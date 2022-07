MOORHEAD (KFGO) – The Minnesota State Patrol has released the names of three people killed Friday afternoon in a construction zone crash on I-94 in Moorhead. The victims are 65-year-old Robert Correll and 63-year-old Linda Correll of Ham Lake, Minnesota, and 89-year-old Shirley Gatzke of Blaine, Minnesota. All three...

