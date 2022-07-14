Twitter Shares Surge Around 8%, Here's 66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

Qurate Retail, Inc. QRTEB shares climbed 71.1% to close at $5.20. Qurate Retail will host a conference call to discuss Q2 results on Friday, August 5th.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. LTRPB gained 48.9% to close at $14.00

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. XRTX jumped 47.2% to close at $1.81 after the company announced topline results from Part 1 of the 3 part Pharmacokinetics Bridging Study showed a substantial increase in oral bioavailability of two versions of its proprietary oxypurinol formulation.

ironSource Ltd. IS rose 47.1% to close at $3.28 after the company announced an all-stock merger agreement with Unity Software at an approximate $4.4 billion.

TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ jumped 42.2% to close at $2.93. TDH Holdings reported in SEC filing that the company withdraws of registration statement.

NuCana plc NCNA gained 41.4% to close at $1.37. The Regional Court of Dusseldorf recently ruled in favor of the company, stating that Gilead infringed NuCana's composition of matter claims in European Patent 2955190.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. GOSS gained 31.9% to close at $9.51 after the company announced $120 million in private placement financing.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM rose 31.5% to close at $8.77 after Goldman Sachs maintained a Neutral rating on the stock and raised its price target from $4 to $6.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS gained 24.3% to close at $0.83.

The OLB Group, Inc. OLB jumped 23.9% to close at $1.15. OLB Group authorized share repurchase program of up to 1 million shares.

Minim, Inc. MINM gained 23% to close at $0.4480. Minim recently said Nicole Hayward Zheng will be transitioning from her role as President and Chief Marketing Officer to pursue a new career opportunity with a privately-held company in a new field.

Velo3D, Inc. VLD rose 22.2% to settle at $2.31.

CinCor Pharma, Inc. CINC gained 21.1% to close at $24.65.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. PLSE gained 19.7% to close at $2.13.

Natuzzi S.p.A. NTZ climbed 18.1% to settle at $7.71.

Verona Pharma plc VRNA gained 17.4% to close at $4.86.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAS jumped 16.8% to close at $1.01.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ADIL gained 16.7% to close at $1.75.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. SONM rose 16.4% to settle at $0.6395 as the company announced completion of first closing of growth equity transaction.

Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG gained 16.3% to close at $0.57.

Boxed, Inc. BOXD surged 16% to close at $1.89 after Wells Fargo initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $8.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd SVRE rose 15.6% to close at $2.89. SaverOne 2014 recently named Israel Eybi as Chief Marketing and Sales Officer.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX jumped 15.5% to settle at $1.34.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. BTAI gained 15.3% to settle at $17.89.

WidePoint Corporation WYY climbed 15.3% to close at $2.72 after the company was awarded a Task Order from the U.S. Coast Guard with a total ceiling of $73.4 million.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. APEN gained 14.8% to close at $4.88 after the company received FDA de novo marketing authorization for Apollo ESG and Apollo REVISE systems.

Target Hospitality Corp. TH climbed 14.6% to close at $11.38.

Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX rose 13.6% to close at $5.84 after an SEC filing showed that Benchmark's Bill Gurley bought 1 million shares of the personal style service company.

MDJM Ltd MDJH shares gained 11.7% to close at $2.38.

Tarena International, Inc. TEDU gained 10.1% to close at $4.60.

Twitter, Inc. TWTR jumped 7.9% to close at $36.75 after Hindenburg Research said it has accumulated a significant long position in the stock. The stock may also be continuing to rebound after Elon Musk stepped away from his deal, which caused a dip in the stock.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. AMBO rose 6.7% to close at $0.41.

Ambev S.A. ABEV gained 6% to close at $2.66.

Losers

Humanigen, Inc. HGEN shares fell 79.6% to close at $0.6113 on Wednesday after the company was informed of preliminary topline results showing its ACTIV-5/BET-B trial did not achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint. Roth Capital, HC Wainwright & Co. and Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the stock to Neutral.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. ATRA fell 55.1% to close at $3.89 after the company completed a planned interim analysis of the ATA188 Phase 2 study. A safety monitoring committee said it believes the six-month interim endpoint may be an inaccurate measure. Stifel and JP Morgan downgraded their ratings on the stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation AGTC shares dropped 54% to close at $0.3899 after the company reported pricing of $10 million underwritten public offering.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD fell 35.6% to close at $5.33 as EW Healthcare Partners did not acquire the required majority of shares of TXMD through the previously announced tender offer by the extended deadline.

Guardforce AI Co., Limited GFAI fell 31.2% to close at $0.30 after the company entered into warrant exercise transaction for $1.33 million in gross proceeds.

Nano Labs Ltd NA declined 27% to close at $8.80 amid post-IPO volatility after the stock opened for trade on Tuesday.

Yatsen Holding Limited YSG dipped 27% to settle at $1.46.

United Maritime Corporation USEA fell 26.1% to close at $3.23.

Shineco, Inc. SISI dipped 23.1% to settle at $0.9849.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB dropped 21.8% to settle at $0.97. American Rebel Holdings recently entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor to raise about $13.0 million through the private placement of 11.7 million shares.

Kalera Public Limited Company KAL dropped 20.2% to close at $4.82. Kalera Public Limited Company recently entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA dipped 18.1% to settle at $0.1680.

Unity Software Inc. U fell 17.5% to close at $32.82 after the company cut FY22 revenue guidance below estimates. The company also announced a merger agreement with ironSource.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT fell 16.9% to close at $1.18. Helius Medical Technologies recently announced the launch of its online training module to treat gait deficit adults with mild-to-moderate symptoms of multiple sclerosis.

Kaleyra, Inc. KLR declined 16.8% to close at $2.06.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. MGTA fell 16.7% to close at $1.70.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MYMD declined 15.6% to settle at $4.22.

Bioventus Inc. BVS fell 15.2% to close at $6.54.

Lucira Health, Inc. LHDX dipped 14.8% to close at $2.58.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN dipped 14.2% to close at $4.53. Kaspien Holdings announced the pricing of $8 million registered direct and private placement offerings.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT dropped 13.6% to close at $2.17.

Netcapital Inc. NCPL fell 13% to close at $2.61 after the company reported pricing of public offering and Nasdaq listing.

China Online Education Group COE fell 11.7% to close at $1.42. China Online Education Group, last month, reported a first-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 89.7% year-on-year to $9.5 million.

Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH fell 11.6% to close at $0.2860 after dipping 21% on Tuesday. Waitr recently announced a new partnership with Burq to allow deliveries from several new retail industries.

Romeo Power, Inc. RMO fell 10.4% to close at $0.5642 after jumping 26% on Tuesday.

Aclarion, Inc. ACON fell 8.9% to close at $0.92 after jumping around 23% on Tuesday.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM declined 6.5% to close at $101.01. Piper Sandler maintained Zoom Video with a Neutral and raised the price target from $96 to $115.

Fastenal Company FAST dropped 6.4% to close at $46.77 after the company reported inline Q2 EPS results and Q2 sales results below estimates.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. SSY fell 5.8% to close at $1.1027.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. STAF fell 5.3% to close at $3.74. Staffing 360 Solutions reported closing of $4 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL fell 4.5% to close at $29.70 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW dropped 4.2% to settle at $454.35.

Celanese Corporation CE fell 3.1% to close at $108.21 after RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered its price target from $200 to $116.