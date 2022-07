Click here to read the full article. The Chainsmokers will be launching into space for a recorded performance in the year 2024, marking the first time an artist has performed at the edge of space. According to the Associated Press, the duo comprised of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall intend to get into a pressurized capsule tethered to a stratospheric balloon for performance roughly 20 miles above the Earth, in partnership with space tourism company World View. “We have always dreamed of going to space and are stoked to collaborate with World View to have this adventure and experience,” said the Chainsmokers...

MUSIC ・ 5 MINUTES AGO