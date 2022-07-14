This $18 Glass Keeps Your Wine Perfectly Chilled

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

For many people, a breezy summer night with a glass of wine is the perfect evening, but there are still a few ways it can go wrong. Sure, all wine is good wine, but no one really likes a warm glass of white wine, especially in the summer heat. Plus, even if the wine is cold, then there’s the problem of condensation, which can make a glass difficult to hold comfortably.

Finally, there’s always the possibility of the worst scenario of all: A fun night being interrupted by a shattered wine glass on a patio or backyard deck.

All of this is exactly why so many people can’t stop talking about these Host wine freeze cooling cups. They’re easy to grip, keep wine cold (no ice cubes required) and they never, ever break. With more than 2,500 reviews (and a 4.5-star rating), just reading a couple of the comments from happy customers about these will make you curious about these oh so convenient wine glasses. Here are just a few of them.

Another common issue with wine glasses on a warm evening is that they "sweat" condensation. This makes it easy for them to slip out of your hands and cause a mess (and, worse, makes you waste a perfectly good pour of wine). The silicone grip means the glasses are comfortable to hold. Plus, they come in a variety of colors, which means no more forgetting whose wine is whose.