose, when you sign up and your method of payment.

Where else can you learn how to swim? Check out a few of these outdoor pools in Kansas and Missouri

OUTDOOR POOLS IN KANSAS

OUTDOOR POOLS IN MISSOURI

Click on the links to register for swimming lessons. Each pool has its own prices based on if you’re a resident or a member.

Are we missing any other swimming schools? Let us know at kcq@kcstar.com

KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City, MO
