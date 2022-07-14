10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tyson Ritter

The world is familiar with the romantic relationship between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. He’s managed to make quite the reputation for himself with some of Hollywood’s most beautiful women, and while many speculate as to what it is about him that these women cannot seem to deny, other people are curious about the SNL host’s tattoos. He has many of them, but it was recently discovered that he is sporting several tattoos that might just commemorate his time with Kim. Many people will argue that tattoos aren’t the best way to share your love for someone else – because they’re pretty permanent – but he continues to give people reason to believe he’s sporting many about her. For example, it is believed that the Disney “Aladdin” tattoo he got on his collarbone signifies the first time he and Kardashian shared a kiss dressed as Jasmine and Aladdin when they met on the set of SNL. And, while he has not confirmed this one, he does have a tattoo on his neck that reads “KNSCP” that fans believe stands for Kim, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – the names of her children. Of course, there are more, but what we are wondering right now is just how many celebrities decided to permanently brand themselves with the names of their partners on their body? And were these tattoos a terrible idea?

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO