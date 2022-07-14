ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Hey, Tarrant County appraisers: You can’t lock journalists out of public meetings

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37fqCB_0gfHFxjv00
Apparently, board members do not understand the freedom of the press to cover public meetings. File photo

Public servants can’t stay secret

It is outrageous that reporters from the Star-Telegram, Fort Worth Report and Fort Worth Weekly were locked out of the Tarrant Appraisal District board meeting on June 30. As Report journalist Sandra Sadek documented in real time on Twitter, it took phone calls to the sheriff’s office to get them allowed into the meeting.

The district is a public government entity. Apparently, board members do not understand the freedom of the press to cover public meetings. The board’s behavior was a disservice to residents of this county. The excuse that there wasn’t enough room doesn’t cut it. The taxpayers deserve better.

- Doreen Geiger, Fort Worth

Why the selective outrage?

Where was the author of a July 7 letter (9A) criticizing Gov. Greg Abbott for blaming the deaths of 53 migrants in a tractor-trailer on President Joe Biden when Democrats were blaming Donald Trump for bodies washing up along the Rio Grande while he was president? And when U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pulled her publicity stunt, wailing on bent knee next to a fence at an intake center in El Paso that was housing minor children who had crossed illegally? Crickets. I guess it depends on who’s in office.

- Lee Shetler, Arlington

18th century laws need an update

I wonder if the people who think they have a constitutional right to own a gun have taken into consideration that when the Constitution was written, there were only flintlock pistols and muskets — no AR-15s or other high-powered weaponry. Would the framers put limits on gun ownership today? I believe they would

The Constitution was written in a different era. Gun laws should be toughened. No 18-year-old needs an AR-15. If he can wait to turn 21 to drink or smoke, then he can wait to purchase a rifle.

- Richard Livinston, Burleson

Immigration is a real problem

As usual, the Star-Telegram Editorial Board speaks nonsense about Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick using the word “invasion” to describe what’s going on at the border when thousands of people are crossing illegally. (July 9, 6A, “Patrick’s latest immigration ‘invasion’ blather dangerous”) The fact that planes are not bombing us does not mean many people are not harmed by the issues Patrick brought up, fentanyl being just one. Not only that, but taxpayers are on the hook for untold dollars.

To deny the obvious is the dangerous approach because nothing gets done. It’s been going on since President Joe Biden took office, and it has to stop. Texas has to “be in the business of deportation” if Biden refuses to do it.

- Mark Carter, Benbrook

Buying into lies about Biden

In its July 9 editorial, the Star-Telegram contends that the Biden administration “either doesn’t care about the constant flood of immigrants or has thrown up its hands about how to stop it.” Really? In what universe do presidents not care about an issue bound to be important in the next election?

Biden’s proposed budget calls for a 13% increase in funding for the Customs and Border Patrol to hire 300 Border Patrol agents. He’s issued many executive actions dealing with the border and immigration. Your lack of evidence proves that you’re merely parroting conservative talking points.

- Ken Wheatcroft-Pardue, Fort Worth

Comments / 2

Related
fox4news.com

2 more North Texans sentenced for charges related to U.S. Capitol riot

Two more North Texans were sentenced for their roles in the U.S. Capitol riot. Kevin Blakely, of McKinney, will spend four months in a federal prison. Kerry Persick, of Trophy Club, received three months of probation. Both pleaded guilty to misdemeanors. A total of six people from the DFW area...
MCKINNEY, TX
wbap.com

North Texas Residents Urged To Conserve Water

Wylie (WBAP/KLIF) – The North Texas Municipal Water District reports one of its four water treatment plants unexpectedly shut down Saturday night, and needs critical maintenance before it can be brought back on-line. While that work is underway the District is asking the residents of Collin, Rockwall, and Kaufman counties, as well as the north Dallas County residents it serves, to conserve as much water as possible, especially outdoors. The Water District says there is no problem with the quality of the water in its taps, it’s a matter of restricted quantity. There just isn’t enough in the system right now to meet all the usual summer water demands.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
myfoxzone.com

'We're strong': Thousands gather in Dallas for Texas Democratic Convention

DALLAS — Thousands of Democrats are gathering in Dallas and are showing up in strong numbers for the Texas Democratic Convention. “We’re in a critical election. In over 100 days we’re going to make some critical decisions in elections up and down the ballot in Texas, and there’s a clear contrast between Democrats and Republicans in this state,” explained Jamarr Brown, Co-Executive Director of the Texas Democratic Party.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tarrant County, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Tarrant County, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
El Paso, TX
dallasexpress.com

Stein Sues Dallas County for Alleged Suppression of Free Speech

Alex Stein has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas against Dallas County, Clay Jenkins, and John Wiley Price for unlawfully removing him from a public meeting. In mid-May, The Dallas Express reported on the forcible removal of Stein, a local media personality...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Two North Texas men found guilty of participating in Capitol riot sentenced in court

DALLAS (CBSNEWS.COM) — Two North Texas men who pled guilty to participating in the January 6th, 2021 Capitol riot were sentenced in federal court Thursday.Kevin Sam Blakely, 55, of McKinney, and Kerry Wayne Persick, 41, of Trophy Club, appeared in federal court on July 14, 2022 after each agreeing to their respective plea bargains.Investigators charged Blakely after they were able to use cell phone data to place him in the Capitol at the time of the riot. They also found images and photos posted to social media by Blakely himself that confirmed his participation in the incident.Judge Emmet G. Sullivan...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
wbap.com

Rick Robert: Is It Time To Return To The Mask?

Uh-oh! The CDC raised the COVID risk level for Dallas, Tarrant, and Collin counties to red! The BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants of COVID have raised the levels of infections and hospitalizations enough to cause some concern. But should you worry? Rick speaks to Tarrant County Judge Glenn Whitley, who says the situation is manageable in his county. It’s not near the levels it was at the height of the pandemic in 2021! Judge Whitley says unless you’re around high-risk people like the elderly, just use common sense. Will you return to the mask? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Texas man receives $400,000 bill for public records request

DALLAS — A North Texas man is fighting back against a nearly half a million dollar invoice he received, after submitting a public records request with Grand Prairie ISD. As a parent and citizen, Malcom Chakery’s had an ear to the pulse of the Grand Prairie community for quite some time. Chakery’s been running the Grand Prairie News, a self-made news site, for around seven years. At that time, Chakery has covered a plethora of topics.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deportation#Politics Local#Democrats#Mu
Dallas Observer

Even Before Current Crisis, Dallas-Fort Worth Wasn't Building Nearly Enough Homes

Even before the current housing crisis hit, the Dallas-Fort Worth area wasn’t producing nearly enough homes, according to a new study about housing underproduction in major metropolitan areas across the country. Conducted by the D.C.-based nonprofit research group Up for Growth, the study examines the housing shortage in some...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Potential Dallas County juror saves other juror’s life

DALLAS - Dallas County criminal judges paused to honor a woman who went above and beyond answering her call to jury duty. While waiting to be chosen to serve on a jury panel, another potential juror suffered a seizure. That's when Katherine Kreis stepped in. Kreis answered her summons for...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
7K+
Followers
514
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy