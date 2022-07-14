In the 608: Maxwell Street Days happening this weekend in Madison

MADISON, Wis. – For more than 40 years, Maxwell Street Days has provided bargains, culinary delights and music for more than 30,000 attendees every year in Madison.

This annual Summer Sidewalk Sale on State Street in downtown takes place the 3rd weekend in July.

The tradition started after Maxwell Street in Chicago, which was home to a famed outdoor market and “urban bazaar” from 1871 to 1994.

In 1975, Martin’s, a clothing store and tailor shop, founded an outdoor sidewalk sale to showcase the State Street shopping district, starting Madison’s very own “Maxwell Street Days” tradition.

Maxwell Street Days runs Thursday, July 14th through Sunday, July 17th.

Click here to learn more about the local businesses participating.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.