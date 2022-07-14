ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Koulibaly arrives in London ahead of Chelsea medical today

Cover picture for the articleNapoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has been filmed arriving in London to complete his medical ahead of his transfer to Chelsea. The Daily Mail reported that the 31-year-old centre-back will undergo his medical today ahead...

Ronaldo Hits Back at the Fake Rumours in a One Word Response

The former Juventus and now Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is still yet to return to Manchester United’s pre season training. There’s rumours circulating that he could be tempted to go back to his old club Sporting Lisbon, but the 37 year old was quick to squash those rumours on his Instagram. See his comment below;
Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo wants shock Atletico move as Man Utd confirm Lisandro Martinez deal

Football’s transfer machine continues to grind away and speculation is rampant as Premier League clubs and those across Europe look to finalise their squads for the new season.Lisandro Martinez is headed to Old Trafford after Manchester United confirmed they have agreed a deal with Ajax worth up to £57m and the Argentine international defender will link up with his former boss Erik ten Hag.Arsenal were also interested in the Argentina international but missed out on the left-sided centre-back despite the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta appealing to him.In other news, Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the verge of a shock move to Atletico Madrid, Armando Broja is edging closer to leaving Chelsea for West Ham, Arsenal are looking to tie up at least one of Oleksandr Zinchenko or Youri Tielemans and Matthijs de Ligt is Bayern Munich-bound from Juventus.Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below:
