The Cleveland Guardians selected who MLB Network called “the best hitter in the entire draft” with the 16th overall pick. The 2022 MLB Draft began on July 17, the night before the Home Run Derby and two nights prior to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. The class was headlined by Jackson Holliday and Druw Jones, the sons of former MLB stars Matt Holliday and Andruw Jones. Then, there was the shocking selection by the Texas Rangers, who took Kumar Rocker with the third-overall pick.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO