The estate planning lawyers at Carosella & Associates help clients draft financial and medical powers of attorney and create comprehensive estate plans. WEST CHESTER, PA, July 17, 2022 /24-7PressRelease/ -- The estate law attorneys at Carosella & Associates create personalized, comprehensive estate plans that give clients peace of mind and safeguard their assets and interests. One crucial element of estate planning is drafting a medical power of attorney. This important document protects a person's rights and allows them to name an agent to make medical decisions for them should they become incapacitated or unable to do so. Typically, an advance directive or living will is also part of a medical power of attorney. This allows someone to outline exactly which kind of treatment they want or do not want to receive, including life-sustaining measures such as a feeding tube or ventilator.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO