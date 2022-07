BALTIMORE -- Two men were shot in Canton near O'Donnell Square just as the neighborhood's bars were closing early Sunday morning, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in Southeast Baltimore learned of the double shooting at 1:57 a.m., police said.They found a 25-year-old man and 32-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of South Potomac Street, according to authorities.The 25-year-old man had been shot in the back while the 32-year-old man was shot in the torso, police said.City Councilman Zeke Cohen said in a social media post on a chat group for Canton residents that he had spoken...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO