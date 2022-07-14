ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Copper & Kings distillery launches its first bourbon but there’s only one way to buy it

By Janet Patton
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

Louisville distillery Copper & Kings is know for its innovative brandies, gins and other spirits. Now they are releasing a bourbon but there’s a catch.

There’s only one way to buy a bottle: You have to bottle it yourself.

The distillery has launched a new tour this summer to let guests bottle their own Copper & Kings Bourbon at the distillery in the Barrel-to-Bottle experience. The tour will let you see what it’s like to pick a barrel, including tastings, and the fill a bottle straight from that barrel.

Each bottle will be hand signed and dated by distiller Brandon O’Daniel. The tour experience is $35, plus $65 to get a bottle of bourbon.

The initial versions will feature sourced bourbon, aged five to six years then finished for 13 months in Copper & Kings American Brandy barrels. There are 14 barrels in the first release, according to a news release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YolCC_0gfHGOFd00
Copper & Kings will offer two bourbons, one finished in apple brandy barrels and the other in grape brandy barrels. You can taste and pick your barrel then bottle your own bourbon on a new tour of the Louisville distillery. Provided

You can choose between a bourbon aged in former apple brandy barrel or a grape brandy barrel. The bourbons have very different profiles, according to the tasting notes. The apple-aged bourbon has a nose of green apple and cinnamon with tastes of candied green apples and bourbon caramels. The grape-aged bourbon has a nose of dried fruits and caramel with a palate of classic bourbon notes, sweet grapes and dried apricots.

The tour is available at the Butchertown distillery at 1121 E. Washington St. in Louisville.

The distillery released its first brandy in 2014 by Lesley and Joe Heron. Since 2020, the company has been owned by Constellation Brands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cc6Oz_0gfHGOFd00
Copper & Kings Distillery in Louisville is releasing its first bourbon - two versions aged in apple or grape brandy barrels. But you can only buy it at the distillery in a special tour. Provided

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
derbycityweekend.com

Louisville Burger Week returns for sixth year in a row

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - Louisville Burger Week has returned for the sixth year in a row, and consumers can now download an app to win prizes. From July 18 through 24, guests will have the chance to enjoy discounted $6-$7 burgers as well as Against the Grain and Coopers Craft drink features for seven days, the release said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Food & Drinks
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

Crumbl Cookies opens second local shop in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business at the Paddock Shops is now open and satisfying your sweet-tooth. Crumbl Cookies opened its second Louisville location on Friday. It's in the Paddock Shops near Barnes and Noble. The store is creating dozens of jobs and career opportunities. It's a chain cookie...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Napa Wine Maker Comes To Kentucky To Make Bourbon

I’ve often joked that Louisville’s effort to build bourbon tourism as a gigantic revenue source looks like a plan to turn Louisville into an urban version of the Napa Valley. Since the late 1800s, Napa has lured tourists to come visit wineries, learn about wine, taste the stuff...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distillery#Food Drink#Beverages#Copper Kings Bourbon#Barrel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (7/15)

Through grinding, austere psych-rock that nods its hat to hardcore and metal, Shiner brings intense atmospheres of sound. Sweet Cobra opens. A local rock and roll show you won’t want to miss, with the experimental dream-rock of Pleasure Boys and the no-nonsense garage rock goodness of Sick Velvet. Portal...
LOUISVILLE, KY
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Shelbyville (KY)

In Kentucky’s Bluegrass Region and not far east of Louisville, Shelbyville is the kind of place where you can get in touch with Kentucky signatures like horse-breeding and bourbon. This is truly horse country, and Shelbyville is known as the saddlebred capital of the world, with some 90 farms...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Man Named World’s Top Chainsaw Carver [VIDEO]

With this story, I'm diving into another opportunity to lament my lack of artistic ability. Sigh. cr. As I've mentioned, everyone in my family could draw, paint, sew, cross-stitch, or sculpt. You name it. But not me. I had to wait until the Microsoft Paint program before I could spread my wings artistically. Of course, that'll never be making a quilt, an article of clothing, or a mural. And we can forget about sculpting.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTHR

Seymour woman is 20 millionth rider on Kings Island coaster

MASON, Ohio — An Indiana woman made history Wednesday at Kings Island. Grace Timmons of Seymour was riding the Diamondback rollercoaster with friends, but it turns out she was the 20 millionth person to ride the coaster. She was shocked when she was told about the milestone. "I for...
SEYMOUR, IN
wdrb.com

Master plan aims to make Broadway safer for Louisville residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A master plan would make Broadway a safer place to walk, bike and drive in Louisville. Metro Government is calling the project the "Broadway Master Plan." The plan was featured in the latest edition of "American Society of Highway Engineer National Scanner Magazine." It calls for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
5K+
Followers
400
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy