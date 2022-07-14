ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Hit sitcom Friday Night Dinner is getting a US remake

By Lucy Buglass
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fm2EX_0gfHHxEr00
The original Friday Night Dinner cast: Tamsin Greig, Simon Bird, Tom Rosenthal and Paul Ritter.

Friday Night Dinner will be adapted for a US audience in a new Prime Video series called Dinner With The Parents with original creator Robert Popper acting as an executive producer on the series.

The series will be made up of 10 parts and is similar in format to the original Channel 4 series, but will likely differ in tone to reflect American culture and humor, rather than the dry British wit of the original sitcom.

There is a first synopsis for the series which says: "In this half-hour single-camera comedy, two brothers in their 20s who go to their mom and dad's for dinner each week, somehow get through it without actually, physically, dying of embarrassment.

"If your 54-year-old dad has ever 'dabbed' while shirtless in front of your girlfriend, or your mom won't stop bringing up that time when you had to be rushed to the pediatrician after an incident with a shampoo bottle, which is why your brother still calls you 'Pert Plus', you will relate to this show. If not, must be nice!"

Dinner With the Parents follows three previous attempts to remake Friday Night Dinner in the US. NBC made a pilot in 2011 starring Tony Shalhoub, and CBS developed versions in 2014 and 2016, so it looks like this version will finally see this sitcom format over the pond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G00qu_0gfHHxEr00
Tamsin Greig and Paul Ritter played Martin and Jackie Goodman in Friday Night Dinner. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Head writer for the Late Show With David Letterman Jon Beckerman is the showrunner on the project, but casting details and a potential release date have not yet been confirmed so we'll have to wait and see who else is involved in the adaptation.

Meanwhile, Friday Night Dinner's Robert Popper has been working with Big Talk producers on I Hate You, a sitcom starring Tanya Reynolds and Melissa Saint as two best friends in their 20s, which focuses on the characters' "intense, messy friendship in today's intense, complicated world". So that's set to be pretty relatable too!

The new six-part series is expected to begin on Channel 4 next month and will join the summer line-up of shows, so we'll keep you updated when we know more about when to expect it.

Friday Night Dinner is available on demand via All4. We don't currently have a release date for Dinner With The Parents over on Prime Video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qKlDQ_0gfHHxEr00

Lucy joined the WhatToWatch.com team in 2021, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes, reviews and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.

She is a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema. She especially loves horror, thriller and anything crime-related. Her favourite TV programmes include Inside No 9, American Horror Story, Stranger Things and Black Mirror but she is also partial to a quiz show or a bit of Say Yes to the Dress!

Comments / 0

Related
People

Jennifer Lopez Says She Wore Dress from a Film to Wed Ben Affleck as She Shares First Photos

The Grammy Award nominee, 52, shared some candid wedding photos from her nuptials with the Academy Award winner, 49, on Sunday in her On the JLo newsletter. "We did it," she prefaced in the newsletter. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Is Netflix’s ‘Incantation’ Based on a True Story?

Incantation, which has been dubbed the scariest Taiwanese movie ever made, is now streaming on Netflix, which means a lot of young horror movie viewers are feeling very, very nervous right now. But fear not—just because you watched Incantation on Netflix, it doesn’t mean you are cursed… probably. Much like The Blair Witch Project before it, Incantation plays with viewers’ perception of what’s real and what’s not by embracing a found-footage, mockumentary style of filmmaking. Directed by Kevin Ko, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Chang Che-wei, the story follows a woman named Ronan (played by actor Tsai Hsuan-yen) who believes her...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Casey Bloys Renews Deal with HBO, HBO Max for Five Years

Casey Bloys, chief content officer for HBO and HBO Max, has renewed his deal with Warner Bros. Discovery for five more years, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Bloys became HBO programming chief in May 2016 and in August 2020 took over original content duties for HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s new streaming platform. His new deal follows WarnerMedia merging with Discovery to create Warner Bros. Discovery, led by CEO David Zaslav.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Westworld' Actress Aurora Perrineau on That Shocking Twist and Her Character's "Mad Max War Dog Situation"The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp Go on a Wild Ride in First Teaser for...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Star Wars’ Series ‘Skeleton Crew’ Gets $21 Million Subsidy From California

Click here to read the full article. California is getting into the “Star Wars” business, with the state committing $20.9 million in tax subsidies for a new Disney+ series called “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.” The recent “Star Wars” films have been shot in the United Kingdom, where they receive government subsidies. But four other “Star Wars” TV series, including “The Mandalorian,” have filmed in California without receiving state incentives, according to California Film Commission records. The shows — the others are “The Book of Boba Fett,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “Ahsoka” — have all shot at MBS Media Campus, a state-of-the-art soundstage...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Shalhoub
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

131
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy