Copper & Kings distillery launches its first bourbon but there’s only one way to buy it

Louisville distillery Copper & Kings is know for its innovative brandies, gins and other spirits. Now they are releasing a bourbon but there’s a catch.

There’s only one way to buy a bottle: You have to bottle it yourself.

The distillery has launched a new tour this summer to let guests bottle their own Copper & Kings Bourbon at the distillery in the Barrel-to-Bottle experience. The tour will let you see what it’s like to pick a barrel, including tastings, and the fill a bottle straight from that barrel.

Each bottle will be hand signed and dated by distiller Brandon O’Daniel. The tour experience is $35, plus $65 to get a bottle of bourbon.

The initial versions will feature sourced bourbon, aged five to six years then finished for 13 months in Copper & Kings American Brandy barrels. There are 14 barrels in the first release, according to a news release.

Copper & Kings will offer two bourbons, one finished in apple brandy barrels and the other in grape brandy barrels. You can taste and pick your barrel then bottle your own bourbon on a new tour of the Louisville distillery. Provided

You can choose between a bourbon aged in former apple brandy barrel or a grape brandy barrel. The bourbons have very different profiles, according to the tasting notes. The apple-aged bourbon has a nose of green apple and cinnamon with tastes of candied green apples and bourbon caramels. The grape-aged bourbon has a nose of dried fruits and caramel with a palate of classic bourbon notes, sweet grapes and dried apricots.

The tour is available at the Butchertown distillery at 1121 E. Washington St. in Louisville.

The distillery released its first brandy in 2014 by Lesley and Joe Heron. Since 2020, the company has been owned by Constellation Brands.