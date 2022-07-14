Hey, Tarrant County appraisers: You can’t lock journalists out of public meetings

Apparently, board members do not understand the freedom of the press to cover public meetings. File photo

Public servants can’t stay secret

It is outrageous that reporters from the Star-Telegram, Fort Worth Report and Fort Worth Weekly were locked out of the Tarrant Appraisal District board meeting on June 30. As Report journalist Sandra Sadek documented in real time on Twitter, it took phone calls to the sheriff’s office to get them allowed into the meeting.

The district is a public government entity. Apparently, board members do not understand the freedom of the press to cover public meetings. The board’s behavior was a disservice to residents of this county. The excuse that there wasn’t enough room doesn’t cut it. The taxpayers deserve better.

- Doreen Geiger, Fort Worth

Why the selective outrage?

Where was the author of a July 7 letter (9A) criticizing Gov. Greg Abbott for blaming the deaths of 53 migrants in a tractor-trailer on President Joe Biden when Democrats were blaming Donald Trump for bodies washing up along the Rio Grande while he was president? And when U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pulled her publicity stunt, wailing on bent knee next to a fence at an intake center in El Paso that was housing minor children who had crossed illegally? Crickets. I guess it depends on who’s in office.

- Lee Shetler, Arlington

18th century laws need an update

I wonder if the people who think they have a constitutional right to own a gun have taken into consideration that when the Constitution was written, there were only flintlock pistols and muskets — no AR-15s or other high-powered weaponry. Would the framers put limits on gun ownership today? I believe they would

The Constitution was written in a different era. Gun laws should be toughened. No 18-year-old needs an AR-15. If he can wait to turn 21 to drink or smoke, then he can wait to purchase a rifle.

- Richard Livinston, Burleson

Immigration is a real problem

As usual, the Star-Telegram Editorial Board speaks nonsense about Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick using the word “invasion” to describe what’s going on at the border when thousands of people are crossing illegally. (July 9, 6A, “Patrick’s latest immigration ‘invasion’ blather dangerous”) The fact that planes are not bombing us does not mean many people are not harmed by the issues Patrick brought up, fentanyl being just one. Not only that, but taxpayers are on the hook for untold dollars.

To deny the obvious is the dangerous approach because nothing gets done. It’s been going on since President Joe Biden took office, and it has to stop. Texas has to “be in the business of deportation” if Biden refuses to do it.

- Mark Carter, Benbrook

Buying into lies about Biden

In its July 9 editorial, the Star-Telegram contends that the Biden administration “either doesn’t care about the constant flood of immigrants or has thrown up its hands about how to stop it.” Really? In what universe do presidents not care about an issue bound to be important in the next election?

Biden’s proposed budget calls for a 13% increase in funding for the Customs and Border Patrol to hire 300 Border Patrol agents. He’s issued many executive actions dealing with the border and immigration. Your lack of evidence proves that you’re merely parroting conservative talking points.

- Ken Wheatcroft-Pardue, Fort Worth