ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Get used to this brutal heat. Future summers in North Texas are expected to get hotter

By Ciara McCarthy
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m7I3P_0gfHFwrC00

So far this summer, emergency responders have already responded to 455 heat calls throughout the greater Fort Worth area.

That’s a 115.6% increase compared to the same time frame last summer, said Matt Zavadsky, the chief transformation officer at MedStar.

This summer is shaping up to be a particularly hot and dry one, according to people who have been tracking and forecasting the summer’s temperatures.

The effects are already wide ranging: In addition to making normal summer pastimes stickier and sweatier, the summer heat is affecting Parker County’s famous peach crop , pushed the start time of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra’s outdoor concerts to later in the evening, and is driving up energy bills as air conditioning units strain to keep homes cool.

The highs have been so unrelenting that some are worried it could ultimately rival the summer of 2011 in Texas , when hundreds of people died.

Climate scientists agree that hotter and longer summers will be a part of life.

“I think you can say quite confidently it’s going to get hotter every year for the rest of our lives, and for the rest of our kids’ lives,” said Andrew Dessler, a professor of atmospheric sciences at Texas A&M University. “Unless, you know, an asteroid hits the planet or a mega volcano erupts. Barring something like that, we’re very certain it’s going to get worse.”

Last year, a report from Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon found that by 2036, the expected number of 100 degree days will double compared to the average between 2001 and 2020. And these triple-digit days will be more frequent in urban areas like Fort Worth, because of the urban heat island effect, according to Nielsen-Gammon’s report.

The adjustments Texans are making this summer will continue in future summers.

“There are quality of life impacts from heat,” said Ladd Keith, assistant professor in the School of Landscape Architecture and Planning at the University of Arizona. “It could be shifting exercise or forgoing exercise altogether, limiting kids’ ability to play on playgrounds because it’s just too hot for them to go outside.”

Making life more bearable in the summer will take large-scale investments and changes in infrastructure, experts said. Updating building codes to make sure homes and businesses are better insulated, changing the materials that buildings and roads are built, and increasing trees and other green space could help reduce the amount of heat that is trapped in the cities during the summer and make it easier to keep indoor spaces cool.

“Our ability to manage heat depends not just on the temperature, it depends on our infrastructure. It depends on our collective actions to protect people when the temperatures go up,” said Kristie Ebi, a professor of global health at the University of Washington. “People live in just amazingly hostile environments around the world.”

Comments / 6

swexan
3d ago

Why don't y'all tell us what the percentual increase is compared to the cold during last winter's storm? That would be a way, way more impressive number but equally meaningless. Maybe the writers of Fort Worth Star Telegram are new to texas, but well, we're already used to brutal heat here. It happens every year, sometimes more sometimes less.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Wave of COVID-19 cases in North Texas leads to increase in hospitalizations

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — There's an influx in COVID-19 cases in North Texas. Right now, hospitals are reporting the biggest wave of cases in over three months. The increase in cases has also led to an increase in hospitalizations. "I would call it a wave. I would not classify this as a surge because we're running around 705-710 people daily in our hospitals with COVID," Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council President and CEO Stephen Love said. Love said the Dallas-Fort Worth area is seeing its highest numbers of COVID-19 cases since early March. "Our overall occupancy in hospitals are running approximately 91%, which is pretty...
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

ERCOT wants Texas homeowners to conserve energy, while Globe Life Field cranks the AC

ERCOT has some nerve to ask us to conserve electricity when users such as Globe Life Field take more power than hundreds of homes here in Arlington. (July 12, 1A, “ERCOT asks Texans to conserve energy during high demand”) I would be willing to bet not even 20,000 people showed up for Monday’s game. Raising the facility’s temperature from 72 to 75?(July 13, 1B, “Smith, Rangers hold off late A’s rally for win”) Big deal. Most of us homeowners do not keep ours even at 75 during the day because of the cost. I am so disgusted with ERCOT.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Parker County, TX
State
Arizona State
City
Fort Worth, TX
CW33

Report says these are the best resorts in Texas; how many are in North Texas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — What many people from out of state don’t know about Texas is how many things this state has to do. From wine tasting, to hiking to paddleboarding the Lone Star State has it all, and for a good price, making Texas a top travel destination in the U.S. If you are looking for that resort life Texas has you covered.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#North Texas#Urban Areas#Urban Heat Island#Medstar#Texas A M University
WFAA

Residents across parts of North Texas asked to conserve water 'immediately' due to increased demand, high temps and ongoing drought conditions

PLANO, Texas — The City of Plano has issued a notice to all of its residents, asking that they conserve water use through at least Wednesday, July 20. The notice follows a similar call for conservation issued on Saturday by the city's water provider, the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD). In that ask, the NTMWD requested that all municipalities that receive the provider's purified water "immediately" reduce their water use -- and "especially outdoor water use" -- due to maintenance meant to relief stress on some of its water treatment facilities.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

North Texas considered a hot spot for COVID-19 BA.5 subvariant by CDC

DALLAS - The CDC says three of North Texas’ four largest counties are now at high risk for COVID-19. Cases have been ticking up for a few weeks now, driven by a highly-transmissible subvariant. At least one forecast warns hospitals may start getting too crowded by next month. The...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
klif.com

North Texas Residents Urged To Conserve Water

Wylie (WBAP/KLIF) – The North Texas Municipal Water District reports one of its four water treatment plants unexpectedly shut down Saturday night, and needs critical maintenance before it can be brought back on-line. While that work is underway the District is asking the residents of Collin, Rockwall, and Kaufman counties, as well as the north Dallas County residents it serves, to conserve as much water as possible, especially outdoors. The Water District says there is no problem with the quality of the water in its taps, it’s a matter of restricted quantity. There just isn’t enough in the system right now to meet all the usual summer water demands.
ROCKWALL, TX
MySanAntonio

'Things are going to break': Texas power plants are running nonstop

As searing Texas heat drives power demand to record highs, the state's grid operator is ordering plants to run at a historic pace, often forcing them to put off maintenance to keep cranking out electricity. That's helped keep the lights on, for now, but the short-term focus is putting even more stress on a system that's already stretched near the limit.
TEXAS STATE
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

When Do The Rolling Blackouts Start In Texas?

Some Texans have been panicking as the weather fluctuates to extreme temperatures. And since the state experienced widespread blackouts in February of 2021 from the Arctic freeze, tons of people are frantically checking the ERCOT web dashboard and app every day to keep a check on the state's energy use.
TEXAS STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
7K+
Followers
506
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy