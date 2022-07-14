ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Livesay Orchards closed Thursday as Porter Peach Festival begins

By Julia Gorman, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago

PORTER, Okla. — Livesay Orchards was not open for the first day of the 56th annual Porter Peach Festival due to a significantly damaged peach crop.

While the orchard has dealt with significant crop damage in the past, Kent Livesay, one of the co-owners of Livesay Orchards, said an early May hail storm was to blame this year. Due to a roughly 90% crop loss, the orchard is only selling limited amounts of peaches on Friday and Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free FOX23 News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kent Livesay told FOX23, “This is the third year in the past five that we’ve had crops under 15 percent.”

Livesay said he expects to harvest peaches until September if you can’t make it this weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VtoFh_0gfHEVFu00
Livesay Orchards

Wagoner County Emergency Management and the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office will be stationed at the festival. Emergency Management Director Heath Underwood said he’s expecting the biggest need to be for heat-related issues. There will also be more security this year.

“We’ve added more security, more law enforcement in here just because of the way the world is right now, so we’ve added a little bit more armed guards in here, so we’ll have armed sheriff’s deputies in here,” said Underwood.

Livesay said he expects to harvest peaches until September if you can’t make it this weekend. A full itinerary of the festival can be found here. Updates on peach supply can be found here.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

56th Annual Porter Peach Festival ends Saturday

PORTER, Okla. — Saturday was the final day of the 56th Annual Porter Peach Festival, a three day celebration of the town’s agriculture legacy. The event took place over three days and featured live music, a parade, food trucks, arts and craft vendors, a culinary contest, tractor pulls, free peaches and ice cream and more.
PORTER, OK
KTUL

Man, 73, steps off sand bar and drowns in Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 73-year-old man died Friday after stepping of a sand bar in the Arkansas River and never resurfacing, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say Newburn was walking along the bank of the Arkansas River in Taft, Okla. with another subject. He was calf-deep in the water when he stepped off a sand bar into approximately 3.5 feet of moving water.
TAFT, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peaches#Orchard#Emergency Management#Okla
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Red Oak man drowns in Arkansas River

TAFT, Okla. — A 73-year-old man has drowned in the Arkansas River, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Glenn Newburn (SIC), of Red Oak, was walking along the banks of the Arkansas River near Taft. After stepping off a sand bar, Newburn went under and never resurfaced.
TAFT, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

How to maintain plants and gardens in extreme heat

TULSA, Okla. — Curators at the Tulsa Botanic Garden said those looking to keep their vegetation alive during extreme temperature waves should start preparing for extreme conditions to happen more often. With climate change, we’re going to be experiencing these types of conditions more often, so yeah to prepare...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Theatre Tulsa performs sensory-friendly plays

TULSA, Okla. — Theatre Tulsa is performing a series of sensory-friendly adaptations of kid favorites like Moana Jr., Shrek Jr. and Into the Woods Jr.. Sensory-friendly performances are adapted to a give the audience a low-stimulation experience – minimizing sounds, lighting, and onstage action. FOX23 caught Sunday’s performance...
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma man drowns in Arkansas River

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Red Oak, Okla., man drowned in the Arkansas River Friday morning. The body of 73-year-old Glenn Newburn was recovered from the Arkansas River at approximately 10:35 a.m. Saturday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials. Newburn was walking with another person along the bank...
RED OAK, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bixby residents angry after days without water

BIXBY, Okla. — A community in Bixby is angry after having no water since Wednesday and the community is rallying round to help each other. The City of Bixby said the Bixhoma system had significant unauthorized use, which affected the storage tanks. Kurt Claxton lives in the Lake Bixhoma...
BIXBY, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma child drowns in river

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have recovered the body of an Oklahoma child who drowned in a river on Friday. The four-year-old Sand Springs boy was in the Arkansas River, about three miles east of the Keystone Dam in Tulsa County, when he went under water and did not resurface, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Longtime Creek County Ambulance Employee Dies

Matthew Quinn Llewellyn, longtime employee at Creek County Emergency Ambulance Services District, passed away on Thursday, July 14th after a long battle with esophageal cancer. He was 40 years old. Llewellyn worked at CCEASD from 2009 to 2022. His services will be August 2nd at Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Home....
CREEK COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Major Line Break Reported In Areas Near Kiefer, Sapulpa, Mounds

A major water line break is impacting parts of Creek County. The Creek Country Rural Water District 2 is asking people living in the Kiefer, Sapulpa and Mounds areas to conserve water. Those near West 151st Street South and South 129th West Avenue in Kiefer may be without water for...
KIEFER, OK
News On 6

OHP: Body Of Missing 4-Year-Old Found Along Arkansas River

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has recovered the body of a missing four-year-old boy who was swept away Friday night along the Arkansas River west of Sand Springs. Troopers say the OHP Marine Enforcement Division found the boy underwater a little after 10 a.m. Saturday. A father was riding a...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
69K+
Followers
120K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy