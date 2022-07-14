ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Video shows RideKC bus turned in front of motorcyclist in crash that killed 18 year old

By Robert A. Cronkleton, Aarón Torres
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a4GQH_0gfHKQCN00

Inside the Kansas City house he helped build from the ground up are reminders of Kyle A. Keating.

There’s his white construction hat with his name under the lid. The cap and gown he was set to wear for high school graduation. The gray backpack he had the day he was killed.

Keating, 18, was riding his motorcycle shortly after 11 a.m. March 3 along 75th Street when a RideKC bus turned in front of him.

Video of the collision shows the bus driver made a left turn as she attempted to enter the RideKC park and ride transit center at 75th Street and Prospect Ave. He tried avoiding the bus by swerving right, video shows, but could not.

The bus driver, who was the only person aboard the bus, was not injured. Keating was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen was attending Manual Career Tech Center and planned to graduate from Southeast High School in May. Talented with his hands, he was set to join his older brother, Trey Keating, with construction work.

“Kyle was just a natural,” said his father, Robert Keating. “He was going to go far.”

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority declined to comment about the video and answer questions about the crash because of pending litigation, said Cindy Baker, a spokeswoman for the KCATA.

The Kansas City Police Department has completed its investigation and the case was not being presented to prosecutors for possible charges, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the department. No citations were issued.

The right-of-way was not determined, according to the narrative of the report.

Police, however, determined that Keating was traveling at least 21 mph over the 35 mph speed limit in the area, according to the crash analysis.

Robert Keating believes there should be safeguards or a policy implemented where RideKC buses have to come to a complete stop before entering the parking lot.

“By all means the policy should be stop before entering — no matter what,” Robert Keating said. “You’re coming up that hill, you really don’t have a field of vision ahead of you at all. It doesn’t make any sense.”

A builder at heart

Robert Keating points out different things inside the four-bedroom house in the Waldo neighborhood.

All the wood inside was the work of his third and youngest son. The window sill, the hardwood floor, the cabinets. On the outer walls of the home are two colors — blue and white — that Kyle Keating was debating painting in the summer.

The house was built a few years ago, when Kyle and Trey Keating tore down the previous house that sat on the lot owned by their dad.

Kyle Keating began doing construction work when he was 13 — he spent that summer and the following one with his father in Columbia. Robert Keating had worked construction his entire life and his son was eager to learn the business.

“He’d been around the job since he was 5 years old,” Robert Keating said. “But this was the first time he really did something that had responsibilities and really decided that he liked it and was going to go into that field.”

Kyle Keating had always liked doing things with his hands and found ways to teach himself things he didn’t know.

As a kid, he loved playing hockey, zigzagging around different states in the Midwest on weekends for tournaments. It was always just both of them on those trips as his brothers stayed with their mom.

As a teenager, he inherited a 2003 Mustang Cobra that needed to be fixed and remodeled. He did it himself. Unfortunately the car was totaled in a car crash several months later when Trey Keating was in a wreck. But Kyle Keating didn’t care about the car. He was just glad his older brother was OK.

He kept the engine and set a goal: he’d get another 2003 Mustang Cobra — the year he was born — and put the old engine in that one.

This was his only year at Southwest — he previously attended Blue Valley High School in Johnson County — and the students and teachers loved him, Robert Keating said. When he first got to the school, he noticed a teacher didn’t have a door stop in her classroom. He built one and installed it the next day.

“I loved joking with you about how you had to stay up all night to make it,” the teacher wrote in his yearbook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XFxLT_0gfHKQCN00
Family photos of Kyle A. Keating, 18, a motorcyclist, who was killed in a crash with RideKC bus in March. Luke Johnson/ljohnson@kcstar.com

Left turn dangers

Left turns pose a danger for all motorists, but especially motorcyclists.

In 2020, there were 2,741 fatal two-vehicle crashes involving a motorcycle and another type of vehicle and 42% of those crashes involved vehicles that were turning left while the motorcycles were going straight, passing or overtaking other vehicles, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report released last month.

The collision that killed Kyle Keating was such a crash. It occurred as the bus was turning to cross three lanes — two through lanes and a right turn lane — into the transit center’s parking lot.

The bus was headed west on 75th Street and had just pulled into the left turn lane. Meanwhile, Kyle Keating was headed east.

The video, obtained by The Star through a Missouri Sunshine Law request, shows the bus slowed from 18 mph before the driver started the turn into the parking lot. The bus’ speed dropped to around 11 mph just prior to the crash, according to a speed graph accompanying the video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10uU3t_0gfHKQCN00
A RideKC bus driver involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist turned in front of the 18-year-old Kansas City high school student, video from bus the shows. Kyle Keating was killed when the bus and motorcycle collided shortly after 11 a.m. March 3 just east of 75th Street and Prospect Avenue. Kansas City Area Transportation Authority

One of the views from the bus shows Keating approaching in the left lane of eastbound 75th Street. The video then captures the collision.

“Oh my (expletive) God,” the bus driver is heard saying twice on the video.

The driver got out of the bus to see what happened and immediately returns and grabs a phone on the bus.

“There’s a bad emergency,” she said. “I hit somebody on the motorcycle. 911 emergency. Please I hit somebody.”

The motorcycle struck the front of the bus. There was a tire mark indicating an attempt at emergency breaking by Keating, according to the crash report. He was wearing a helmet.

Robert Keating has not seen the video of the crash. It won’t play on his computer. He doesn’t know if he wants to.

He has the still frames of the video and the last one is when his son is starting to swerve so he can avoid a crash. Robert Keating can’t help but think what if his son had driven through the area seconds sooner or minutes later.

He knows the bus driver was not trying to hurt his son that day. He hopes his death will spur a policy change to make buses stop at the intersection before turning so that other families do not have to go through a similar situation.

“It’s just a lack of policies,” he said.

Kyle Keating was laid to rest Wednesday at the Johnson County Memorial Gardens.

He would have turned 19 this week this Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U676w_0gfHKQCN00
Trey Keating, left, and his father, Robert Keating, hold a photo of Kyle A. Keating, a brother and son to the pair, who died as a result of an accident with a RideKC Bus. Kyle was killed in the crash March 3 near the RideKC park and ride transit center at 75th Street and Prospect Avenue. Luke Johnson/ljohnson@kcstar.com

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Deadly crash in KC: Car goes through several yards, flips over

The Johnson County Election Office and eight other locations opened the doors Saturday morning for day one of advanced in-person voting for the August Primary. Volunteers work to restore former KCK Underground Railroad stop. Updated: 5 hours ago. A former stop on the Underground Railroad in KCK will soon be...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Two dead after overnight crash on K4

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has confirmed two fatalities occurred after a motorcycle and SUV collided on K4, just south of 37th at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. According to KHP, Jeremy Burd, 20, of Topeka was travelling south on K4 in a Nissan Xterra. He...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Cars
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
KMBC.com

Motorcycle driver dies in head-on collision

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcycle driver is dead after a head-on collision on Broadway Blvd. in Kansas City, MO. Police say the driver was speeding down the road at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday. As they approached 18th St., officers say the motorcycle crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into a Volkswagen Beetle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

Lawrence man dies in motorcycle crash in Lenexa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawrence man died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash that occurred while exiting the Interstate 435 in Lenexa, Kansas. Skylor Jo Brummer, 35, was driving a Honda CBR1000R motorcycle at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. While exiting I-435 to Lackman Road, the motorcycle went off...
LENEXA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#City Police#Traffic Accident#Prospect Ave#Southeast High School#Kcata
KMBC.com

Two killed in second homicide of Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men are dead in the second homicide to happen in Kansas City, MO on Sunday morning. Police say they got a call about the sound of gunshots on 59th St. near Jackson Ave. at around 5:45 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene to find the two men lying on the ground. One man was in a yard, already dead.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
The Kansas City Star

Man killed, another critically injured after double shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

One man was killed and another suffered life threatening injuries in a double shooting late Sunday in Kansas City, Kansas, a police spokeswoman said in a news release. Officers responded to a reported shooting about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of North Fifth Street, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Blue Ridge homicide started as crash, ended as shooting death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - What started as a car crash Saturday morning on Blue Ridge Boulevard ended up as a homicide. Officers and emergency crews responded at 10:30 a.m. to Blue Ridge near James A. Reed Road in regards to an injury accident. A vehicle had gone off the road and struck a tree. As police approached the car, they saw the driver, an adult man, slumped over. He had been shot, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

2 hospitalized in St. Joe after motorcycle, car collide

ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. — Two people were injured in an accident just after 11p.m. Saturday in Atchison. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, a Harley Davidson motorcycle ridden by Michael Emery, 64, Spring Hill, Kansas was southbound on 5th Street. A Toyota passenger car driven by Ayiana Blacksmith-Juarez, 19, Topeka, was northbound on 5th Street and after stopping at the northbound stop sign proceeded into the intersection to turn west onto Park Street. The vehicles collided.
ATCHISON, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas City police ask for help following 5th homicide of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City are again asking for help after two more shooting victims were found deceased. “We’re hurting as a community,” said Leslie Foreman, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department. KCPD has worked a total of five homicides since Monday,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

Three injured, including two Kansas City police officers, in car crash Friday near I-70

Three people, including two police officers, were sent to the hospital Friday after a minivan struck a Kansas City police car at Interstate 70 and Prospect Ave. The vehicle was heading south on Prospect Avenue when it attempted to cross through a red light with its lights and sirens on, according to Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department. A Chrysler Town and Country was heading east and went through a green light, hitting the side of the police car.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

A woman is dead and her killer is on the run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman is dead and her killer is on the run. The killing happened just after midnight, Sunday morning, near East 88th Street and Sycamore Avenue in Kansas City, Mo. Officers responded to the scene after someone called 911 and reported hearing gunshots just before...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
9K+
Followers
830
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy